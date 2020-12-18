TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer staying home to throw for University of Wisconsin

"Josie picked up a secondary event in the shot put and she's done well at that. She's still probably a better discus thrower, but we didn't get a chance to see all that this past spring because of COVID," Astrauskas said. "I'm also planning on Jake picking up a secondary event. I think that could be the weight throw or the hammer. Those are events that are also dominated by guys that have longer levers, so I'm anxious to work with him on that, introduce those events to him and see which one he starts to excel at. But I think the discus is going to be his bread and butter.

"It's tough to tell without working with someone every single day, but shot put could be his secondary event as well. It's just you see these kids grow and train, and their bodies change, especially someone I think has much potential to grow as Jake as far as thicker through the legs and chest. He could be shot as well, who knows."

In the meantime, Schaefer is back at work, continuing to do what he can to build toward that elite level.

"The biggest thing is getting stronger," he said of his current focus. "Tearing a tendon in my hand made me stop training for a few months, so right now I am just working on getting stronger."

