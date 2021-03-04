WRESTLING: Hard work carries Baraboo's Jesse to Loras College

"You've got to believe that, you've got to believe you can do it, you've got to believe you can be an All-American to get there. If you don't believe it, when you walk into that room, you're going to get tore up."

The Loras wrestling room will be relatively familiar to Jesse, who will join a group of local wrestlers in Dubuque. Reedsburg's Mason McMillen, Sauk Prairie's Zeke Smith, and River Valley's Zach Licht and Shane Liegel are already on the Duhawks' roster, while Sauk Prairie's Eddie Smith is an assistant coach. Under head coach TJ Miller, the Duhawks were ranked first and looking for the first national title in program history when they were pulled off the mat at the Division III championships last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether or not the Duhawks reach that level during Jesse's career, the coaches that watched him grow up believe he'll fit well at Loras.

"I don't think we've even seen just how good (Brandon can be)," Gunderson said Thursday. "I think you're going to do great in college, you're going to fit in, you're going to grow as a man, your character is going to be strengthened. And I think by your senior year, you're going to be a leader."

"I can't guarantee that you're going to be a national champion or an All-American," Bavlnka said, "but if you spend four years at Loras and you do it the right way, when you're done, you're going to be a man and you're going to be ready for the rest of your life."