Tough, senior-laden Baraboo finds a way to get it done against Mount Horeb/Barneveld

The Baraboo High School student section was apparently paying attention Saturday.
As Baraboo's football players celebrated their latest win, the students hit them with back-to-back cheers of "TPW (tough people win)" and "thank you seniors."
Those two sentiments — plus a heavy dose of Kane Mahoney — nailed why the Thunderbirds remained undefeated with a 14-13 Badger Small Conference win over previously unbeaten Mount Horeb/Barneveld, at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
"There were a lot of kids out there who were completely exhausted. They fought so hard," Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington said after the teams slugged it out for 48 minutes. "They're playing for each other. That's what I tell them all the time, our motto is 'family' and they're playing for each other. This isn't my team, this is their team and I want them to own it."
Baraboo's 20 players in the Class of 2022 owned it on Senior Night. Mahoney rushed for 192 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries behind a senior-laden offensive line, while linebacker Ryan Liegel made a number of plays in the Mount Horeb/Barneveld backfield, and a defensive backfield full of seniors held Vikings quarterback Kolton Schaller to 6-of-14 passing for 73 yards.
With veterans on all levels on both sides of the ball, Baraboo's seniors are comfortable in their roles through five weeks of the season.
"I've been playing with this group of guys since like sixth grade," Mahoney said. "We're all like brothers and we play as one. We know how everybody plays and we can just trust each other. And it's a great group of coaches who have been coaching us for a long time. It's a really tight group."
The T-Birds needed every one of those guys to pull out their closest win of the season after entering Saturday with an average margin of victory of 20.5 points per game.
Baraboo (5-0, 3-0 Badger Small) trailed for the first time since a 28-21 season-opening win at Onalaska on Aug. 20 when the Vikings (4-1, 2-1) marched down the field on their first drive Saturday.
Schaller found Wyatt Denu for a 28-yard completion during a drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run from Tyler Buechner, who had 17 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Schellpfeffer added the extra point to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead after 4 minutes, 15 seconds of play.
The T-Birds responded. A week after Baraboo's do-it-all quarterback Luna Larson went out with an injury during a 17-0 win over Stoughton, everyone in Baraboo on Saturday new the T-Birds were going to rely heavily on Mahoney.
They didn't shy away from doing so, as their first seven offensive plays were handoffs to the running back. The 6-foot, 185-pound senior followed an offensive line of Liegel, Owen Nowak, Gabe McReynolds, Haeden Bowar and Kyle Felt right down the field, putting the T-Birds in position for a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
Luke Vittengl, who completed 4 of 6 passes for 27 yards, took it from there. The sophomore quarterback snuck up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown and Mahoney ran in the two-point conversion to give Baraboo an 8-7 lead.
"I think that kind of put Mount Horeb on their heels a little bit," Turkington said of Baraboo's opening drive. "But then they had some good strategy and schemes against us. They stopped us and did some things we hadn't seen before. They're well-coached.
"They did some things that were confusing our offensive line, so we'll work through it on film this week. But when we can get chunks of yards, it can kind of demoralize the other team. We've just got to finish drives."
Mahoney — who ran for 284 yards and one touchdown on 43 attempts in Stoughton — almost found the end zone on Baraboo's second drive of the day. Senior Riley Weyh returned a punt to the 30-yard line and the T-Birds quickly moved inside the red zone.
Mahoney's sixth run of the drive nearly did the trick, but his lunge toward the left pylon was called just short of the goal-line and Baraboo faced fourth-and-inches with 9:51 remaining in the half. Mount Horeb/Barneveld linebacker Gavin Bazala met Mahoney in the backfield and the Vikings took over possession at their own 1-yard line.
The T-Birds won the field position battle when Schaller punted from the Vikings' 6-yard line and Baraboo took over possession at the Mount Horeb/Barneveld 35 with 7:19 left. The T-Birds reached the 12-yard line before fumbling, with Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Ethan Steinhoff returning it 55 yards to the Baraboo 32.
The Vikings took advantage of their only turnover. Schaller found Buechner and Bazala for crucial completions in a drive that ended with an 11-yard Buechner touchdown run.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld took a 13-8 lead into halftime. In the Baraboo locker room, the T-Birds — who went 7-2 last year and are ranked first in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Division 3 poll — leaned on their veterans.
"I told the captains to handle it, 'talk to the guys. It's your team,' " Turkington said. "I leave (the room), so I don't know who talked. But it could be anybody. We have captains, but I feel like they all feel like they have a part in this and a leadership role, because they do."
Whatever they said worked, as the defense flew around to pitch a second-half shutout.
"The first half started out really slow," Mahoney said. "They're a good team, but we changed some things at halftime. Our mentality changed and we just came out and played better. The defense really stepped it up."
The T-Birds took the lead for good on Mahoney's 9-yard touchdown run with 11:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Mount Horeb/Barneveld, ranked eighth in Division 3, blocked the extra point to stay within 14-13.
The Baraboo defense held on thanks to several seniors stepping up. Weyh forced a turnover on downs by tackling Trenton Owens in the backfield on fourth-and-2; while Caden Agnew intercepted a pass on fourth-and-5.
The game wasn't decided until the T-Birds forced four straight incompletions on Mount Horeb/Barneveld's final drive, with the last pass hitting the ground with 1:37 remaining before Baraboo ran out the clock.
"All of those guys on the back end, they just do a nice job," Turkington said of a defensive backfield featuring seniors Agnew, Weyh, Drew Bromley, Brady Henry and Evan Kephart. "They can play coverage week in and week out, and I don't have to worry too much about it. On Caden's pick, he just came underneath and made a nice play. They're just about as good as it gets in the defensive backfield."
Up front, Baraboo ran for 240 yards on 46 carries while holding Mount Horeb/Barneveld to 144 total yards, including 71 rushing yards on 28 attempts. On the season, Baraboo has held opponents to 129 carries for 191 yards.
"We just did our thing defensively," Turkington said of if the T-Birds had to adjust without Larson at middle linebacker. "I let our guys play ... and they played hard."
They play hard because they're competitive, because they're undefeated and because it was a close game. But they also play hard because of the relationships they've built over the years.
"They've stuck with the program all the way through," Turkington said. "And they just care about each other. That's the cool part. They play all these years together, they go in the weight room, they play other sports, and they grow a bond that's pretty unbreakable."
Unbeaten through the midway point of the season and ranked atop Division 3, Baraboo is in uncharted territory as a program. The T-Birds, who are 3-9 in nine all-time trips to the WIAA playoffs, are trying not to look ahead down the stretch run, which begins Friday at Fort Atkinson.
"Just improve every day and not think too far ahead," Mahoney said. "Focus one day at a time. That's really all we can do."