PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio's Jacob Rowe named Daily Register Area Player of the Year

It’s truly remarkable the transformation a player can make over just a few years.
It really can seem like Clark Kent racing into a phone booth to change into Superman, just over a longer period of time.
Rio’s Jacob Rowe truly became the famed superhero who’s “Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to leap tall building in a single bound!” over the course of his career for the Vikings boys basketball team.
From a meager 6 total points as a freshman, the senior guard became a double-digit scorer as just a sophomore and averaged a double-double in his final season wearing red and white. Oftentimes on the court this past season, it looked like Rowe was wearing a red cape and bodysuit replete with an S on his chest.
The nearly super human effort in his final season has earned Rowe the top honor as the Daily Register’s Area Player of the Year in 2021. Rowe becomes the Vikings’ third-ever honoree, joining elder brother Brandon Rowe, who was the 2019 Co-Player of the Year alongside Portage’s Eli Considine, and Robbie Fugiel in 2010 as part of the four first-ever selections.
And just like older brother Brandon, Jacob was named the Trailways West Conference’s Player of the Year and earned Division 5 All-State honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The recognitions were well earned as he torched opposing teams in his sendoff season.
Rowe averaged a team-high 20.3 points per game for the Vikings, including a .498 field goal percentage, thanks in large part to his ability to get to the rim. That skill wasn’t limited to his offensive prowess as he also led Rio in rebounding with a league-high 12.1 boards per game.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a machine at both consistently, recording a baker’s dozen of double-doubles this past season, helping Rio to a 15-7 mark overall, including a 5-2 record in the abbreviated Trailways West league season.
Rowe, who also added 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, terrorized defenses on the scoresheet on a nightly basis, finishing in double-figures in every game. Among those were some truly remarkable performances, including a 38-poitn, 15-rebound, 10-assists triple-double in a rout of Orfordville Parkview.
Rowe also tallied 35 points in a 69-49 win over Fall River on Jan. 23 and scored 20 or more points 13 times in total. It capped off a resounding final season in which he scored 446 points and broke the 1,000-career point mark.
He finishes his career with a 13.2 points per game average and 1,139 total points, and will get one final chance to put on a show as one of five area boys to be selected for the upcoming WBCA All-Star games set to be played on July 15 at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
FIRST TEAM
Derek Lindert, Jr., Pardeeville
As impressive as Rowe’s scoring numbers were, Lindert was just a hair better as he won the Trailways West scoring title for the second consecutive year. The 6-1 guard, who was last year’s Area Player of the Year, averaged a league-best 22 points per game. Lindert added 7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game as well and a model of consistency, scoring in double-figures in every game but one. The WBCA Div. 4 All-State selection and first-team All-Trailways West pick had three double-doubles and finished a rebound shy of a triple-double in a 27-point, nine-rebound, 14-assist game in a win over Montello. Lindert had 20 or more points 10 times and broke the 1,000-career point mark in just the third game of the season. He heads into his senior season with 1,424 points and a viable chance to become the state’s 35th player to break 2,000-career points.
Pierson Schneider, Sr., Rio
If Rowe was Superman for Rio then Schneider was Batman for the Vikings’ “Justice League.” Playing just as key a role, the 6-6 forward/wing was right alongside Rowe all season long as he also averaged a double-double. Schneider, an honorable mention Div. 5 All-State pick and second-team All-Trailways West selection, averaged 19.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Similar to his counterpart, Schneider made a major transformation after contributing just 6.7 points per game as a sophomore. He scored in double-figures in every game but one and 20 or more points 11 times, including in the Vikings’ season-ending 68-56 loss to Cambria-Friesland in a WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal. It wasn’t all bad however, as Schneider joined Rowe in breaking the 1,000-career point mark and will end his career at the WBCA All-Star games.
Griffin Hart, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Hart made up one half of a lethal one-two punch for the Hilltoppers, who finished the year 19-6 overall, including 5-2 in league play. The 6-4 forward/center was huge in the post for the Toppers, averaging a near double-double with 15.6 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. Hart wasn’t just a scoring threat — he was held to single-digits just four times — but also a massive defensive one down low blocking a total of 45 shots. The fellow first-team All-Trailways honoree tallied nine double-doubles over the course of the year and scored 20 or more points eight times to help break the 1,000-point mark for his career en route to honorable mention Div. 5 All-State honors and a WBCA All-Star Game invitation.
Kobe Smit, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Making up the other half of the Toppers’ prominent twosome was Smit. The 6-3 guard paced Cambria-Friesland’s multi-faceted attack with 16 points per game as both a slasher and shooter, canning a 55 3-pointers for a .342 3-point percentage. Smit added 7.3 rebounds as well as 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Like his leading counterpart, Smit was a threat to put up big numbers on a nightly basis, scoring in double-figures in every game but three. Among his top accomplishments were a 17-point, 12-rebound, 10-point triple-double in the team’s season-opening win over Fall River and a 20-5-10 performance in a win over Oshkosh Valley Christian. He finished shy of 1,000-career points but earned honorable mention Div. 5 All-State honors and will join Rowe, Schneider and Hart at the WBCA All-Star games.
Nik Feller, Sr., Poynette
The Pumas boasted a slew of lethal 3-point and scoring threats this season, but none better than Feller. The 6-5 forward averaged a team-high 19.3 points per game and finished second in the Capitol North Conference to Lakeside Lutheran’s Levi Birkholz by 0.1 points. That ability to score wasn’t one-sided as Feller was a threat both inside and behind the 3-point arc, earning first-team All-Capitol North honors. He scored in double-figures in all but one game and 20 or more points 11 times, including final six games of the season before a season-ending loss to Lake Country Lutheran in a Div. 3 sectional semifinal. It was still impressive as Feller, who finishes his career with 932 points and helped the Pumas to a 12-9 mark and their first regional title since 2015. He garnered honorable mention Div. 3 All-State honors from the WBCA for his efforts.
SECOND TEAM
Trey Traeder, Sr., Lodi
The 6-3 guard did a little bit of everything for the Blue Devils en route to a Div. 3 WBCA All-State honorable mention and first-team All-Capitol North honors. The Edgewood College commit led Lodi in scoring and steals with 14.1 points and 2.2 steals per game, as well as 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He scored in double-figures 15 times, including 20 or more thrice, including a season-high 26 in a 66-57 loss to McFarland in a Div. 2 regional semifinal, as Lodi finished 9-9 overall.
Cooper Roberts, Jr., Portage
The Warriors took a major step forward this season and a large reason why was due to 6-foot guard’s efforts. Roberts led the Portage scoring attack with 16.2 points per game, hurting teams both driving to the basket and behind the arc. Roberts was consistent for the Warriors, scoring in double figures in all but four games and hitting 20 or more points eight times. He had a career-high 29 points in a 73-39 win over Dodgeville on Jan. 25 and helped Portage to a 7-17 mark.
Cade Burmania, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Burmania provided a great third scoring option for the Toppers to earn second-team All-Trailways West recognition. The 5-8 guard added 12.2 points per game but was a great facilitator for Cambria-Friesland, tallying a league-best five assists per game. Burmania also led Cambria-Friesland with 2.3 steals per game and added three rebounds. He scored in double figures 17 times, including in 13 of the team’s final 15 games, and finished with two double-doubles.
Kelby Petersen, Sr., Poynette
Petersen added a great second scoring punch alongside Feller, earning second-team All-Capitol North honors. The 6-1 guard averaged a second-best 11.4 points per game for the Pumas and had a baker’s dozen worth of double-digit performances, including in the team’s final seven games. He tallied a season-high 18 points in the Pumas’ 62-47 loss to Lodi on Feb. 11.
Weston Hoffa, Sr., Westfield
The 5-10 guard helped lead the Pioneers attack and garnered unanimous first-team All-South Central Conference honors. Hoffa averaged a team-best 14.4 points per game along with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He scored in double-figures in all but five games, including over 20 three times, with a career-high 31 in Westfield’s 58-46 win over Fall River on Feb. 1.
Erik Brouette, Jr., Portage
Brouette played just as big a role in the Warriors’ resurgence alongside Roberts as part of Portage’s dynamic starting backcourt. The 5-10 guard added 14.4 points per game to complement the Warriors’ one-two punch. He scored in double-figures 18 times, including a half-dozen performances of 20 or more points. Brouette had a season-high 22 points twice, including in Portage’s 72-64 win over Reedsburg in a Div. 2 regional quarterfinal.
HONORABLE MENTION
Connor Petersen, Sr., Poynette
Brady Ring, Jr., Lodi
Peter Freye, Sr., Pardeeville
Brady Holly, Sr., Westfield
Quinn Faust, Sr., Lodi
Garrett Isberner, Sr., Montello