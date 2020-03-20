UW TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer laying low after coronavirus cancels season

"We were scared that I got it in the airport and then gave it to her right away," said Schaefer, who is on spring break this week before having online courses the rest of the semester. "But we have no symptoms yet. We're okay, but we don't want to take any chances with a grandma with pneumonia sick at home. ... There's not really a plan right now. We'll have to see how my grandma's doing, because she's doing better than she was yesterday. But like I said, we don't want to take any chances contaminating anyone at home. That's kind of a tough call, to either stay here or be with my family.

"We could go back to Madison. We have a residence their off campus, but I think the likelihood of the disease being in Madison is greater than in Baraboo, so we'll probably go to Baraboo if we stay healthy through this quarantine period."

She'll also be away from her UW track team, which became a family when they were all going through a trying time together last week.