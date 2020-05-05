THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Breunig's one-hitter leads Sauk Prairie softball over Baraboo in 2017

May 5, 2017
The Sauk Prairie prep softball team scored four first-inning runs and Kayla Breunig pitched a one-hitter to give the Eagles a 9-1 Badger North Conference win at Baraboo. Breunig, who had 11 strikeouts, walked to lead off the top of the first inning, then came around to score when Reiba Breunig reached on an error. Baraboo’s Montana Schuler broke up the no-hitter with an infield single in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Thunderbirds’ lone run came in the bottom of the fifth, with Addie Filus drawing a walk and moving to third thanks to a wild pitch and a dropped third strike. Hailey Phillip drew a walk, then Filus scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-1. Sauk Prairie answered immediately, with MaKayla Shaw leading off the sixth with a single and scoring on a Reiba Breunig double. Regin Suchla, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, capped the scoring with a two-run single in the sixth.
May 5, 1969
The Milwaukee Bucks signed former UCLA center Lew Alcindor to his first NBA deal. Alcindor, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, averaged 28.8 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as a rookie, led the Bucks to the 1971 title, was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975, and retired after scoring a still-standing NBA record 38,387 points.
The Boston Celtics clinched the NBA championship with a 108-106 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the seventh game of the NBA Finals. John Havlicek had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, while Sam Jones 24 points and seven rebounds, Em Bryant had 20 points and five rebounds, and Bill Russell had 6 points, 21 rebounds and six assists. Jerry West had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Lakers, with Elgin Baylor adding 20 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Wilt Chamberlain tallying 18 points and 27 rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting.
May 5, 1904
Boston Americans pitcher Cy Young threw the first perfect game using “modern” baseball rules, which were established in 1893, in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Athletics.
