THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Brewers set AL record with 31 hits in win over Blue Jays

April 28, 2004
Bill Hall converted a 10th-inning squeeze bunt to cap off the Milwaukee Brewers’ 10-9 comeback win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds. After trailing 9-0 midway through the fourth inning, the Brewers began to chip away. They pulled even at 9 on Hall’s three-run double in the bottom of the eighth. Trent Durrington led off the bottom of the 10th with a double, advanced to third on Scott Podsednik’s sacrifice bunt, then scored on Hall’s squeeze. Hall went 3-for-6 with four RBI in the win, while Podsednik went 4-for-5 with two runs, Lyle Overbay went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Ben Grieve hit the game’s only home run.
April 28, 2001
The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a 121-116 overtime loss at the Orlando Magic in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Bucks eventually clinched the series with a 112-104 win in Game 4, advancing to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals before being eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers.
April 28, 1992
The Milwaukee Brewers tallied an American League-record 31 hits in a 22-2 road win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Brewers scored runs in eight of the nine innings, highlighted by a six-run fourth. Eleven Brewers had a hit, while five had at least three hits. Scott Fletcher went 5-for-6 with five RBI and three runs scored, while Kevin Seitzer went 5-for-7 with a double, three RBIs and four runs; Pat Listach went 4-for-6 with three runs; Darryl Hamilton went 4-for-7; Paul Molitor went 3-for-7 with a home run and four RBIs. Cal Eldred picked up the win, striking out five and allowing seven hits and two earned runs in seven innings on the mound.
April 28, 1971
The Milwaukee Bucks notched a 107-99 home win over the Baltimore Bullets to move one win away from the NBA title. Milwaukee’s Bob Dandridge had 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 23 points and 21 rebounds, Oscar Robertson had 20 points and 12 assists, Greg Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Lucius Allen had 10 points off the bench. The Bucks improved to 3-0 in the series, on their way to winning the only championship in franchise history.
April 28, 1966
The Boston Celtics recorded a 95-93 home win over the Los Angles Lakers in the decisive Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Boston’s Bill Russell had 25 points and 32 rebounds, while Los Angeles’ Jerry West finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds.
April 28, 1961
The Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn pitched his second career no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at County Stadium in Milwaukee. The 40-year-old Spahn tallied five strikeouts and two walks. The Braves’ lone run came when Hank Aaron drove in Frank Bolling in the first inning.
April 28, 1953
The Baraboo prep track and field team topped Wisconsin Dells and Portage in a South Central Conference triangular meet at Baraboo High School. The Thunderbirds scored 98 of a possible 196 points. Baraboo’s Dick Gleesen won the 120-yard high hurdles and 200 low hurdles while tying for first in the high jump. Don Schaefer won the quarter mile and broad jump for the T-Birds, while Chuck Huebbe won the pole vault and Jim Platt won the discus.
