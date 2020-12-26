PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 area players to watch the rest of the season

Weston Hoffa, Sr., Westfield

The 5-10 guard has been a key lynchpin in the Pioneers’ upward trend as he enters his third varsity season this winter. After coming off the bench as a sophomore, Hoffa helped run the show last season as a facilitator and scorer. Nothing’s really changed through two games so far this winter as he’s averaging 16 points per game after tallying 11.5 PPG last year. A threat from behind the arc and to get to the basket, Hoffa will have opposing teams guessing the rest of the way as Westfield looks to build on its 2-0 start.

Derek Lindert, Jr., Pardeeville

The 2020-21 season has already been a banner one for the reigning Trailways West Conference and Daily Register Player of the Year. The 6-1 guard broke the 1,000-point career mark in the Bulldogs’ 78-39 romp over Fall River on Dec. 8 and has continued to heat up from there. Lindert is averaging a team-high 18 points per game and had scored in double-figures in every game prior to Tuesday’s 66-35 loss to Cambria-Friesland. Lindert isn’t just scoring in bunches, adding 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game and looks poised to help Pardeeville add on to its 5-3 record in the New Year.

Kelby Petersen, Sr., Poynette