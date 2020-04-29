THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Weiland breaks Baraboo's long jump record in 2016

April 29, 2016
Baraboo High School junior Kody Weiland broke a 22-year-old school record with a mark of 22 feet, three inches in the long jump at the Baraboo Relays. Weiland eventually extended the record to 23-4, a number that still holds today. The Baraboo boys and girls teams ran each won the 2016 Baraboo Relays. Josie Schaefer, Kelsey Judge and Alison Krug combined for a meet record in the discus (378-6), led by Schaefer’s individual meet record of 167 feet.
April 29, 2006
The Green Bay Packers drafted middle linebacker A.J. Hawk fifth overall in the NFL draft. The Ohio State alum rounded out a top five that also included Mario Williams to Houston, Reggie Bush to New Orleans, Vince Young to Tennessee and D’Brickashaw Ferguson to the New York Jets. Hawk spent nine years with the Packers and finished his 10-year career with 147 starts, 946 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
The Packers also came away from the 2006 draft with offensive lineman Daryn Colledge (47th overall), wide receiver Greg Jennings (52), linebacker Abdul Hodge (67), offensive lineman Jason Spitz (75), wide receiver Cory Rodgers (104), defensive back Will Blackmon (115), quarterback Ingle Martin (148), offensive lineman Tony Moll (165), defensive tackle Johnny Jolly (183), defensive back Tyrone Culver (185) and defensive end Dave Tollefson (253).
April 29, 1986
Boston Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens tallied 20 strikeouts in a 3-1 home win over the Seattle Mariners. Clemens gave up just three hits in the nine-inning complete game, notching the first 20-strikeout game in MLB history. Clemens also had a 20-strikeout game in a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 18, 1996. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Steve Carlton held the previous record with 18 strikeouts in a single game.
April 29, 1981
Carlton became the first left-handed pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts. Carlton, a member of the Phillies at the time, accomplished the feat in his 17th MLB season. He played for St. Louis, Philadelphia, Toronto, San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland and Minnesota before ending his 24-year career with 4,136 strikeouts. Carlton is currently fourth on the all-time strikeout list, trailing Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875) and Roger Clemens (4,672).
April 29, 1980
The Detroit Lions selected Oklahoma running back Billy Sims with the No. 1 overall draft pick. He was the Rookie of the Year and his career was off to a promising start before he blew out his knee midway through the 1984 season and he was never able to recover, ultimately retiring in 1986.
April 29, 1965
The Sauk Prairie prep baseball team notched a 12-2 South Central Conference win at Baraboo. Sauk Prairie pitcher Bob Smith allowed six hits in a complete-game effort while also going 3-for-5 with three singles. Rod Hehenberger went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for the Eagles.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!