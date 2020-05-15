YOUTH SPORTS: Local baseball, softball organizations committed to playing in some form

Baraboo baseball and softball representatives intend to offer some form of sports this summer.
Members of the Baraboo Amateur Baseball Association team met with representatives of the Baraboo American Legion Baseball and Baraboo Thunder softball programs on Tuesday to discuss navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The representatives left the meeting hopeful that games will be played this summer.
"Our hope is to start workouts within a few weeks, pending gathering limitations and park availability," said Travis Zick, a board member and coach in the Baraboo Amateur Baseball Association and Baraboo Legion Baseball. "Even if we have to start out with small groups or individual workouts. We are also hopeful that by the end of June or early July we may be able to schedule games with other area teams and/or tournaments. Obviously, we don't know how things will play out, and safety will be the top priority.
"At the end of the day, we're optimistic and hopeful there will be baseball and softball at the parks around town this summer."
Baraboo will have to adjust after Wisconsin's American Legion Baseball season was canceled earlier this week. Similarly, Sauk Prairie Summer Recreation Baseball, has also discussed all options regarding the summer of 2020.
“At this point, the one thing that we know for sure is that summer sports aren’t likely to look like summer sports of past years,” the SPSR Board of Directors said in a statement after an April 28 virtual meeting. “We are in a holding pattern. All of the leagues we play in are currently in holding patterns as well.
“The Board is committed to offering some type of baseball and softball experience this summer, if the state guidelines allow us to do so.”
Reedsburg Little League president Mark Othmer posted an update on Friday, informing families that the league is monitoring the situation and getting closer to returning to the field.
Othmer said that safety guidelines will be implemented, while the plan is to have a few weeks of practice before playing five to six weeks of games.
