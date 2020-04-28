THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers set AL record with 31 hits in win over Blue Jays

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 28, 2004

Bill Hall converted a 10th-inning squeeze bunt to cap off the Milwaukee Brewers’ 10-9 comeback win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds. After trailing 9-0 midway through the fourth inning, the Brewers began to chip away. They pulled even at 9 on Hall’s three-run double in the bottom of the eighth. Trent Durrington led off the bottom of the 10th with a double, advanced to third on Scott Podsednik’s sacrifice bunt, then scored on Hall’s squeeze. Hall went 3-for-6 with four RBI in the win, while Podsednik went 4-for-5 with two runs, Lyle Overbay went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Ben Grieve hit the game’s only home run.

April 28, 2001

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 121-116 overtime loss at the Orlando Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bucks eventually clinched the series with a 112-104 win in Game 4, advancing to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before being eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers.

April 28, 1992