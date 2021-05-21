WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson making name on national scene at freestyle, Greco-Roman events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gunderson is narrowing down his options with the goal of finding the right path for him. He hasn’t been able to dig too deeply into recruiting yet, as the NCAA Division I dead period has prevented all prospective recruits from making official visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the dead period ending June 1, Gunderson plans to get out there and see several schools and coaches in person.

“I want to get that feel, get to know the coaches,” he said. “All these guys are great guys — good, principled people — but I also want to get that feel and really get to know the guy. ... It’s a little bit more complicated than a normal year, but it’s gone alright.

“I want to be on a team where guys are beating me up. I’m not scared of those practices where you come out to your car afterwards and cry for an hour. I feel like that’s when I get better — when I’m getting pushed and I’m getting beat down. I just want a school that’s going to make me as good as I can be. And I’d like to get into coaching when I’m done with my wrestling career, so just building that resume up.”

String of success