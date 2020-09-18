PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Chadwick torches field as Pumas girls win Rebel Invite

RIO — Despite the fluid sports landscape thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing has remained the same: Katelyn Chadwick is very fast.
The Poynette senior was burning up the competition again Friday night as she won the girls 5,000-meter race to help lead the Pumas girls cross country team to victory at the Rio/Fall River Rebel Invitational at Rio High School. Chadwick won the third girls race and the overall competition by over three minutes with a winning time of 19 minutes, 2 seconds as the Pumas scored a meet-best 22 points.
“As far as Katelyn goes, the only thing I can really do is screw her up. She’s got great talent, she works really hard and she’s got a nice advantage starting a minute behind the boys,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said of the three-time state qualifier, who finished third in the Division 3 field last season.
“She’s always got somebody to reel in and catch, and she just battles the whole way.”
Chadwick wasn’t the only Poynette girl with something to smile about as the Pumas’ four other qualifying runners finished inside the top-10. Behind Chadwick, sophomore Felicia Ritzke finished third in a time of 22:29.3, while senior Sydney Tobin was sixth in 23:45.5.
Frehner was impressed by Ritzke and lauded the work of Tobin, who wasn’t part of the Pumas varsity lineup last season.
“She bought into what we were trying to preach in the summer, did the work and it’s nice when that pays off for kids. It makes you feel good for them,” he said.
Rounding out the Poynette top-five were senior Megan Reddeman (23:59.8) and junior Kennedy Pafford (24:39.0), who took ninth and 10th.
Joining the Pumas’ trio of top-five finishers among area runners was Randolph/Cambria-Friesland sophomore Kamber Pekarske, who finished fifth with a time of 23:10.4. The Pumas girls edged out runners-up Deerfield/Cambridge (36), while the host Rebels finished in third as a team with 72 points.
Leading the way for Rio/Fall River was Riley Landsverk. The sophomore finished 13th overall with a time of 25:16.3 and missed out on the top-10 by just under 40 seconds, a time that made Rio/Fall River coach Amy Schraufnagel very pleased.
“She trained really hard in the offseason, came in with the most miles under her belt and was ready to hit the trail,” Schraufnagel said.
Close behind Landsverk was Pardeeville’s lone girl runner, Raelyn Guenther. The Bulldogs sophomore finished in 16th place as she was able to crack 26 minutes with a time of 25:56.4. Pardeeville coach Wes Babcock lauded Guenther’s effort, especially being the team’s lone female.
“She’s running well, and I give her a lot of credit for staying,” he said, noting Pardeeville had another girl quit after two weeks. “It’s left her all by herself and she’s doing a nice job.”
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland sophomore Maddie Devries finished just ahead of Guenther in 15th place with a time of 25:41.3, while junior Mykenzie Fagan’s 19th-place finish (26:38.3) was second best for the Rebels, who were without No. 2 runner Sarah Hagenow.
Johnson jolts Poynette boys into second
The Poynette girls weren’t the only team to bring home some hardware as the Pumas boys finished as runners-up in the team competition. Deerfield/Cambridge scored 23 points, edging out the second-place Pumas (41).
Leading the way for the Poynette boys was junior Tucker Johnson, who finished the 5,000-meter race second overall with a time of 17:58.7. Johnson finished just over six seconds behind Deerfield/Cambridge’s Liam Brown (17:52.1) for the individual title, but it didn’t undercut the massive improvement he’s made since last year.
“He had a really good fall last year, was first team all-conference and really bought into the summer training. He’s just made a huge jump,” Frehner said.
Close behind Johnson was Pardeeville’s top dog, Nathan Brant. The Bulldogs junior won the opening boys race of the day wire-to-wire with a time of 18:23.2, and after waiting for the following two waves of competitors, wound up fourth overall.
Babcock noted the frustration that Brant, a state qualifier from last season, dealt with given he wasn’t able to run with some of the top runners on the day, but he’s still in great shape for another postseason run, should it come to fruition.
“He’s running really well this year; he managed to qualify for state last year as a sophomore, and hopefully we get an opportunity to have those meets in terms of regional and sectionals,” Babcock said.
Behind the area’s top duo, Poynette junior Trent Sickenberger finished sixth overall in a time of 18:39.6, while Pumas junior Trent Chadwick rounded out the top-10 with a 19:18.7. In the boys team standings, the host Rebels finished in fourth place with 116 points.
The duo of sophomore Josh Dietzenbach and freshman Sam Salzman paced Rio/Fall River by taking 18th and 19th on the day. Dietzenbach finished in 19:50.7 to narrowly edge out the newcomer Salzman (19:52.6), as the pair took advantage of some friendly competition.
“They’ve been doing a great job and they push each other in practice also,” Schraufnagel said. “A little bit of that team competition has been great for both of them, so I’m pretty excited.”
Senior Isaac Severson (21:57.6) was the next closest Rebels runner, finishing in 40th place, while seniors Aidan Bobholz (22:00.7) and Ricardo Castilo (22:12.5) led RCF in 41st and 42nd.
BOYS
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 23, Poynette 41, Marshall 65, Rio/Fall River 116, Princeton/Green Lake 140, Pardeeville inc., Randolph/Cambria-Friesland inc.
Top-10 individuals: 1, Brown, DC, 17:52.1; 2, Johnson, Poy, 17:58.7; 3, Kimmel, DC, 18:15.9; 4, Brant, Par, 18:23.2; 5, Nikolay, DC, 18:32.7; 6, Sickenberger, Poy, 18:39.6; 7, Grossman, M, 19:03.1; 8, Jones, DC, 19:13.8; 9, Brown, DC, 19:14.9; 10, Chadwick, Poy, 19:18.7.
Poynette — 2, Johnson, 17:58.7; 6, Sickenberger, 18:39.6; 10, Chadwick, 19:18.7; 11, Kruger, 19:20.1; 16, Gauer, 19:29.7; 17, Crawford, 19:49.6; 20, 20:05.2; 27, Prince, 20:28.5; 28, Tobin, 20:31.0; 29, Johnson, 20:32.4; 33, Bartz, 21:00.6; 35, Stewart, 21:07.9; 45, Graeme, 22:44.9; 62, McLaughlin, 25:32.8. Rio/Fall River — 18, Dietzenbach, 19:50.7; 19, Salzman, 19:52.7; 40, Severson, 21:57.6; 44, Simons, 22:43.8; 47, Freeman, 22:51.9; 48, Staveness, 22:52.8; 57, Schneider, 24:16.9; 58, Bender, 24:18.5; 59, Beal, 24:27.2; Braatz, 25:13.5; 65, Counard, 26:04.0; 66, Lang, 26:22.4; 67, Bartelt, 26:23.0; 68, Schraufnagel, 26:28.4. Pardeeville — 4, Brant, 18:23.2; 39, Roberts, 21:51.2; 51, Price, 23:15.0; 71, Kuhn, 27:32.6. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland — 41, Bobholz, 22:00.7; 42, Castilo, 22:12.5; 52, Albrecht, 23:18.9; 53, Dzbinski, 23:37.9.
GIRLS
Team scores: Poynette 22, Deerfield/Cambridge 36, Rio/Fall River 72, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland inc., Pardeeville inc., Marshall inc., Princeton/Green Lake inc.
Top-10 individuals: 1, Chadwick, Poy, 19:02.0; 2, Moore, PGL, 22:21.7; 3, Ritzke, Poy, 22:22.8; 4, Brown, DC, 22:29.3; 5, Pekarske, RCF, 23:10.4; 6, Tobin, Poy, 23:45.5; 7, Schmude, DC, 23:47.0; 8, Thompson, DC, 23:51.1; 9, Reddeman, Poy, 23:59.8; 10, Pafford, Poy, 24:39.0.
Poynette — 1, Chadwick, 19:02.0; 3, Ritzke, 22:22.8; 6, Tobin, 23:45.5; 9, Reddeman, 23:59.8; 10, Pafford, 24:39.0; 14, McGlynn, 25:41.3; 26, Lee, 27:44.3; 32, Ruckle, 28:34.5; 33, Morales, 28:35.5; 35, Ninmann, 30:46.3; 36, Brickson, 30:46.6; 38, Small, 31:26.0; 40, Bergeman, 34:59.5. Rio/Fall River — 13, Landsverk, 25:16.3; 19, Fagan, 26:38.3; 24, Schraufnagel, 27:25.6; 25, Braatz,27:38.3; 28, Bauman, 28:11.0; 29, J. Nashold, 28:12.8; 30, Cook, 28:13.8; 31, Salzman, 28:17.5; 34, Freeman, 30:24.0; 37, Wylesky, 31:24.5; 41, Risgaard, 37:06.1; 42, Dobratz, 37:06.6; 43, H. Nashold, 37:07.2; 44, Ennis, 39:41.1; 45, Peetz, 40:53.1. Randolph/Cambria-Friesland — 5, Pekarske, 23:10.4; 15, Devries, 25:51.8; Baird, 34:22.3. Pardeeville — 16, Guenther, 25:56.4. At Rio H.S., 5,000 meters.
