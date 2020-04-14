THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods won his first major tournament in 11 years with a one-stroke win in the 83rd Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

April 14, 2015

Baraboo junior Sean Cormican won the discus (136-4) and shot put (47-9.25), while sophomore Josie Schaefer won the girls’ discus with a then-school-record throw of 146-11 at the Badger Challenge in Portage. The Baraboo boys won the five-team event, while the girls took second behind Stoughton.

On the baseball field, Fischer Bailey hit a walk-off double to cap off Baraboo Baraboo’s 8-7 eighth-inning win over Sauk Prairie. The Thunderbirds trailed 7-4 with two eights in the bottom of the eighth inning before three consecutive hits flipped the game in their favor.

April 14, 2002

Tiger Woods beat Retief Goosen by three strokes to become the third golfer to win back-to-back Masters tournaments. Woods shot a 71 on the final day to finish 12-under-par for the four-day tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

April 14, 1990