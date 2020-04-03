THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

April 3, 2000
Morris Peterson had 21 points and five assists, A.J. Granger had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Mateen Cleaves had 18 points to pace Michigan State to an 89-76 win over Florida in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game.
April 3, 1998
Jose Valentin hit three homers to lead the Brewers to a 7-1 win over the Florida Marlins. It was the first three-homer game for a Milwaukee player since Dale Sveum accomplished the feat vs. the California Angels in 1987. ... Dutchie Caray, the widow of Harry Caray, who passed away a month and a half earlier on Feb. 18, led the Wrigley Field crowd in “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” just like her late husband used to do, in the Chicago Cubs’ first home game since Harry’s death.
April 3, 1983
In the championship game of the second-ever NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament, Southern California beat Louisiana Tech, 69-67. Cheryl Miller was named Most Outstanding Player.
April 3, 1989
Rumeal Robinson made two free throws with 3 seconds left in overtime to lift the Michigan men’s basketball team to an 80-79 victory over Seton Hall in the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game in Seattle.
April 3, 1968
The Baraboo High School track and field team scored 84 points to win the South Central Conference Relays. Tomah (66) took second in the nine-team meet, followed by Richland Center (57), Wisconsin Dells (52) and Sauk Prairie (52).
April 3, 1966
Greg Jones had three hits, including two home runs, in the Baraboo prep baseball team’s 8-0 win over Reedsburg. Jones hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and a three-run home run in the sixth. He also caught for Baraboo pitcher Tom Ritzenthaler, who allowed just four hits.
