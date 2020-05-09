THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bill's two-run home run lifts Reedsburg over Baraboo in 2014

May 10, 2017
Tom Ginther and Mason Peterson each had three hits to lead the Baraboo prep baseball team to a 6-4 home win over Reedsburg. Nathan Kruser’s RBI single helped Reedsburg take an early 3-1 lead before Ginther doubled to score Peterson, then Nick Macdonald drove in Ginther to tie the game at 3. The Thunderbirds drew three straight walks in the bottom of the sixth inning to set up Ginther, who cleared the bases with a double that gave the T-Birds a 6-3 lead. Baraboo’s Dylan Barganz got the start on the mound, while Devin Fichter closed it out to earn the win.
May 10, 2014
The Baraboo High School softball team used 12 hits, including five doubles, to claim a 16-5 road win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg. Dennim Daniels had three hits, including two doubles, to finish with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kaitlin Stieve added two hits and two RBIs, while Kelsey Brown and Chloe Gruber each had a pair of hits. Elizabeth Carignan picked up the win, allowing five hits and one earned run in six innings.
Jordan Bill hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the Reedsburg prep baseball team to a 7-5 home win over Baraboo. Bill’s home run scored Payton Sterkowitz, breaking a 5-5 tie that had developed after Baraboo scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Frankie Rath hit a two-run double in the top of the fifth, while Wyatt Zalewski added an RBI double. Baraboo’s Griffin Nicksic had hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
May 9, 2010
Oakland Athletics pitcher Dallas Braden threw a perfect game in a 4-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Braden, who became the 19th MLB pitcher to record a perfect game, had six strikeouts in nine innings of work. Oakland finished with 12 hits, including Daric Barton going 3-for-5 and Ryan Sweeney going 2-for-4 with a double. Braden went 11-14 in 2010, and 26-36 in a five-year career that ended in 2011.
May 10, 2008
Rickie Weeks hit a walk-off single to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 home win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers mounted a two-out rally in the ninth, starting with a J.J. Hardy single up the middle. Gabe Kapler followed with a pinch-hit single, then Jason Kendall walked to load the bases. Weeks came through with a grounder through the left side that drove in Hardy and Kapler.
May 9, 1984
The Chicago White Sox recorded two wins against the Milwaukee Brewers, finishing the final eight innings of a 25-inning game that was suspended the night before due to length. Harold Baines hit a walk-off home rune to cap off the 7-6 win, while Tom Seaver pitched the top of the 25th to earn the win.
Seaver also earned a win in the night cap, pitching the first 8 1/3 innings before giving way to Salome Barojas, who got the final two outs in Chicago’s 4-3 win. Jerry Hairston hit a solo sixth-inning home run for the White Sox, while Roy Howell and Robin Yount each homered for the Brewers.
