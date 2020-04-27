THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Milwaukee's Moeller hits for the cycle before Hall's walk-off home run

April 27, 2016
The Baraboo High School boys track team won 17 of 18 events at the Portage Triangular, while the Thunderbird girls won 11 of 18 events to win the title. Baraboo dominated the throwing events. Josie Schaefer (40-1.5), Kelsey Judge (35-3.75) and Hannah Braun (163-8) swept the girls’ shot put, while Schaefer (163-8) and Judge (129) led the field in the discus. On the boys’ side, Connor Weckerly (141) and Sean Cormican (125-5) took first and third, respectively in the discus. Cormican won the shot put with a throw of 54-1, while Weckerly (45-9) placed third.
April 27, 2015
Elizabeth Carignan hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to lead the Baraboo prep softball team to a 7-6 home win over Badger North Conference rival Reedsburg. Carignan’s first career home run gave the Thunderbirds a 5-2 lead. They built up a 7-2 advantage before an Alex Dwyer-Mundth triple ignited a Reedsburg rally. Baraboo tagged out a baserunner to end the game and hold on to the win.
April 27, 2004
Catcher Chad Moeller hit for the cycle and pinch-hitter Bill Hall hit a walk-off home run to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-8 home win over the Cincinnati Reds. Moeller, who finished his career with a .226 batting average and 29 home runs, went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Hall’s two-out home run capped off a three-run ninth inning that eliminated an 8-6 deficit.
April 27, 1989
The Baraboo prep boys golf team used 167 strokes to narrowly beat Portage (170) in a South Central Conference meet in Mauston. Baraboo’s Shawn Royster shot a 39 on the par-36 course to win medalist honors.
April 27, 1983
Houston Astros pitcher Nolan Ryan recorded his 3,509th career strikeout to pass former Washington Senator pitcher Walter Johnson for the all-time MLB record. The record-breaking strikeout came in Houston’s 4-2 win at the Montreal Expos. Ryan played 10 more seasons, finishing his career with a still-standing record 5,714 strikeouts.
April 27, 1952
The Baraboo High School track and field team beat host Sparta 76-37 in a dual meet. Jim Isenberg scored 11 points to lead Baraboo, while Don Brockley added 10.
