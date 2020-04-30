THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bucks beat Bullets for lone NBA title in franchise history

April 30, 2015
Kathryn Vander Schaaf had five strikeouts and pitched a complete-game shutout in the Baraboo prep softball team’s 3-0 home win over Portage. Vander Schaaf allowed the first batter of the game to double, then retired 18 of the next 20 batters she faced. LesLeigh Brandenburg had a two-run double in the win, while Kelsey Brown scored two runs.
April 30, 2012
Ryan Braun had three home runs and a triple in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 8-3 road win over the San Diego Padres. Braun was the first player to have three home runs and a triple in one game since the Boston Red Sox’s Fred Lynn in 1975. Braun finished the day 4-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored. The rest of the Brewers combined for just three hits — an Alex Gonzalez double, and singles by Nyjer Morgan and Mat Gamel. Randy Wolf picked up the win on the mound, while Kameron Loe, Francisco Rodriguez and Tim Dillard combined to throw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
April 30, 2009
A sixth-run first inning sparked the Baraboo prep baseball team to an 8-7 win at Sauk Prairie. Steve Lynch, Ethan Dosier and Nick LaBeots each had two hits of Baraboo’s 10 hits. Sam Koenig and Brandon Larson each hit home runs for Sauk Prairie.
April 30, 1996
The Reedsburg prep boys golf team beat out rivals Portage and Baraboo in a six-team South Central Conference meet at Baraboo Country Club. The Beavers won the meet with a combined score of 169, followed by Portage (176), Baraboo (179), Wisconsin Dells (193), Mauston (196) and Adams-Friendship (199). Mauston’s John Manders won medalist honors by shooting a 36 on the par-38 course. Baraboo was represented by Joe Dietsch (42), Pat Steffes (44), Joe Bufera (45) and Clint Hutchens (48).
April 30, 1971
The Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 118-106 road win over the Baltimore Bullets to claim the only NBA title in franchise history. The Bucks swept the series in four games to finish the playoffs with a 12-2 record, dispatching the San Francisco Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Bullets. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 27 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the clinching game, while Oscar Robertson had 30 points and nine assists, and Bob Dandridge had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
