THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

April 8, 2019
The University of Virginia men’s basketball team won its first national championship with an 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech. Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
April 8, 2016
Baraboo High School junior Josie Schaefer beat her own school record in the discus with a throw of 172 feet, 8 inches during a home non-conference dual win over Monona Grove.
April 8, 2015
Baraboo High School senior Matt Munneke hit a walk-off single to give the Thunderbirds a 5-4 home win over reigning Badger North Conference champion Portage at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
April 8, 2014
The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team won the second of four straight NCAA tournament titles. Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win.
April 8, 2001
Tiger Woods won the sixth major championship — and second Masters title — of his career with a two-stroke victory over David Duval at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The 2001 title was the second of Woods’ five Masters championships.
April 8, 1990
Professional golfer Nick Faldo won his second straight Masters title, beating Raymond Floyd in a playoff hole at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
April 8, 1974
Atlanta Braves slugger Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s record by hitting the 715th home run of his Hall of Fame career. Aaron’s 715th home run came off pitcher Al Downing, in the fourth inning of a 7-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs, a record that stood until Barry Bonds passed him in 2007.
April 8, 1958
Baraboo notched a 6-3 win over Prairie du Sac in the opening game of the 1958 prep baseball season. The Thunderbirds used a three-run six inning to take the lead, then pulled away on Ken Miller’s two-run triple in the seventh. Prairie du Sac’s Dick Meister hit a two-run triple in the loss.
April 8, 1935
Gene Sarazen won the second Masters golf tournament, winning a playoff by five strokes over Craig Wood at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
