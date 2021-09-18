Tough, senior-laden Baraboo finds a way to get it done against Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Luke Vittengl, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 27 yards, took it from there. The sophomore quarterback snuck up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown and Mahoney ran in the two-point conversion to give Baraboo an 8-7 lead.

"I think that kind of put Mount Horeb on their heels a little bit," Turkington said of Baraboo's opening drive. "But then they had some good strategy and schemes against us. They stopped us and did some things we hadn't seen before. They're well-coached.

"They did some things that were confusing our offensive line, so we'll work through it on film this week. But when we can get chunks of yards, it can kind of demoralize the other team. We've just got to finish drives."

Mahoney — who ran for 284 yards and one touchdown on 43 attempts in Stoughton — almost found the end zone on Baraboo's second drive of the day. Senior Riley Weyh returned a punt to the 30-yard line and the T-Birds quickly moved inside the red zone.

Mahoney's sixth run of the drive nearly did the trick, but his lunge toward the left pylon was called just short of the goal-line and Baraboo faced fourth-and-inches with 9:51 remaining in the half. Mount Horeb/Barneveld linebacker Gavin Bazala met Mahoney in the backfield and the Vikings took over possession at their own 1-yard line.

