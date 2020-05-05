THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Breunig's one-hitter leads Sauk Prairie softball over Baraboo in 2017

May 5, 2017

The Sauk Prairie prep softball team scored four first-inning runs and Kayla Breunig pitched a one-hitter to give the Eagles a 9-1 Badger North Conference win at Baraboo. Breunig, who had 11 strikeouts, walked to lead off the top of the first inning, then came around to score when Reiba Breunig reached on an error. Baraboo’s Montana Schuler broke up the no-hitter with an infield single in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Thunderbirds’ lone run came in the bottom of the fifth, with Addie Filus drawing a walk and moving to third thanks to a wild pitch and a dropped third strike. Hailey Phillip drew a walk, then Filus scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-1. Sauk Prairie answered immediately, with MaKayla Shaw leading off the sixth with a single and scoring on a Reiba Breunig double. Regin Suchla, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, capped the scoring with a two-run single in the sixth.