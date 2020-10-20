PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette sends boys team, Chadwick and Reddeman to sectionals

The time was good enough to fend off the majority of the second race and finish fifth overall, locking up the fourth individual spot. Juneau Dodgeland’s Evan Finger won the boys race in 17:32, while the host Comets (45) and Horicon (57) qualified as teams for Saturday.

Brant was the lone area qualifier to earn a spot through as the rest of the Bulldogs and the Rio/Fall River boys and girls teams each saw their seasons come to a close. The Rebels boys finished a strong season as they took fourth overall with 111 points, narrowly edging out Waterloo (112), while the Rio/Fall River girls took fifth with 130 points.

Leading the way for the Rebels was Josh Dietzenbach as the sophomore finished 18th overall with a time of 20:17. Behind Dietzenbach was freshman Sam Salzman, who crossed the finish line in 20:30 to finish 23rd.

Sophomore Riley Lansverk led the way for the Rebels girls as she finished just outside the top-20 in 21st-place with a time of 24:34. Close behind Lansverk were seniors Kylee Schraufnagel and Sarah Hagenow, who closed out their prep careers in 25th and 27th, respectively. Schraufnagel got to the line in 25:10, while Hagenow was close behind in 25:36.

