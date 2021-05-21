WRESTLING: Baraboo's Gunderson making name on national scene at freestyle, Greco-Roman events

John Gunderson felt like he was flying under the radar.
The Baraboo High School senior figured the best way to solve that problem was to put himself out there. So he made the nearly 200-mile trip to Coralville, Iowa early this month to wrestle some of the country’s best at UWW Junior World Team Trials.
“I haven’t had too many opportunities to prove myself on a national level, and I thought I was better than what a lot of coaches thought I was,” Gunderson said Thursday. “I felt like I kind of went unnoticed. So I thought that even if I didn’t wrestle as well as I was capable of wrestling, I’d give them more than what they’ve seen from me throughout my high school career.”
And he was no slouch in high school, going 111-13 and making state three times in a four-year stretch he capped by winning the 182-pound title at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet in February. Yet, his phone wasn’t necessarily blowing up with college recruiters.
“John was hoping to make a splash on the national scene in 2020, in part to open up his recruitment process,” said Dan Gunderson, John’s father and an assistant wrestling coach at Baraboo. “You’d be surprised how insignificant it is to Division I colleges that you were a high school state champion. ... You need to wrestle big tournaments, across many states, to be really seen.”
Hence, the trip to Coralville. The 18-year-old Gunderson was placed in the Junior division, where he matched up with 17- to 20-year-olds — many of whom have already competed collegiately.
“John wanted to enter, even though he was on the ‘young end’ of the Junior division and would be wrestling kids — men — who were in their first two years of college,” Dan Gunderson said. “Usually you get a lot better after a couple years in college. We knew John wouldn’t probably be favored in a single match, but he wanted to try.”
“I just kind of felt no pressure,” John said. “I wanted to win at least one, but I didn’t really know how I’d do against tough college guys and a lot of D-I wrestlers. There were a lot of things going on, a lot of big names ... but when I get on the wrestling mat, I kind of do what I’ve always done and just had to gut some tough matches out.”
Gunderson more than held his own from May 1-2. He went 5-2 and took seventh at 92 kilograms while squaring off against wrestlers from North Carolina State, Minnesota, Illinois, Campbell, Cal Poly and North Carolina, and pinning the lone high schooler he faced in 23 seconds.
“It was crazy,” John said. “There were a ton of guys there, and a lot of them were guys I recognized from seeing on TV. My first match, I’m sure I wasn’t favored to win against a guy from Campbell ... I was just kind of an unknown high school kid, but I won that first match right at the end.
“The second one was against a really tough NC State kid. I thought I hung around well with him, but that didn’t go my way. Then I kind of got on a roll in wrestlebacks.”
Expanding options
Exposure problem solved, as the World Team Trials showing opened up many new doors for Gunderson to consider in his college search.
“Well, if he was looking for attention from big schools, that did it,” Dan said. “I don’t think we’re looking for more pressure in his search, but we are in steady contact with coaches from all types of schools from various parts of the country. It’s exhausting, but this is what he’s wanted. He wants options to help him find just the right fit.”
The interest picked up due to the amount of Division I coaches who were in Coralville watching their wrestlers or keeping an eye out for uncommitted high schoolers like Gunderson. Minnesota and North Carolina were among the schools to ask about John during the meet, while he recently spoke with Northern Iowa coach Doug Schwab.
“There’s just really solid teams that I didn’t get the opportunity to prove myself to before,” John said. “I got a lot more D-I looks, a lot more scholarship stuff. There’s nothing wrong with D-II and D-III, and I’m still looking at some of those schools, but I do want to be an Olympian one day and a lot of those guys — almost all of them — come through D-I.”
Gunderson is narrowing down his options with the goal of finding the right path for him. He hasn’t been able to dig too deeply into recruiting yet, as the NCAA Division I dead period has prevented all prospective recruits from making official visits during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the dead period ending June 1, Gunderson plans to get out there and see several schools and coaches in person.
“I want to get that feel, get to know the coaches,” he said. “All these guys are great guys — good, principled people — but I also want to get that feel and really get to know the guy. ... It’s a little bit more complicated than a normal year, but it’s gone alright.
“I want to be on a team where guys are beating me up. I’m not scared of those practices where you come out to your car afterwards and cry for an hour. I feel like that’s when I get better — when I’m getting pushed and I’m getting beat down. I just want a school that’s going to make me as good as I can be. And I’d like to get into coaching when I’m done with my wrestling career, so just building that resume up.”
String of success
He’s been adding new lines to his resume all year. He took second at Preseason Nationals in Iowa in October, notched his 100th-career high school win in December, and capped off a perfect 15-0 record by pinning Ashwaubenon’s Connor Ramage on Feb. 13 to become the fourth Thunderbird to win an individual state wrestling title.
Gunderson becomes somewhat harder to follow after the prep season ends. He took a brief competitive break before turning his attention from the “folkstyle” wrestling employed at the high school and college levels, to the “Olympic styles” — freestyle and Greco-Roman — used in international competition.
“It’s a real breath of fresh air to wrestle different styles than what you’ve wrestled all fall and winter,” Dan said. “There are many parallels between American and international styles of wrestling, but if you change a few rules and change the way points are scored, you end up with different positions and prioritizing of moves. It’s a pretty refreshing change of pace.”
“Folkstyle is a lot of static holding and control and stuff,” John said. “Olympic styles are all about being explosive. And it’s one minute shorter than a college match. That’s kind of nice for me. I’m always been naturally more explosive ... It fits my style even better.”
Gunderson, who has been competing in freestyle and Greco-Roman since his seventh birthday, made a seamless transition this spring. After one tune-up meet in Wisconsin, he headed out to UWW Junior World Team Trials. He came home from Iowa and immediately won Wisconsin state titles in both disciplines on May 8-9. A week later, he won both again at the Northern Plains regional, which was held in Wisconsin Dells and featured wrestlers from seven states.
The regional performance earned Gunderson a spot in what his dad called, “the granddaddy in Fargo ... nationals ... the most significant high school wrestling tournament in the country.” After last year’s event was canceled by COVID-19, Gunderson will compete at nationals for the first time when he heads to the Fargo Dome in North Dakota from July 16-23.
“There will be monsters from all corners of the country. If his body holds up, he will experience many of the top wrestlers in U.S. high school competition, said Dan Gunderson, whose parents both taught in the Baraboo School District. “We are so excited. We aren’t real attention seekers and it can be a little much, but we are very proud of our city and know that people take pride in John’s successes.
“And for that reason, we are honored to let others share in this journey with us.”
John, who will also represent Team Wisconsin at National Duals in Tulsa, Okla., in mid-June, will carry the journey through this summer and into college. He says he’s just having fun competing, and his stretch of success has only made him more driven.
“The only thing that motivates me more than my losses is my success,” he said. “When you lose, that’s time where you need to be getting better. But when you win, that’s time where you could also be getting better. Competing in general is really a big motivator for me.”