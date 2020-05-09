THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bill's two-run home run lifts Reedsburg over Baraboo in 2014

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 10, 2017

Tom Ginther and Mason Peterson each had three hits to lead the Baraboo prep baseball team to a 6-4 home win over Reedsburg. Nathan Kruser’s RBI single helped Reedsburg take an early 3-1 lead before Ginther doubled to score Peterson, then Nick Macdonald drove in Ginther to tie the game at 3. The Thunderbirds drew three straight walks in the bottom of the sixth inning to set up Ginther, who cleared the bases with a double that gave the T-Birds a 6-3 lead. Baraboo’s Dylan Barganz got the start on the mound, while Devin Fichter closed it out to earn the win.

May 10, 2014

The Baraboo High School softball team used 12 hits, including five doubles, to claim a 16-5 road win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg. Dennim Daniels had three hits, including two doubles, to finish with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kaitlin Stieve added two hits and two RBIs, while Kelsey Brown and Chloe Gruber each had a pair of hits. Elizabeth Carignan picked up the win, allowing five hits and one earned run in six innings.