YOUTH SPORTS: Local baseball, softball organizations committed to playing in some form

Baraboo baseball and softball representatives intend to offer some form of sports this summer.

Members of the Baraboo Amateur Baseball Association team met with representatives of the Baraboo American Legion Baseball and Baraboo Thunder softball programs on Tuesday to discuss navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The representatives left the meeting hopeful that games will be played this summer.

"Our hope is to start workouts within a few weeks, pending gathering limitations and park availability," said Travis Zick, a board member and coach in the Baraboo Amateur Baseball Association and Baraboo Legion Baseball. "Even if we have to start out with small groups or individual workouts. We are also hopeful that by the end of June or early July we may be able to schedule games with other area teams and/or tournaments. Obviously, we don't know how things will play out, and safety will be the top priority.

"At the end of the day, we're optimistic and hopeful there will be baseball and softball at the parks around town this summer."

Baraboo will have to adjust after Wisconsin's American Legion Baseball season was canceled earlier this week. Similarly, Sauk Prairie Summer Recreation Baseball, has also discussed all options regarding the summer of 2020.