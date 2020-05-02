THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Lockner carries Sauk Prairie golf to 1969 title in Baraboo

May 2, 2014
Baraboo High School freshman Josie Schaefer set her first school record with a discus throw of 142 feet, 7 inches. The future University of Wisconsin athlete went on to win three WIAA state titles, two in the discus and one in the shot put. The Baraboo girls took fourth out of eight teams at the Baraboo Relays, while the Thunderbird boys won the title.
May 2, 2008
The Reedsburg prep baseball team notched an 11-0 five-inning Badger North Conference win at Baraboo. Shortstop Mike Lennon had three of Reedsburg’s eight hits, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Zach Downing earned the win, pitching five innings of two-hit baseball.
May 2, 1999
Marquis Grissom hit a pinch hit three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning before closer Bob Wickman loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the ninth then worked out of the jam to slam the door shut on a 6-5 win for the Milwaukee Brewers over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
May 2, 1969
The Baraboo High School baseball team improved to 5-1 in South Central Conference play with a 14-0 win over Wisconsin Dells. In other action, Sauk Prairie notched a 16-3 win over Portage, and Stan Bauer hit a two-run home run to lead Reedsburg to a 3-2 win over Richland Center.
Bob Lockner won individualist medalist honors to lead Sauk Prairie to the title at a six-team meet at Baraboo. Lockner shot a 40 on the par-36 course, highlighted by an eagle on the 495-yard fifth hole. Baraboo and Reedsburg took second and third, respectively.
