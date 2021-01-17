TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer sets UW, Big Ten shot put record

Josie Schaefer took down a pair of records in her first meet of 2021.

The 2017 Baraboo High School graduate broke the Big Ten Conference and the University of Wisconsin women's shot put record in the Badgers' season-opening meet on Saturday.

Schaefer, a redshirt junior, threw the shot put 59 feet, 4¼ inches to win the event during the Badger Icebreaker indoor meet against Illinois at the Shell in Madison.

According to UWBadgers.com, Schaefer broke her personal best twice before her final toss went 59-4¼. That mark surpassed Wisconsin's previous school record of 58-6¾ set by Kelsey Card in 2016, as well as the Big Ten record of 59-0¾ set by Indiana's Faith Sherrill in 2011.

Schaefer qualified for the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships last season, but the meet — and eventually the entire outdoor season — was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. She won three WIAA state titles while at Baraboo, winning the discus in 2016 before claiming the discus and shot put in 2017.