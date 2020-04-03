THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 6, 2015

Duke University won the fifth men's basketball championship in program history with a 68-63 win over Wisconsin in Indianapolis, Ind. Duke's Tyus Jones scored a game-high 23 points, while Frank Kaminsky had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Wisconsin.

April 6, 2009

The University of North Carolina men's basketball team won its fifth NCAA tournament title with an 89-72 win over Michigan State in Detroit, Mich. North Carolina's Ty Lawson led all scorers with 21 points, while teammates Wayne Ellington (19), Tyler Hansbrough (18) and Ed Davis (11) also finished in double figures. Goran Suton led paced Michigan State with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

April 6, 2004

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team won its third straight NCAA title with a 70-61 win over Tennessee. Diana Taurasi was named the Most Outstanding Player for the second straight year. The UConn men also won the title last year, making it the first school ever to sweep the championships.

April 6, 1992