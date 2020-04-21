THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee Bucks win opening game of 1971 NBA Finals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 21, 2018

Jesus Aguilar hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 home win over the Miami Marlins. It was the only at-bat of the game for Aguilar. Travis Shaw also hit a solo home run for the Brewers, while Jeremy Jeffress picked up the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

April 21, 2012

The Chicago White Sox’s Philip Humber pitched a perfect game in a 4-0 road win over the Seattle Mariners. Humber retired all 27 batters he faced, including tallying strikeouts.

April 21, 2001

The Atlanta Falcons selected Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Leonard Davis was drafted second by the Arizona Cardinals, while the Cleveland Browns drafted Gerard Warren third, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Justin Smith fourth and the San Diego Chargers drafted LaDainian Tomlinson fifth. The Green Bay Packers drafted defensive end Jamal Reynolds with the 10th pick.

April 21, 1996