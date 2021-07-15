PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Trailways Conference stars shine among state's best at WBCA All-Star Games

WISCONSIN DELLS — While opponents throughout the season, there usually is a strong sense of pride among conference foes; rooting on your fellow competitors after your torch gets extinguished.
After playing grueling games night in and night out of the prep boys basketball season last winter, the best players of the Trailways Conference got a unique opportunity to display just how difficult the league can be.
Competing among the top players in the state, a combined 10 players across the three separate leagues flexed their muscles at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games, coming out on the victorious side of the Division 5 and Div. 4 tilts in the culmination of the two-day event at JustAgame Fieldhouse.
Among the Trailways selections, seven players teamed up on the Div. 5 White team under Rio head coach Tim Struck, who was assisted by Cambria-Friesland boys head coach Derrick Smit and Rio assistant Rob Staveness.
“It was really cool being able to get all the Trailways guys together for one big game,” Rio’s Jacob Rowe said. “Just to go out and have fun.”
“It just goes to show how good the Trailways can be,” Hustisford’s Alex Eggleston said. “We could make a brotherhood and be really good teammates.”
The group, which also included Rio’s Pierson Schneder, Cambria-Friesland’s Kobe Smit and Griffin Hart, Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl and Randolph’s Brayden Haffele, certainly meshed well. The group opened the day’s festivities with a 133-95 romp over the Red team.
Everyone contributed, led by a game-high 30 points from Kuehl, including a pair of two-handed dunks from the Northern Michigan commit, with the second coming on a tip-in off a missed free throw. Haffele tacked on 23 points, including four of the team’s 14 3-pointers, while Rowe also got into double-figures with a dozen.
“It was fun,” Haffele said. “I didn’t think I’d make it, but I did my best, got selected and tried to make the most out of it.”
Along with the top scorers, Smit and Hart each tallied seven points apiece while Eggleston chipped in four and Schneider had a pair. After guarding the group during this past season, Schneider said he relished the chance to get to pass to his former foes. It was a sentiment shared by Hart, just knowing he was considered among the state’s best from the conference that accounted for both the Div. 5 (Hustisford) and Div. 4 (Oshkosh Lourdes) state championships this past March.
“Just knowing I was one of those guys and being able to play alongside them is just amazing,” Hart said.
The game was extra sentimental for Derrick and Kobe Smit, as the father-son duo got the chance to spend one final game beside one another. While the pair has had plenty of special of moments together, Derrick said that it didn’t diminish how significant it was.
Kobe certainly agreed.
“Being able to do it, at this game and have him as my coach, is a moment I won’t ever forget,” he said of his final game.
The pair of Eggleston and Kuehl also got to end their career as teammates on a high note before they go to UW-Whitewater and Northern Michigan.
“It’s amazing. It was great to get one last run with him,” Kuehl said.
The former Vikings meanwhile will see plenty of one another at UW-La Crosse; however, neither plan to play for the Eagles currently. For Struck, it was a fitting end to the trio’s time together that started six years ago when Rowe and Schneider were in seventh-grade, and it’s one he hopes they cherish.
“It’s pretty special and I hope they enjoy it when they look back on it,” he said. “To have that many people from one grade and one area, shows how strong we really were, and it was pretty impressive to see what they did against everybody else, too.”
Along with the Div. 5 White team, Dodgeland’s Sy Otte closed out his prep career on a high note as he helped the Div. 4 Red team to victory. Alongside Poynette’s Nik Feller, the group nearly matched the Trailways-led Div. 5 squad, pulling away for a 127-117 win over the White team.
Feller finished with a dozen points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Otte tacked on seven. Seven total players on the victorious side hit double-figures, led by 23 points from Cuba City’s Brayden Dailey and 22 from Racine Prairie’s Antuan Nesbitt.
For Feller, who plans to play at Madison College, it was an privilege to play with the UW-Green Bay and Northern Michigan commits.
“It’s an honor to play with the best players in the state, especially Brayden and Antuan. We all clicked right away when we got into the gym together and made friendships right away,” he said.
“It’s the coolest, because before I said I wanted to meet all these guys. They’re amazing guys and I’m glad I got to play with them,” Otte said.
The game was even more special for Otte given he was able to play one final game under his dad, Dodgeland coach Bill Otte. Feller meanwhile got a look into what the next level of play will be like, while also relishing in a surreal experience.
“I just took it in, but it went by too fast,” he said.
Wisconsin Dells’ Barrett Witt also got a taste of the collegiate level and did so in style, helping the Div. 3 Red team edge out a 127-121 victory over the White squad. Witt played a major role in the team’s victory, tallying a team-high 20 points as one of seven players in double-figures.
The 6-foot-4 guard, who plans to play at Western Technical College in La Crosse this upcoming fall, enjoyed playing at the break-neck speed at which the six-point contest was decided. It also served him some insight into what adjustments he may need to make with dreams of playing past the junior college level.
“Probably getting a little stronger, because those guys were pretty big, and they’re taller too, so getting a little more muscle to be able to push them around a little, too,” he said.
While Witt didn’t get to play alongside any past or future teammates, Beaver Dam’s Nate Abel got just that chance as he was paired alongside future Michigan Tech teammate Dawson Nordgaard of West De Pere on the Div. 2 White team.
The future Huskies didn’t close out their prep careers on a win however, as the White squad dropped an exciting 118-107 tilt to the Red team. Abel played a key part in the loss, scoring 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Nordgaard added five of his own.
Despite their future locked in, Thursday’s game was the first chance both Abel and Nordgaard got to play alongside one another having only truly interacted during workout sessions with coaches.
“We haven’t ever gotten to play a real game together, so it was nice to actually play one with him,” Nordgaard said.
“On the court, he’s my big man and we got a little time to spend with him, so I’m looking forward to the next four years,” Abel added of his future roommate.
Standing at 6-9, Nordgaard, son of 1996 Milwaukee Bucks draft pick Jeff Nordgaard, provides a great contrast to the agile Abel, who can shoot well and get to the rim at 6-2.
“He’s more of an outside shooter and can attack the rim, and I’m more of a big man who will pass out so there’s definitely some chemistry there,” Nordgaard said.
Abel definitely agreed, and his time already at Michigan Tech has given him plenty of insight into what they pair can expect the next four years. Thursday however, he was just happy to take in the entire experience.
“This week was surreal,” he said. “Everyone here, they have talent and are going to be playing at the next level, so it’s a really cool experience. We didn’t finish it out with a W, but it was a really cool experience and a lot of fun. I had a great time.”
DIVISION 2</&hspag3>
RED 118, WHITE 107</&hspag4>
RED 29 23 37 29 — 118
WHITE 24 30 33 20 — 107
RED (fg ft-fta pts) — Lawrence 4 1-1 10, Kuhn 0 4-4 4, Kowalski 2 0-0 5, Hintz 2 0-0 5, McGee 6 2-2 14, Skeen3 1-2 9, Jackson 9 4-4 26, Crubaugh 3 0-0 9, Desmond 8 1-2 18, Rindfleisch 4 0-0 8, Kalander 3 2-2 8, Daugherty 1 0-0 2. Totals 45 15-17 118.
WHITE — Berezowitz 3 0-0 8, Sandman 1 1-2 4, J. Johnson 11 8-8 35, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Abel 6 0-0 15, Kick 2 0-0 4, Woller 6 1-2 13, Z. Johnson 7 1-1 19, Nordgaard 2 1-2 5. Totals 40 12-15 107.
3-point goals: R 13 (Jackson 4, Crubaugh 3, Skeen 2, Lawrence 1, Kowalski 1, Hintz 1, Desmond 1); W 15 (J. Johnson 5, Z. Johnson 4, Abel 3, Berezowitz 2, Sandman 1). Total fouls: R 10; W 12.
DIVISION 3</&hspag3>
RED 127, WHITE 121</&hspag4>
RED 32 32 40 23 — 127
WHITE 37 26 33 25 — 121
RED (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 2 2-2 8, Kohlmann 6 0-0 16, Nixon 6 2-2 14, Anderson 8 0-1 19, Lessman 0 2-4 2, Medina-Ortiz 6 2-2 15, LaLiberty 3 4-4 10, Bender 6 4-4 17, Witt 9 0-0 20, Keller 2 1-2 5. Totals 48 17-21 127.
WHITE — Siler 1 0-0 3, McGee 10 3-5 22, Zuleger 4 0-0 10, Barker 5 0-2 13, Pettit 0 2-2 2, Haese 1 3-3 6, Nickolai 2 0-0 4, Ingles 1 0-0 3, Timm 9 1-1 22, Wisse 6 0-2 12, Burke 10 2-3 24. Totals 49 10-17 121.
3-point goals: R 13 (Kohlmann 4, Anderson 3, Jenny 2, Witt 2, Bender 1, Medina-Ortiz 1); W 12 (Barker 3, Zuleger 2, Timm 2, Burke 2, Siler 1, Haese 1, Ingles 1). Total fouls: R 13; W 18.
DIVISION 4</&hspag3>
RED 127, WHITE 117</&hspag4>
RED 38 23 33 33 — 127
WHITE 29 30 26 32 — 117
RED (fg ft-fta pts) — Woller 6 1-2 14, Oswald 6 1-1 16, Guden 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-1 2, Randall 2 0-0 5, Faber 5 2-3 12, Otte 3 1-1 7, Miskey 5 0-0 11, Nesbitt 10 2-3 22, Feller 5 0-0 12, Venteicher 1 0-0 2, Dailey 7 6-9 23. Totals 54 13-20 127.
WHITE — Murphy 5 4-5 15, Brewster 4 0-0 9, Wright 2 0-0 6, Payne 1 1-2 3, McHenry 9 1-2 20, Daoust 6 3-7 17, Weis 4 0-0 9, Olson 2 0-1 4, Lancaster 8 2-2 22, Rankin 5 1-2 11. Totals 46 12-21 117.
3-point goals: R 12 (Oswald 3, Dailey 3, Feller 2, Woller 1, Randall 1, Miskey 1, Nesbitt 1); W 12 (Lancaster 4, Daoust 2, Wright 2, Murphy 1, Brewster 1, McHenry 1, Weis 1). Total fouls: R 20; W 16.
DIVISION 5</&hspag3>
WHITE 133, RED 95</&hspag4>
RED 36 20 24 21 — 95
WHITE 26 32 32 43 — 133
RED (fg ft-fta pts) — Rud 3 0-0 9, Zimmerman 4 2-3 14, Reader 3 0-0 7, Tranel 1 2-3 4, Steien 3 0-0 6, Hill 2 0-0 4, Harder 0 2-2 2, Langrehr 1 0-0 2, Ralph 7 2-2 17, Higley 2 0-0 4, Gustafson 4 2-2 11, Waldera 6 2-2 15. Totals 46 12-14 95.
WHITE — Cummins 3 0-0 8, Schmitz 1 0-0 3, Haffele 9 1-1 23, Siegenthaler 9 0-1 21, Smit 3 0-0 7, Rowe 6 0-0 12, Brockman 3 0-0 8, Arthur 2 0-0 4, Kuehl 13 3-6 30, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Eggleston 2 0-0 4. Totals 52 5-8 133.