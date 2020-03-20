UW TRACK AND FIELD: Baraboo alum Schaefer laying low after coronavirus cancels season

Josie Schaefer was ready for one of her biggest events of the year when the United States sporting world began to shut down.
The Baraboo High School alum and current University of Wisconsin athlete flew out to Albuquerque, N.M., with her teammates March 11 to compete in the NCAA indoor track and field championships. The following day, the NCAA canceled the two-day meet along with the rest of its winter and spring championships.
"It was really hard to describe what it felt like being anxious and not knowing what was going to happen," Schaefer said Wednesday. "There were murmurs about them canceling, but it wasn't a reality until we got to nationals. We got to the site Wednesday, and the Ivy League schools had shut down all spring sports and removed their athletes from the championship. Those athletes tried to get back in, because they thought the championships were still going to happen — and so did everyone there until Thursday morning.
"I haven't really thought about missing track, I think everyone is more concerned about being around family in this time."
Schaefer is staying away from her family for the time being. After flying back home, Schaefer and a friend headed straight to the family cabin in Eagle River. The 2017 Baraboo High School graduate isn't sure when she'll head back home, as she doesn't want to spread anything she may have picked up while traveling.
"We were scared that I got it in the airport and then gave it to her right away," said Schaefer, who is on spring break this week before having online courses the rest of the semester. "But we have no symptoms yet. We're okay, but we don't want to take any chances with a grandma with pneumonia sick at home. ... There's not really a plan right now. We'll have to see how my grandma's doing, because she's doing better than she was yesterday. But like I said, we don't want to take any chances contaminating anyone at home. That's kind of a tough call, to either stay here or be with my family.
"We could go back to Madison. We have a residence their off campus, but I think the likelihood of the disease being in Madison is greater than in Baraboo, so we'll probably go to Baraboo if we stay healthy through this quarantine period."
She'll also be away from her UW track team, which became a family when they were all going through a trying time together last week.
"One thing that was really nice about being at nationals was all the kids there were together after we found out that the meet had been canceled and our season had been canceled," Schaefer said. "That does add a lot of emotional support, just being able to be there for each other and being in the same place, but that's not feasible right now. We'll definitely miss out on having that support group of everyone knowing what you're going through, but we'll just look for that where we are.
"The whole team — the whole campus — I think everybody was really good about just trying to take in information that was given to them and not asking all the questions, because everyone knows there are not a lot of answers right now."
Schaefer isn't too concerned about what the canceled season means for her as an athlete. The redshirt sophomore thrower likely won't lose any eligibility, as the NCAA is planning on granting relief to every student-athlete competing in a spring sport.
"It wasn't that big of a hit for me. I'll get that season back at the end, which will be nice. Hopefully I can start a grad program... so I might come out better from this in some ways," Schaefer said, noting that some of her senior teammates will have to make the decision whether their school or career plans will allow them to compete for another year. "It's all up in the air, but I think that if it's feasible those kids will take advantage of it. It's a tough call for the kids who aren't going to continue their athletic career after college. It's like, 'Do I just let it be? Do I draw it out? And what are the pros and cons of each?' "
Either way, some of the athletes will lose out by not competing over the next three months. Track athletes use the championships to jump start their future, while several of Schaefer's teammates are hoping to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which officials say will start in July as planned.
"It seems silly to mourn a sport and what could have been for the athletes there when there are so many bigger issues, but my heart goes out to all the seniors and juniors who use that NCAA Championship as a platform to ignite their professional careers, which is a huge part of the next few years for a lot of these kids," Schaefer said. "We'll see... we might know more in a month, but right now it's kind of up in the air whether there will be any competition this summer."
Schaefer, who won two WIAA Division 1 state discus titles and one shot put title while at Baraboo, is coming off a strong indoor track season for the Badgers. She won the shot put with a throw of 54 feet 1.25 inches at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, then went on to win the shot put at the Jack Jennett Open (53-8¼), the Red Hawk Invitational (56-6¾) and the Music City Challenge (56-4¾). Her throw of 54-11¼ was good for sixth place at the Big Ten Championships in Ohio on Feb. 28-29.
Schaefer holds the second-longest shot put throw in UW history and was seeded 10th heading into what was going to be her first appearance at the NCAA indoor championships.
There are currently no options to train on the UW campus, as the weight room, locker rooms and facilities have been shut down and teams aren't allowed to hold mandated practices. In the meantime, Schaefer will have a place to keep throwing — and people to work out with.
"I'm lucky to have a place where I can practice and work out in Baraboo at my house," said Schaefer, whose brother Jake, a junior at Baraboo, is waiting to see whether his track season will get underway. "But I know a lot of kids who will be getting really creative with how they're keeping up. It won't be for awhile that we need to worry about being in tip-top shape.
"Athletics take a back seat to all the other issues going on."
