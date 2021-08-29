Yesipovich, Weyh lead Baraboo cross country at Glenn Harold Invitational

"This was three minutes faster than what she ran in the early August Haslanger Road Race, and almost a minute and half faster than just last weekend during our Alumni Fun Run," Faylona said. "Haylie was sitting in 28th through the second mile, but fell off pace a bit towards the end. However, I am really proud of how she took it out with confidence and hung on as long as she could."

Junior Julia School took 47th in 25:35.6.

"Julia really has an inspiring role on our team, kind of a Cinderella story," Faylona said. "Coming into the season late as a new transfer freshman in 2019, Julia had very little experience in running. She struggled with the first meets that she was in, and generally finished about five minutes slower. However, she found that she really enjoyed running and started pushing herself. She went from being on the JV team her freshman year to consistently being in the top three on varsity last year. She is off to a good start again."

Baraboo freshman Brooke Lawton was next across the line, finishing 48th in 25:41.7.