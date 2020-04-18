THIS DAY IN WISCONSIN SPORTS HISTORY: Bucks beat Lakers to advance to 1971 NBA Finals

April 18, 1987

The Milwaukee Bucks closed out the 1986-87 regular season with a 124-110 win over the Detroit Pistons. Seven Bucks scored in double figures, led by Sidney Moncrief’s 19 points. Jack Sikma added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Terry Cummings had 17 points, six rebounds, five steals four assists and two blocks. The Bucks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, fourth in the Eastern Conference behind Boston (59-23), Atlanta (57-25) and Detroit (52-30).

April 18, 1988

The Milwaukee Bucks opened the postseason with a 119-107 home win over the New Jersey Nets. Craig Hodges scored a team-high 25 points, while Paul Pressey added 17 points and 10 assists, and Alton Lister came off the bench to tally 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. The Bucks went on to sweep the best-of-five series, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the eventual-champion Boston Celtics.

April 18, 1971

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched a trip to the NBA Finals with a 116-98 home win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Greg Smith had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then Lew Alcindor) had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists; Bob Dandridge had 20 points and 15 rebounds; Oscar Robertson had 16 points, 12 assists and six rebounds; Jon McGlocklin had 19 points; and Bob Boozer had 11 points and nine rebounds. Milwaukee went on to sweep the Baltimore Bullets for the only championship in franchise history.