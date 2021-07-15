PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailways Conference stars shine among state's best at WBCA All-Star Games

“Being able to do it, at this game and have him as my coach, is a moment I won’t ever forget,” he said of his final game.

The pair of Eggleston and Kuehl also got to end their career as teammates on a high note before they go to UW-Whitewater and Northern Michigan.

“It’s amazing. It was great to get one last run with him,” Kuehl said.

The former Vikings meanwhile will see plenty of one another at UW-La Crosse; however, neither plan to play for the Eagles currently. For Struck, it was a fitting end to the trio’s time together that started six years ago when Rowe and Schneider were in seventh-grade, and it’s one he hopes they cherish.

“It’s pretty special and I hope they enjoy it when they look back on it,” he said. “To have that many people from one grade and one area, shows how strong we really were, and it was pretty impressive to see what they did against everybody else, too.”

Along with the Div. 5 White team, Dodgeland’s Sy Otte closed out his prep career on a high note as he helped the Div. 4 Red team to victory. Alongside Poynette’s Nik Feller, the group nearly matched the Trailways-led Div. 5 squad, pulling away for a 127-117 win over the White team.