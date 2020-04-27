THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee's Moeller hits for the cycle before Hall's walk-off home run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 27, 2016

The Baraboo High School boys track team won 17 of 18 events at the Portage Triangular, while the Thunderbird girls won 11 of 18 events to win the title. Baraboo dominated the throwing events. Josie Schaefer (40-1.5), Kelsey Judge (35-3.75) and Hannah Braun (163-8) swept the girls’ shot put, while Schaefer (163-8) and Judge (129) led the field in the discus. On the boys’ side, Connor Weckerly (141) and Sean Cormican (125-5) took first and third, respectively in the discus. Cormican won the shot put with a throw of 54-1, while Weckerly (45-9) placed third.

April 27, 2015

Elizabeth Carignan hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to lead the Baraboo prep softball team to a 7-6 home win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg. Carignan’s first career home run gave the Thunderbirds a 5-2 lead. They built up a 7-2 advantage before an Alex Dwyer-Mundth triple ignited a Reedsburg rally. Baraboo tagged out a baserunner to end the game and hold on to the win.

April 27, 2004