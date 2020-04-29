THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: Weiland breaks Baraboo's long jump record in 2016

April 29, 1986

Boston Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens tallied 20 strikeouts in a 3-1 home win over the Seattle Mariners. Clemens gave up just three hits in the nine-inning complete game, notching the first 20-strikeout game in MLB history. Clemens also had a 20-strikeout game in a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 18, 1996. The Philadelphia Phillies’ Steve Carlton held the previous record with 18 strikeouts in a single game.

April 29, 1981

Carlton became the first left-handed pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts. Carlton, a member of the Phillies at the time, accomplished the feat in his 17th MLB season. He played for St. Louis, Philadelphia, Toronto, San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland and Minnesota before ending his 24-year career with 4,136 strikeouts. Carlton is currently fourth on the all-time strikeout list, trailing Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875) and Roger Clemens (4,672).

April 29, 1980

The Detroit Lions selected Oklahoma running back Billy Sims with the No. 1 overall draft pick. He was the Rookie of the Year and his career was off to a promising start before he blew out his knee midway through the 1984 season and he was never able to recover, ultimately retiring in 1986.

April 29, 1965

The Sauk Prairie prep baseball team notched a 12-2 South Central Conference win at Baraboo. Sauk Prairie pitcher Bob Smith allowed six hits in a complete-game effort while also going 3-for-5 with three singles. Rod Hehenberger went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for the Eagles.