TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo's Schaefer staying home to throw for University of Wisconsin

Jake Schaefer reached the next level by merging hard work with his natural gifts.
The Baraboo High School senior secured his college future last week by signing with the men's track and field team at the University of Wisconsin. Prior to heading to Madison next year, Schaefer will spend a lot more time in the family shed where he's put in years of work honing his throwing ability.
"I started training around fifth grade and was seriously training by seventh grade," said Schaefer, who kept working while the sports world shut down last spring due to COVID-19. "I am really lucky because my dad (Dan) has made space in our shed at home to lift weights and throw inside."
All that training culminated Dec. 7, when Schaefer officially signed with the Badgers, checking off a milestone that had been on his radar for awhile.
"Competing in the Big Ten has always been a goal," Schaefer said. "I didn’t know that I wanted to be a Badger until I spent time in Madison and felt the school pride and how comfortable I was on campus."
Schaefer knows the atmosphere of the city and school in which he will be spending his college years after growing up less than an hour from campus.
"Wisconsin is already home," he said. "My family and I have watched the Badgers play every fall since I can remember. Every time I have been to Madison it has been a good experience. The culture of excellence, not only academically but also athletics, has always been an attractive feature of Madison."
Wisconsin throws coach Dave Astrauskas is just as excited to get Schaefer in his program. The 6-foot-8 Schaefer, who has been on Wisconsin's radar for years, will step onto campus with discus as his primary event. The Badgers believe he has a chance to be special.
"I'm excited to have Jake. He's going to have to get a little stronger, but after he gets stronger he's definitely going to be be able to compete not only at the Big Ten level but I think at the national level," Astrauskas said. "He has the body of an elite discus thrower. I've been to the Olympic Games and world championships, and a lot of the guys that throw the discus on an elite level are his size.
"Three things factor into how far a throw goes: height of release, trajectory and velocity at release. Obviously if you have longer arms, you're going to move a little bit faster. Kind of like swinging a golf club with a driver versus a pitching wedge, the longer shaft makes the head speed go faster. Same thing in the discus, the longer levers usually yield faster release speeds. That's why I think he's going to be a good one at the college level."
Height can't be taught, and the Schaefer family — which includes Jake's parents, Dan and Annemarie, and sisters, Mary and Josie — was born with it. They haven't relied on it, however, spending countless hours working on everything else that allowed Jake and Josie, who signed with the Badgers out of Baraboo in 2017, to become Division I throwers.
While Josie headed to Madison, Jake entered high school with a strong discus background. In an event that kids typically don't pick up early, Jake's experience stood out immediately. He reached the WIAA Division 1 state meet in the discus in each of his first two seasons, using a throw of 145 feet, 5 inches to take 14th as a freshman in 2018, then tossing it 152-8 to take eighth in 2019.
Schaefer didn't get a junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the lack of competition didn't prevent him from working on his strength and technique alongside Dan, who won the 1985 discus state title for Baraboo, and Josie, who won three state titles — two in the discus and one in the shot put — for the Thunderbirds in 2016-17.
"They have the equipment at their house, they also have a place they can throw in their shed," Astrauskas said. "I know that through quarantine last spring, Jake was doing quite a lot of my workouts right beside Josie. So he's familiar with the type of stuff we do in the weight room. It's now just getting in there on a consistent schedule and staying with that strength development."
Jake's increased strength already showed this fall. After an offseason working out in the shed and with his teammates in the Baraboo weight room, Schaefer stepped onto the football field bigger and stronger. It paid off, as he was named an all-region defensive lineman by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association after helping lead the Thunderbirds to a 7-2 record.
"We seniors were really thankful to play our last football season," Schaefer said. "My teammates and I have worked really hard all the way from pee-wee football to have a great senior year and I was pleased we were able to do that."
Schaefer checked that box with his teammates, then got to work on completing a recruiting process that looked a little different due to the coronavirus.
"COVID was an unexpected obstacle that derailed everyone's lives," Schaefer said. "Not being able to compete definitely made the the recruiting process difficult, because track is about improving your marks each year — and junior year is typically when recruiting would start.
"I was lucky enough to visit campus when my sister was being recruited, that’s something a lot of recruits did not get to do this year. I went to some socially distanced camps to make myself visible to coaches and shared training videos online."
The Badgers saw enough.
"For Jake's situation, he had been on campus before and he's come to a couple of my throwing camps, so he's seen a lot of our facilities," said Astrauskas, who first met Jake while recruiting Josie in 2016. "Having his sister on the team, she could shoot videos of various areas on campus and kind of make him a little bit more familiar. Jake's been on campus quite a bit. I know he's come and watched Josie throw on a couple occasions, so he was familiar with UW and I think that also played a role.
"Not only is Jake an outstanding person, but he comes from a great family who's very respectful and hardworking. Josie's just a pleasure to be around and I don't anticipate Jake being far from what Josie is as far as mentality and his approach each day.
"He has a lot of potential. They've done a great job getting him to where he's at."
After more than a year off of competition, Jake hopes he gets a chance to show what he can do this spring. If the WIAA track season proceeds as planned, his goals are to throw the discus 200 feet and the shot put 60 feet. His current personal bests are 191-2 in the discus and 48-6½ in the shot put.
Those numbers would have Schaefer competing with the state's best. At the last WIAA state meet in 2019, Fond du Lac senior Andrew Stone won the Division 1 discus title with a throw of 189-07 and the shot put title with a mark of 61-03. The state meet record in the discus (193-3) was set by Verona's Luke Sullivan in 1993, while Green Bay Preble's Steve Marcelle set the shot put record (67-6) in 2005.
No matter how Schaefer's senior season goes, he'll likely get an opportunity to take up something new with the Badgers. While Josie entered college with discus as her primary event, she's coming off a redshirt sophomore season in which she qualified for the 2020 NCAA indoor track and field championships in the shot put before the event was canceled by the coronavirus.
"Josie picked up a secondary event in the shot put and she's done well at that. She's still probably a better discus thrower, but we didn't get a chance to see all that this past spring because of COVID," Astrauskas said. "I'm also planning on Jake picking up a secondary event. I think that could be the weight throw or the hammer. Those are events that are also dominated by guys that have longer levers, so I'm anxious to work with him on that, introduce those events to him and see which one he starts to excel at. But I think the discus is going to be his bread and butter.
"It's tough to tell without working with someone every single day, but shot put could be his secondary event as well. It's just you see these kids grow and train, and their bodies change, especially someone I think has much potential to grow as Jake as far as thicker through the legs and chest. He could be shot as well, who knows."
In the meantime, Schaefer is back at work, continuing to do what he can to build toward that elite level.
"The biggest thing is getting stronger," he said of his current focus. "Tearing a tendon in my hand made me stop training for a few months, so right now I am just working on getting stronger."
