PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio's Jacob Rowe named Daily Register Area Player of the Year

As impressive as Rowe’s scoring numbers were, Lindert was just a hair better as he won the Trailways West scoring title for the second consecutive year. The 6-1 guard, who was last year’s Area Player of the Year, averaged a league-best 22 points per game. Lindert added 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game as well and a model of consistency, scoring in double-figures in every game but one. The WBCA Div. 4 All-State selection and first-team All-Trailways West pick had three double-doubles and finished a rebound shy of a triple-double in a 27-point, nine-rebound, 14-assist game in a win over Montello. Lindert had 20 or more points 10 times and broke the 1,000-career point mark in just the third game of the season. He heads into his senior season with 1,424 points and a viable chance to become the state’s 35th player to break 2,000-career points.