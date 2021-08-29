Yesipovich, Weyh lead Baraboo cross country at Glenn Harold Invitational

Baraboo High School's cross country runners have their starting points.
Six Thunderbirds finished in the top 50 of their respective races at Saturday's Glenn Herold Invitational in Watertown. Daniel Yesipovich led the way, taking 20th in 18 minutes, 28.7 seconds to lead the Baraboo boys' team to 167 points and a sixth-place finish out of 12 teams. The Baraboo girls scored 207 points and took eighth out of 10 teams behind Haylie Weyh's (25:25.7) 44th-place finish.
Verona scored 44 points to beat out Madison West (55) for the boys' team title, while the Monona Grove (66) girls outraced Verona (81) for first in the 5,000-meter race. Verona senior Aidan Manning (16:37.7) took first in the boys' event, while Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock crossed the finish line in 19:24.7 to beat the field by nearly a minute and a half, as Watertown Luther Prep's Jemimah Habben took second in 20:52.6.
"First real meet of the season," Baraboo girls' coach Julie Faylona said. "All the girls did wonderful. The main goal of this race was to get back into the racing mindset and be competitive. We weren’t focused so much on times or places, but we were focused on pushing ourselves even if no one was near us, not letting our bodies slip into 'comfort zone,' and staying aggressive. Just race. And all the girls did just that."
Weyh, a junior, led the Baraboo girls to the finish line, showing significant improvement early in the season while finishing 44th out of 142 runners.
"This was three minutes faster than what she ran in the early August Haslanger Road Race, and almost a minute and half faster than just last weekend during our Alumni Fun Run," Faylona said. "Haylie was sitting in 28th through the second mile, but fell off pace a bit towards the end. However, I am really proud of how she took it out with confidence and hung on as long as she could."
Junior Julia School took 47th in 25:35.6.
"Julia really has an inspiring role on our team, kind of a Cinderella story," Faylona said. "Coming into the season late as a new transfer freshman in 2019, Julia had very little experience in running. She struggled with the first meets that she was in, and generally finished about five minutes slower. However, she found that she really enjoyed running and started pushing herself. She went from being on the JV team her freshman year to consistently being in the top three on varsity last year. She is off to a good start again."
Baraboo freshman Brooke Lawton was next across the line, finishing 48th in 25:41.7.
"The nice surprise of the meet was Brooke being so far up on the team," Faylona said. "This meet really showed Brooke’s competitiveness and never give up attitude. I knew from the summer that Brooke would be a key runner on our team, just seeing how she was dedicated throughout our optional morning summer runs. This created a nice base to start the season. In the two weeks of official practice, I’ve seen Brooke choose to do the longer routes and more intense speed workouts. She is very determined."
Senior Shaylee Dougherty placed 52nd in 25:52.4.
"Shaylee has really stepped it up as a senior," Faylona said. "She has set a good example with coming to summer runs and definitely working hard since the season has started. Shaylee has been our first runner to cross the finish line for our two 'mock meets' so far this season.
"What really stands out to me with these top four runners was how tight of a pack they were. From Haylie to Shaylee, the time spread was only 26 seconds. So the goal is to hopefully move the entire pack up faster. It will be good because their paces are similar so they can push each other in practices and meets."
Senior Kezalee Dance (27:41.8) took 68th, senior Ana Exterovich (27:47.4) took 70th and sophomore Olivia Hollenback (27:49.0) took 71st, senior Jordana WhiteEagle (29:06.7) took 83rd and sophomore Sinaya Geelan (43:39.6) took 139th.
"Jordana is new to the team, coming out for the first time as a senior," Faylona said. "I can tell Jordana is just an all-around athlete. She came to the summer runs, so I could tell that she was taking the sport seriously. For never running/racing before, she did a phenomenal job. Jordana has the right frame of mind toward running — trying her hardest and pushing herself. I know she is going to just keep improving as the season goes on."
Kadence Funmaker also started the race, with Faylona saying the freshman kept pace for two miles before the heat proved too much and her meet ended early.
Three Baraboo boys finished in the top 30 of a 227-runner field. Yesipovich's 20th-place finish was followed by senior Ethan Sefkar (18:34.1) taking 22nd and senior Evan Exo (19:01.0) taking 30th.
“The last time we were able to compete in this invite was two years ago and we only had one Thunderbird break into the top 30, so having three today bodes well for us," Baraboo boys' coach Jacob Boll said. “I was pleased to see Sefkar and Yesipovich push each other as our two leaders and Exo was not far behind.”
Junior Connor Kleist (20:22.1) took 60th, senior Eric Gumz (20:49.4) took 74th, freshman Jacob Greenwood (21:39.1) took 96th, junior Brent LittleGeorge (23:12.3) took 137th, freshman Kienan Jones (23:19.0) took 138th, sophomore Leo Wagner (25:16.3) took 174th, junior Chris Gartner (28:01.2) took 199th, junior Parker Pitts (28:47.8) took 204th, sophomore Grayson Lutz (29:29.4) took 208th and senior Joe McMurray (33:15.3) took 220th.
“Our goal now is to close the gap between our top three and our fourth and fifth runners," Boll said. "Eric Gumz, our five man, had a nice performance today and Jacob Greenwood gained some good experience as he earned a varsity spot as a freshman.”