THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bucks record key 1971, 2001 playoff wins

April 25, 2001

The Milwaukee Bucks notched a 103-96 home win over the Orlando Magic to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Ray Allen had 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Bucks, while Sam Cassell had 26 points, Glenn Robinson had 14 points and Jason Caffey had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Orlando’s Tracy McGrady scored a game-high 25 points on 15 of 31 shooting.

April 25, 1995

The Baraboo prep baseball team scored six seventh-inning runs to cap off a 10-0 win at Waunakee.

April 25, 1985

The Milwaukee Brewers scored 10 unanswered runs — five in each of the last two innings — to claim an 11-7 home win over the defending champion Detroit Tigers. All five ninth-inning runs came with two outs, a rally that started with Paul Molitor’s two-run game-tying home run. Robin Young and Brian Giles each singled, then Ben Oglivie was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Ted Simmons. The first baseman came through by hitting a walk-off grand slam.

April 25, 1974