PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette sends boys team, Chadwick and Reddeman to sectionals

Katelyn Chadwick has looked to be on a mission this season for the Poynette girls cross country team.
With five wins under her belt, the senior added another notch to it Tuesday night she breezed to first place at the WIAA Division 2 Poynette subsectional at Sheperds Meadow Golf Course. Chadwick won the girls event with ease to make her fourth straight sectional appearance, and will joined by senior Megan Reddeman, as well as the Poynette boys team, at Saturday’s Div. 2 Winneconne sectional.
The Pumas boys had four finish inside the top-15 to score 57 points and finish runner-up to Madison Edgewood (33) to punch their ticket. On the girls side, Poynette tallied three top-15 finishes for 90 points, but finished well behind Wautoma/Wild Rose and Madison Edgewood, who each score 47 points.
Poynette competed alongside Madison Edgewood, Lodi, Marshall and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland in the second of two races for the modified event. It didn’t matter for Chadwick as she clobbered the competition as she ran away with a winning time of 19 minutes, 27 seconds.
Chadwick’s pace of 6:16 was a good 30 seconds faster than Wautoma/Wild Rose freshman Mya Bahr, who finished in runner-up in 21:00. Bahr led a deep pack of runners behind Chadwick, which included Reddeman, who squeaked through with a time of 22:40, good for 10th-place overall.
The Pumas girls nearly got three runners through to Saturday, but senior Sydney Tobin narrowly finished outside the five individual qualifiers, taking 14th in 23:07.
Similar to the girls race, the boys field featured a log jam towards the top behind Madison Edgewood’s Leo Richardson (17:17) and Mauston’s Eli Boppart (16:57). Right in the thick of things was Poynette junior Tucker Johnson, who led the Pumas boys with a fourth-place finish as he crossed the line in 17:50.
Johnson was joined in the top-15 by fellow juniors Trent Chadwick and Trent Sickenberger, and sophomore Isaiah Gauer. Chadwick hung tough with a trio of Crusaders as he finished eighth overall (18:03), while Sickenberger also battled to finish in 11th place (18:28).
Rounding out the group was Gauer, who was able to crack 19 minutes and finish in 15th with a time of 18:53. The quartet in the top-15 helped put the Pumas in position to qualify as a team for Saturday, s junior Carter Hansen rounded out the group with his 19th-place finish (19:02).
The Pumas contingent won’t be the only ones making the trip to Winneconne on Saturday as Lodi junior Parker Heintz and sophomore Paul Lins each earned individual spots on the boys side. Heintz cracked the top-10 against the Pumas, Crusaders and pair from Wautoma/Wild Rose to finish ninth in 18:14, securing the third individual spot.
The last ultimately went to Lins, as he edged out Adams-Friendship’s Jonas Hicks by just three seconds with a time of 18:32. Lodi nearly got a third runner through in Connor Pecard, but the freshman finished just behind Hicks in 14th-place (18:37).
Along with the Pumas and Blue Devils, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland competed in the second race but was unable to advance anyone through to sectionals.
Leading the way for the RCF girls was Kamber Pekarske. The sophomore rounded out a stellar second season as she finished 17th with a time of 23:14, missing out on the final individual spot by just over 30 seconds.
Senior Aidan Bobholz led the Randolph/Cambria-Friesland boys’ charge as he finished 42nd overall in 20:41.
Pardeeville's Brant advances on
Running in the first race of an invitational has been a bit of a mixed bag for Pardeeville’s Nathan Brant this season, often sliding down the leaderboard.
The junior made sure that wasn’t the drop wasn’t too drastic Tuesday as he finished fifth overall at the WIAA Division 3 Albany subsectional to earn an individual spot at Saturday’s Racine Prairie School sectional. Brant was sitting in good shape after his opening race, as he crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 13 seconds to finish third.
The time was good enough to fend off the majority of the second race and finish fifth overall, locking up the fourth individual spot. Juneau Dodgeland’s Evan Finger won the boys race in 17:32, while the host Comets (45) and Horicon (57) qualified as teams for Saturday.
Brant was the lone area qualifier to earn a spot through as the rest of the Bulldogs and the Rio/Fall River boys and girls teams each saw their seasons come to a close. The Rebels boys finished a strong season as they took fourth overall with 111 points, narrowly edging out Waterloo (112), while the Rio/Fall River girls took fifth with 130 points.
Leading the way for the Rebels was Josh Dietzenbach as the sophomore finished 18th overall with a time of 20:17. Behind Dietzenbach was freshman Sam Salzman, who crossed the finish line in 20:30 to finish 23rd.
Sophomore Riley Lansverk led the way for the Rebels girls as she finished just outside the top-20 in 21st-place with a time of 24:34. Close behind Lansverk were seniors Kylee Schraufnagel and Sarah Hagenow, who closed out their prep careers in 25th and 27th, respectively. Schraufnagel got to the line in 25:10, while Hagenow was close behind in 25:36.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
