THIS DAY IN WISCONSIN SPORTS HISTORY: Bucks beat Lakers to advance to 1971 NBA Finals

April 18, 2018
Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Zach Davies, Dan Jennings and Jacob Barnes combined to throw a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 home win over the Cincinnati Reds. Davies earned the one after throwing 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball. Eric Thames provided the offense with a two-run home run in the third inning.
April 18, 2017
Baraboo High School pitcher Tom Ginther had 12 strikeouts in five innings to pitch the Thunderbirds to a 3-0 road win over Mount Horeb. Ginther allowed just three hits, while Brock Turkington earned the save with two scoreless innings. Mason Peterson was the lone T-Bird with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
April 18, 2016
Irelan Bennett scored four goals and the Baraboo prep girls soccer team had a 26-1 advantage in shots on goal in a 9-0 home win over Poynette/Portage.
April 18, 2012
Ryan Braun hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-2 home win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Braun drove in Nyjer Morgan, who came in as a pinch runner after Jonathan Lucroy drew a walk. Morgan stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored the game-winning run as the Brewers improved to 6-6 on the season. Zack Greinke started on the mound for Milwaukee, throwing seven innings of four-hit baseball before giving way to a bullpen that included Francisco Rodriguez, John Axford and Kameron Loe. Loe threw a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win.
April 18, 1987
The Milwaukee Bucks closed out the 1986-87 regular season with a 124-110 win over the Detroit Pistons. Seven Bucks scored in double figures, led by Sidney Moncrief’s 19 points. Jack Sikma added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Terry Cummings had 17 points, six rebounds, five steals four assists and two blocks. The Bucks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, fourth in the Eastern Conference behind Boston (59-23), Atlanta (57-25) and Detroit (52-30).
April 18, 1988
The Milwaukee Bucks opened the postseason with a 119-107 home win over the New Jersey Nets. Craig Hodges scored a team-high 25 points, while Paul Pressey added 17 points and 10 assists, and Alton Lister came off the bench to tally 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The Bucks went on to sweep the best-of-five series, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the eventual-champion Boston Celtics.
April 18, 1971
The Milwaukee Bucks clinched a trip to the NBA Finals with a 116-98 home win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Greg Smith had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists; Bob Dandridge had 20 points and 15 rebounds; Oscar Robertson had 16 points, 12 assists and six rebounds; Jon McGlocklin had 19 points; and Bob Boozer had 11 points and nine rebounds. Milwaukee went on to sweep the Baltimore Bullets for the only championship in franchise history.
