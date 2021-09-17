Wilson's hat trick powers Portage/Poynette past Beaver Dam, 3-1

A fast start fueled the Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team on Thursday night as the United snapped a three-game losing skid with a 3-1 win over Beaver Dam in a non-conference game at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage.

Junior Luke Wilson tallied a hat trick and three separate Portage/Poynette players notched assists to help the United move to 5-4-2 overall on the year.

Wilson wasted little time getting on the scoresheet as he fired home an assist from Jacob Trudell just 2 minutes, 47 seconds into the match for a quick 1-0 lead. He then doubled his total 13 seconds later on an assists from Mitchell Butson.

Beaver Dam (1-6-1) answered back in the 22nd minute on freshman Rafael Tostada’s first-ever varsity goal, but the Golden Beavers didn’t get closer. The United’s one-goal margin held until halftime and through the opening stages of the second half before Wilson finished off his hat trick in the 66th minute on an assist from Griffin Butson.

Griffin Butson made 11 saves in the win while Brandon Freber stopped five shots for the Golden Beavers. Portage/Poynette, which got back into the win column for the first time since a 10-0 romp over Nekoosa on Sept. 12, will head to Reedsburg on Tuesday in search of their first Badger West Conference victory.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.