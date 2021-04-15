BOYS SOCCER: Waunakee's speed proves too much for Beaver Dam

The Warriors pulled away in the final minutes of the first half. It started with Zach Tiemeyer, who lofted a pass from midfield that allowed Miller to run onto it. The senior touched it past Banes, who had charged out of his goal, and buried it into the empty net for a 2-0 advantage.

The Warriors tacked on another in the 40th minute, with Lee assisting Calvin Rahn to give the Warriors a 3-0 halftime lead.

"There were a few things that happened on a couple of those goals where it was tough," Elgersma said. "I think the score was closer than that. We thought we played pretty well; better in the second half. And we didn’t do bad in the first half, those two late ones just kind of hurt us and then everybody gets deflated a little bit.

"But then the guys came back end we played better again in the second half. Every game we've played this year, we’ve been better in the second half."

Yet, it wasn't enough to slow a Waunakee team that got a quick goal from Jackel, giving the Warriors their third goal in a 7:42 stretch of game time that saw them turn a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 lead.

Beaver Dam controlled a bit more of possession the rest of the way, but Waunakee closed the scoring when Decker Storch assisted Lavold in the 85th minute.