BOYS SOCCER: Waunakee's speed proves too much for Beaver Dam

WAUNAKEE — The Beaver Dam High School boys soccer team was asked to defend for a majority of Thursday night's game in Waunakee.
The Golden Beavers held up fairly well outside of an eight-minute stretch in which Waunakee scored three goals en route to a 5-0 win.
Waunakee brought a high level of play immediately, as Isaiah Jakel scored just 2 minutes, 16 seconds into the game to give the Warriors (4-1-1) an early lead. They never gave it up, keeping their foot on the pedal for the full 90 minutes despite the lead being comfortably in hand for much of it.
Beaver Dam stayed within striking distance early. The defense held off a barrage of Waunakee chances, while Beaver Dam goalkeeper Noah Banes was active in the back.
Beaver Dam's Ian Conlin and Riley Vanpembrook found some success working off each other on the left sideline, but a majority of the first half was played with Waunakee on the attacking foot.
Waunakee moved quickly throughout the first half. Mason Lee sent several dangerous crosses into the box, with Banes getting his hands on them or the Warriors sending their shots wide. Jakel found Drew Lavold in the 15th minute, with Banes saving it and setting up a Waunakee corner kick that ended with another Banes save. Lavold also hit the side netting in the 19th minute, while Banes dove to save a Lane Miller shot in the 26th, Calvin Rahn sent one over the crossbar in the 28th and several more Waunakee chances finished off their mark.
The Warriors pulled away in the final minutes of the first half. It started with Zach Tiemeyer, who lofted a pass from midfield that allowed Miller to run onto it. The senior touched it past Banes, who had charged out of his goal, and buried it into the empty net for a 2-0 advantage.
The Warriors tacked on another in the 40th minute, with Lee assisting Calvin Rahn to give the Warriors a 3-0 halftime lead.
"There were a few things that happened on a couple of those goals where it was tough," Elgersma said. "I think the score was closer than that. We thought we played pretty well; better in the second half. And we didn’t do bad in the first half, those two late ones just kind of hurt us and then everybody gets deflated a little bit.
"But then the guys came back end we played better again in the second half. Every game we've played this year, we’ve been better in the second half."
Yet, it wasn't enough to slow a Waunakee team that got a quick goal from Jackel, giving the Warriors their third goal in a 7:42 stretch of game time that saw them turn a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 lead.
Beaver Dam controlled a bit more of possession the rest of the way, but Waunakee closed the scoring when Decker Storch assisted Lavold in the 85th minute.
The Golden Beavers, who were coming off an 8-0 win at Monroe on Tuesday, were shut out for the third time this season. They will look to get back on track Monday at Sun Prairie. Elgersma just wants to see the Golden Beavers continue to take strides forward.
"Oh yeah, especially the young guys now that they’re getting it," Elgersma said of Beaver Dam's early-season improvement. "JJ Espinosa tonight had a heck of a game. He was forcing those guys back, forcing them back and just doing what he needed to do.
"So I was happy to see that and they’re just going to keep getting better.