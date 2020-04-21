THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee Bucks win opening game of 1971 NBA Finals

April 21, 2018
Jesus Aguilar hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 home win over the Miami Marlins. It was the only at-bat of the game for Aguilar. Travis Shaw also hit a solo home run for the Brewers, while Jeremy Jeffress picked up the win after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
April 21, 2012
The Chicago White Sox’s Philip Humber pitched a perfect game in a 4-0 road win over the Seattle Mariners. Humber retired all 27 batters he faced, including tallying strikeouts.
April 21, 2001
The Atlanta Falcons selected Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. Leonard Davis was drafted second by the Arizona Cardinals, while the Cleveland Browns drafted Gerard Warren third, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Justin Smith fourth and the San Diego Chargers drafted LaDainian Tomlinson fifth. The Green Bay Packers drafted defensive end Jamal Reynolds with the 10th pick.
April 21, 1996
The Chicago Bulls notched a 103-93 road win over the Washington Bullets to improve to 72-10 on the season. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen scored 26 and 20 points, respectively, in the win. The Bulls’ single-season record for wins lasted until the Golden State Warriors went 73-9 in 2015-16.
April 21, 1987
The Milwaukee Brewers’ 13-game winning streak to start the season came to an end with a 7-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Paul Molitor and Rob Deer each went 2-for-4 to lead the Brewers offensively.
April 21, 1971
The Milwaukee Bucks opened the NBA Finals with a 98-88 Game 1 win over the visiting Baltimore Bullets. Milwaukee’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led all players with 31 points and 17 rebounds, while Oscar Robertson added 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Bob Dandridge had 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Bucks went on to sweep the series to win the only title in franchise history.
April 21, 1955
The Baraboo High School baseball team opened the 1955 South Central Conference season with an 8-2 win over Richland Center. Ron Pierce threw a four-hitter while going 2-for-3 at the plate. The Thunderbirds had eight hits in the win, including a triple by Carl Schwarz and double by Dale Klingenmeyer.
April 21, 1904
Hall of Famer Ty Cobb made his professional baseball debut for Augusta (Georgia) in the South Atlantic League.
April 21, 1930
Clarence DeMar won his seventh Boston Marathon, a record that still stands.
