THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

April 14, 2019
Tiger Woods won his first major tournament in 11 years with a one-stroke win in the 83rd Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
April 14, 2015
Baraboo junior Sean Cormican won the discus (136-4) and shot put (47-9.25), while sophomore Josie Schaefer won the girls’ discus with a then-school-record throw of 146-11 at the Badger Challenge in Portage. The Baraboo boys won the five-team event, while the girls took second behind Stoughton.
On the baseball field, Fischer Bailey hit a walk-off double to cap off Baraboo Baraboo’s 8-7 eighth-inning win over Sauk Prairie. The Thunderbirds trailed 7-4 with two eights in the bottom of the eighth inning before three consecutive hits flipped the game in their favor.
April 14, 2002
Tiger Woods beat Retief Goosen by three strokes to become the third golfer to win back-to-back Masters tournaments. Woods shot a 71 on the final day to finish 12-under-par for the four-day tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
April 14, 1990
The Milwaukee Bucks clinched a playoff spot and a winning season for the 11th straight year with a 109-93 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee’s Jay Humphries led with 27 points, while Alvin Robertson added 19 points and 10 rebounds. At the time of the victory, the Bucks were sixth in the Eastern Conference and had three more regular season games left to play.
April 14, 1969
The Montreal Expos notched an 8-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Montreal in what was the first Major League Baseball game played outside the United States.
April 14, 1968
The New York Knicks beat the San Diego Clippers in the first-ever NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York.
April 14, 1960
The Montreal Canadiens clinched their fifth consecutive Stanley Cup title with a 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The win capped off a four-game sweep.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!