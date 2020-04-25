THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Bucks record key 1971, 2001 playoff wins

April 25, 2001
The Milwaukee Bucks notched a 103-96 home win over the Orlando Magic to take a 2-0 lead in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Ray Allen had 27 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals for the Bucks, while Sam Cassell had 26 points, Glenn Robinson had 14 points and Jason Caffey had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Orlando’s Tracy McGrady scored a game-high 25 points on 15 of 31 shooting.
April 25, 1995
The Baraboo prep baseball team scored six seventh-inning runs to cap off a 10-0 win at Waunakee.
April 25, 1985
The Milwaukee Brewers scored 10 unanswered runs — five in each of the last two innings — to claim an 11-7 home win over the defending champion Detroit Tigers. All five ninth-inning runs came with two outs, a rally that started with Paul Molitor’s two-run game-tying home run. Robin Young and Brian Giles each singled, then Ben Oglivie was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Ted Simmons. The first baseman came through by hitting a walk-off grand slam.
April 25, 1974
The National Football League adopted rule changes that included moving the field goal posts from the front of the end zone to the back, moving kickoffs from the 40-yard line to the 35-yard line and reducing penalty yardage for holding.
April 25, 1971
The Milwaukee Bucks claimed a 102-83 win at the Baltimore Bullets to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led all players with 27 points and 24 rebounds, while Oscar Robertson had 22 points, 10 assists and six rebounds; Bob Dandrige had 16 points; and Jon McGlocklin had 14 points. Jack Marin paced the Bullets with 22 points, while Wes Unseld had 13 points and 20 rebounds. The Bucks went on to sweep the series to win the only title in franchise history.
April 25, 1970
The Baraboo High School boys track and field team set three records on the way to winning the Monroe Relays. The Thunderbirds won five events to score 40 points, edging out Monona Grove (36.5) and Fort Atkinson (34.5). One of Baraboo’s meet records came with a combined discus throw of 407 feet, two inches, highlighted by Terry Stieve’s 153-2 throw. The T-Birds also won the 440-meter relay, the 880-meter relay, the mile relay and the two-mile relay.
