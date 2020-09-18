PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Chadwick torches field as Pumas girls win Rebel Invite

“She bought into what we were trying to preach in the summer, did the work and it’s nice when that pays off for kids. It makes you feel good for them,” he said.

Rounding out the Poynette top-five were senior Megan Reddeman (23:59.8) and junior Kennedy Pafford (24:39.0), who took ninth and 10th.

Joining the Pumas’ trio of top-five finishers among area runners was Randolph/Cambria-Friesland sophomore Kamber Pekarske, who finished fifth with a time of 23:10.4. The Pumas girls edged out runners-up Deerfield/Cambridge (36), while the host Rebels finished in third as a team with 72 points.

Leading the way for Rio/Fall River was Riley Landsverk. The sophomore finished 13th overall with a time of 25:16.3 and missed out on the top-10 by just under 40 seconds, a time that made Rio/Fall River coach Amy Schraufnagel very pleased.

“She trained really hard in the offseason, came in with the most miles under her belt and was ready to hit the trail,” Schraufnagel said.

Close behind Landsverk was Pardeeville’s lone girl runner, Raelyn Guenther. The Bulldogs sophomore finished in 16th place as she was able to crack 26 minutes with a time of 25:56.4. Pardeeville coach Wes Babcock lauded Guenther’s effort, especially being the team’s lone female.