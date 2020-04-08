THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 8, 2019

The University of Virginia men’s basketball team won its first national championship with an 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech. Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

April 8, 2016

Baraboo High School junior Josie Schaefer beat her own school record in the discus with a throw of 172 feet, 8 inches during a home non-conference dual win over Monona Grove.

April 8, 2015

Baraboo High School senior Matt Munneke hit a walk-off single to give the Thunderbirds a 5-4 home win over reigning Badger North Conference champion Portage at Mary Rountree Evans Field.

April 8, 2014

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team won the second of four straight NCAA tournament titles. Breanna Stewart had 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win.

April 8, 2001

Tiger Woods won the sixth major championship — and second Masters title — of his career with a two-stroke victory over David Duval at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The 2001 title was the second of Woods’ five Masters championships.