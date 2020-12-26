PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 area players to watch the rest of the season

The Columbia County area has been no stranger to great boys basketball teams and players in recent years.
In the early stages of the 2020-21 season, it looks like it will be another banner year with a bevy of star power and tons of strong performances already on the stat sheet.
Here’s a look at 10 of the area’s top boys basketball players to follow the rest of the way. The players appear on the list in alphabetical order.
Nik Feller, Sr., Poynette
A second-team all-Capitol North Conference pick last season, Feller has been in mid-season form already this season. Despite starting the season two weeks late, the 6-foot-5 forward is averaging 21.2 points per game through the Pumas’ first four contests. Feller, who led Poynette in scoring last season with 14.7 PPG, has hit double-figures in each of the team’s first four games, helping the Pumas to a 2-2 record so far. He poured in a career-high 36 in Poynette’s 82-61 win over Waterloo on Dec. 18 and looks primed to light the nets on fire this winter.
Griffin Hart, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Hart has shown little rust after being a first-team all-Trailways West Conference pick last season. The 6-4 forward/center has been on an absolute tear so far this season averaging a team-high 19.8 points per game. Hart, who led Cambria-Friesland in scoring with 16.8 PPG last year, has scored 20 or more points in four of the Toppers wins, including a 23 point, 14 rebound double-double against Princeton/Green Lake. The big man will continue to play a big role as Cambria-Friesland looks to build on its 6-0 start.
Weston Hoffa, Sr., Westfield
The 5-10 guard has been a key lynchpin in the Pioneers’ upward trend as he enters his third varsity season this winter. After coming off the bench as a sophomore, Hoffa helped run the show last season as a facilitator and scorer. Nothing’s really changed through two games so far this winter as he’s averaging 16 points per game after tallying 11.5 PPG last year. A threat from behind the arc and to get to the basket, Hoffa will have opposing teams guessing the rest of the way as Westfield looks to build on its 2-0 start.
Derek Lindert, Jr., Pardeeville
The 2020-21 season has already been a banner one for the reigning Trailways West Conference and Daily Register Player of the Year. The 6-1 guard broke the 1,000-point career mark in the Bulldogs’ 78-39 romp over Fall River on Dec. 8 and has continued to heat up from there. Lindert is averaging a team-high 18 points per game and had scored in double-figures in every game prior to Tuesday’s 66-35 loss to Cambria-Friesland. Lindert isn’t just scoring in bunches, adding 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game and looks poised to help Pardeeville add on to its 5-3 record in the New Year.
Kelby Petersen, Sr., Poynette
Garnering honorable mention all-Capitol North Conference honors last year, Petersen is looking to rise to one of the league’s best this winter. He’s off to a sound start averaging 8 points per game so far this season after notching 11.9 PPG last year. The 6-1 guard has been hot-and-cold with his outside shooting stroke so far only breaking into double-figures once, but sooner or later those shots will begin to fall. When those 3-pointers begin to tickle the twine, opposing teams should be on the lookout.
Cooper Roberts, Jr., Portage
The 6-foot guard gained plenty of experience last season coming off the bench last year as a sophomore. That varsity familiarity has paid dividends for Roberts so far this season as he’s helped pace the Warriors to a 1-6 start. After averaging just 4.3 points per game last year, Roberts is notching 14.1 PPG so far this season. Roberts has scored in double-figures six times, including pouring in a career-high 28 points in the Warriors’ 64-55 loss to Pardeeville on Dec. 14. With speed, good ball handling skills and an ability to hurt opponents inside and out, Roberts could just be heating up ahead of the New Year.
Jacob Rowe, Sr., Rio
The two-time all-Trailways West Conference selection has been on a sterling run so far this season for the Vikings. Rowe, a 6-4 wing/forward, has poured in 135 points good for a team-best 19.3 PPG as he sets his sights on the 1,000-point career mark. He’s already scored 20 or more points in four games, including a trio of double-doubles as Rowe is adding a whopping 11.7 rebounds per game. While his 3-point stroke hasn’t started to kick in yet, Rowe remains as one of the best rim finishers in the area thanks to his elusiveness and speed.
Pierson Schneider, Sr., Rio
The other half of the Vikings’ senior tandem, Schneider provides a great inside-out threat to complement Rowe. The 6-6 forward/wing is adding a second-best 16.6 points per game after garnering second-team all-Trailways West Conference honors last year. Schneider has a 20 point, 18 rebound double-double under his belt as well, as he’s adding 11.2 rebounds per game. He isn’t afraid to spread the love as well, dishing out 6.2 assists and has notched 11 blocks so far to help Rio to its 4-3 start.
Kobe Smit, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
A 6-3 guard, Smit provides the perfect complement to teammate Griffin Hart as an outside threat. A second-team all-Trailways West selection last season, Smit has been torching teams from behind the arc this season with 17 made 3-pointers to the tune of 18.3 points per game. Smit isn’t just a scorer as evidenced by his 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, and all three were on display during his 16-12-10 triple-double in the team’s season-opening win over Fall River. That all-around threat should have opposing teams shaking in their boots the second half of the season.
Trey Traeder, Sr., Lodi
The 6-3 guard had a breakout year last season for the Blue Devils, finishing second on the team in scoring to earn second-team all-Capitol North Conference honors. Traeder is gunning to break into the rugged league’s top tier this season and has proven he has what it takes. He currently leads Lodi, which sits at 3-2 overall, in scoring with 14.2 points per game. Traeder has hit double-figures three times, and with his ability to get to the basket, can hurt opposing teams in a multitude of ways.
Honorable mention: Erik Brouette, Jr., Portage; Cody Bartelt, Jr., Rio; Cade Burmania, Sr., Cambria-Friesland; Peter Freye, Sr., Pardeeville; Trevor Gray, Sr., Westfield; Hayes Hensler, Sr., Portage; Garrett Isberner, Sr., Montello; Connor Petersen, Sr., Poynette; Caleb Postler, Jr., Montello; Owen Wendt, Jr., Lodi.