WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson commits to Northern Iowa

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gunderson stood out on the national scene, going 5-2 to take seventh place at 92 kilograms at UWW Junior World Team Trials; winning state and regional titles in freestyle and Greco-Roman; and taking sixth in freestyle and seventh in Greco-Roman at 195 pounds at junior national championships.

Gunderson said he began talking with Schwab in May. And with the NCAA Division I recruiting dead period ending June 1 and nationals wrapping up July 23, he had all the info he needed to make his commitment.

Gunderson said this spring that he was looking for a college program that was going to push him and build his resume for a potential future in coaching. He also said he wanted to wrestle at the highest level because “I do want to be an Olympian one day and a lot of those guys — almost all of them — come through D-I.”

Northern Iowa, which is entering its 12th year under Schwab, went 4-4 during the shortened 2020-21 season, including 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference. According to The Des Moines Register, Gunderson projects at 197 pounds and is the eighth member of Northern Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class.