THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

April 6, 2015
Duke University won the fifth men's basketball championship in program history with a 68-63 win over Wisconsin in Indianapolis, Ind. Duke's Tyus Jones scored a game-high 23 points, while Frank Kaminsky had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Wisconsin.
April 6, 2009
The University of North Carolina men's basketball team won its fifth NCAA tournament title with an 89-72 win over Michigan State in Detroit, Mich. North Carolina's Ty Lawson led all scorers with 21 points, while teammates Wayne Ellington (19), Tyler Hansbrough (18) and Ed Davis (11) also finished in double figures. Goran Suton led paced Michigan State with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
April 6, 2004
The University of Connecticut women's basketball team won its third straight NCAA title with a 70-61 win over Tennessee. Diana Taurasi was named the Most Outstanding Player for the second straight year. The UConn men also won the title last year, making it the first school ever to sweep the championships.
April 6, 1992
Duke University won its second straight NCAA men's basketball tournament title with a 71-51 win over Michigan at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn. Duke's Christian Laettner scored a game-high 19 points, while Grant Hill added 18 and Thomas Hill had 16. Chris Webber led Michigan with 14 points.
April 6, 1970
Three weeks after moving from Seattle to Milwaukee, the former Pilots played their first game as the Brewers and lost 12-0 to the visiting California Angels.
April 6, 1958
Professional golfer Arnold Palmer wins the first of his four Masters titles, finishing one stroke ahead of Doug Ford and Fred Hawkins in the 22nd tournament at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
