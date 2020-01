Baraboo alum Josie Schaefer won an individual title for the University of Wisconsin on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The UW redshirt sophomore used a throw of 54 feet, 1.25 inches to win the shot put at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City.

Schaefer's throw was a personal best and the third-best throw in the history of UW women's track and field.

A 2017 graduate of Baraboo, Schaefer won three Division 1 state titles in high school — two in the discus and one in the shot put.