WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson commits to Northern Iowa

John Gunderson capped a summer of highs this week.
The 2021 Baraboo High School graduate committed to join the wrestling program at the University of Northern Iowa.
“Northern Iowa is a top D-I program that consistently produces national qualifiers and All-Americans,” Baraboo head coach Joe Bavlnka said. “It’s head coach, Doug Schwab, was an NCAA champ for Iowa and an Olympian. Through John’s dedication and hard work, he earned this opportunity to be a part of such an elite program. I am excited to see this next stage in John’s wrestling career. He continues to set high goals for himself and this environment will only help him achieve them.”
Gunderson took his time before deciding to sign with the NCAA Division I school in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He used that time to prove himself, going 15-0 and winning a WIAA Division 1 state title at 182 pounds during the 2020-21 high school season before heading out on the national circuit.
“I haven’t had too many opportunities to prove myself on a national level, and I thought I was better than what a lot of coaches thought I was,” Gunderson said in May. “I felt like I kind of went unnoticed. So I thought that even if I didn’t wrestle as well as I was capable of wrestling, I’d give them more than what they’ve seen from me throughout my high school career.”
Gunderson stood out on the national scene, going 5-2 to take seventh place at 92 kilograms at UWW Junior World Team Trials; winning state and regional titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman; and taking sixth in freestyle and seventh in Greco-Roman at 195 pounds at junior national championships.
Gunderson said he began talking with Schwab in May. And with the NCAA Division I recruiting dead period ending June 1 and nationals wrapping up July 23, he had all the info he needed to make his commitment.
Gunderson said this spring that he was looking for a college program that was going to push him and build his resume for a potential future in coaching. He also said he wanted to wrestle at the highest level because “I do want to be an Olympian one day and a lot of those guys — almost all of them — come through D-I.”
Northern Iowa, which is entering its 12th year under Schwab, went 4-4 during the shortened 2020-21 season, including 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference. According to The Des Moines Register, Gunderson projects at 197 pounds and is the eighth member of Northern Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.
Gunderson will head to Cedar Falls looking to leave his mark. His work ethic left an impression on Bavlnka and the Baraboo wrestling program. After entering high school wrestling at 132 pounds, he put together a four-year career in which he went 111-13, reached state three times — including taking second as a junior and first as a senior — and helped Baraboo win a share of the 2020 Badger North Conference title.
“I feel very fortunate and blessed to have John in my program,” Bavlnka said. “Not many coaches get to see their athlete grow from a little 6-year-old youth wrestler to earning a D-I scholarship to a top program in the country. I could not be more proud. I learned a lot as a coach seeing John battle injuries, his resilience overcoming a tough loss, and finishing his career by winning a state title. I will be able to use those experiences and lessons to better serve my future wrestlers. John really has made everyone better.”