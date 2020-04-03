THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

April 3, 2000

Morris Peterson had 21 points and five assists, A.J. Granger had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Mateen Cleaves had 18 points to pace Michigan State to an 89-76 win over Florida in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game.

April 3, 1998

Jose Valentin hit three homers to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 win over the Florida Marlins. It was the first three-homer game for a Milwaukee player since Dale Sveum accomplished the feat vs. the California Angels in 1987. ... Dutchie Caray, the widow of Harry Caray, who passed away a month and a half earlier on Feb. 18, led the Wrigley Field crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” just like her late husband used to do, in the Chicago Cubs’ first home game since Harry’s death.