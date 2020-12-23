PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: 10 area players to watch the rest of the season

Through the first month of the 2020-21 prep girls basketball season, it’s safe to say that area teams aren’t lacking talent.
There have been plenty of big performances early on and it doesn’t look like that’s going to stop as we head into the holiday break ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Here’s a look at 10 of the area’s top girls basketball players to follow the rest of the way. The players appear on the list in alphabetical order.
Abby Bond, Sr., Montello
The Hilltoppers guard/forward garnered All-Trailways West Conference honorable mention honors last year after averaging 7.9 points per game, thanks to a .333 3-point shooting percentage. Bond has gotten off to a better start this season, averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for Montello, including a season-high 15 points and eight boards in the Toppers’ season-opening 60-36 loss to Markesan. Given Montello (0-4, 0-3 Trailways West) started practice two weeks after other teams around the state, Bond should be just scratching the surface in her senior campaign.
Lexi Brakebush, Sr., Westfield
The reigning South Central Conference and Daily Register Player of the Year has continued to be the model of consistency for the Pioneers. The diminutive guard leads the Pioneers with 3.7 assists per game, while adding 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Unlike Brakebush’s previous seasons — she led the Pioneers in scoring each of the last two years — her offensive output has dipped slightly to 12.9 points per game. It’s bothered Brakebush little, as added scoring depth has the Pioneers are off to a 7-2 start, including a seven-game win streak, and are the lone unbeaten left in the SCC at 5-0.
Stella Brees, Fr., Portage
It’s not often that freshmen make an immediate impact at the varsity level, but Brees is helping buck that trend this season. The 5-foot-5 guard was brought into the fold in the Warriors’ second game and has been an immediate shot in the arm, averaging 8.3 points per game. Brees has scored in double figures three times, including a career-high 14 points in Tuesday’s 53-52 loss to Pardeeville, as well as a nine-point performance in her varsity debut. With speed, energy and strong ball handling skills, Brees has helped Portage (1-7) and shown early on she’ll be a force to deal with over the next four years.
Adeline Hutzler, Sr., Rio
A two-time All-Trailways West selection, Hutzler has picked up right where she left off after her 2020 second-team all-conference honor. The 5-9 forward has helped pace the Vikings offense so far, averaging 13.8 points per game after totaling 10.7 PPG last year. She’s really started to heat up after being held to just seven points in a season-opening 66-33 loss to Kewaskum. Hutzler, who is adding 7. 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, has scored a combined 55 points over the Vikings’ last three games, including a season-high 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-50 loss to Randolph on Dec. 7. She’ll look to stay hot when the Vikings (2-2) return to action after a near month-long hiatus on Jan. 2.
Brandi Lentz, Soph., Westfield
The Pioneers forward has flourished in her new starting role this winter after coming off the bench as a freshman last year. After averaging just 4.5 points per game last season, Lentz currently leads a balanced Pioneers attack with 14.2 points per game. Her size and speed hurts opponents in the paint, including on the glass, as she leads Westfield with 7.8 rebounds per game. Thar hard work has already resulted in back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Adams-Friendship and Wautoma, including a 22-point, 12-rebound performance against the Hornets.
Emily Loging, Soph., Rio
Loging gave Trailways West foes a taste of what was to come last season on her way to earning second team all-league honors alongside Hutzler. She has rolled things over into the 2020-21 campaign. The 6-1 guard, who averaged 10.6 points per game last year, is on that pace so far this season with 10.8 PPG. She’s also making good use of her height, averaging a team-best eight rebounds per game, while also leading the Vikings with 3.8 assists per contest. That duality will be crucial as the Vikings look to work towards the top of the tough Trailways West.
Savannah Manthey, Jr., Pardeeville
Once integrated into the starting fold last season, Manthey was one of the Bulldogs best, earning honorable mention All-Trailways West recognition. The 5-7 guard has become Pardeeville’s lead dog early on this season, following some significant losses to graduation. Manthey, who averaged 7.5 points per game last year, has scored in double figures three times so far this season, including a season-high 17 in the team’s 53-52 win over Portage. With an ability to drive and shoot from behind the arc, Manthey will be a pivotal piece for the Bulldogs as they look to build off a 1-5 start.
Lauryn Milne, Sr., Lodi
Since her freshman year, Milne has been of the Capitol North Conference’s best, garnering all-league honors all three seasons, including first-team campaigns each of the last two. Things haven’t changed much in 2020-21, as the 5-11 guard has continued to hurt opponents in a multitude of ways. Milne leads the Blue Devils with 13.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while adding 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals. With one double-double under her belt in a 13-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over Columbus, Milne should continue to heat up as the season progresses.
Alyssa Raley, Jr., Cambria-Friesland
While she started 18 games last year, Raley played a minimal role in the Hilltoppers attack. The 5-8 forward has been at the top of the mountain so far this season, averaging a team-high 12.4 points per game. Raley, who’s adding 5.9 rebounds and leads the Toppers with two steals per game, recorded back-to-back double-doubles against Fall River and Montello, including a 24-point, 10-rebound night against the latter. She’s been lethal from behind the arc, already canning 22 3-pointers (.367 3-point percentage) to help Cambria-Friesland to a 2-4 start.
Megan Reddeman, Sr., Poynette
An honorable mention All-Capitol North Conference pick last year, Reddeman is off to another good start. The 5-foot-9 forward, who led the Pumas in scoring last year with 9.2 points per game, is averaging 6.7 PPG so far in 2020-21. Reddeman, who can get to the rim and hurt teams with a mid-range runner, scored a team-high eight points in the Pumas’ 45-26 loss to Rosendale Laconia on Dec. 17. Those numbers will surely increase as Poynette (0-3) gets into a groove following its late start.
Honorable mention: Jessica Bruchs, Sr., Poynette; Carly Drew, Fr., Westfield; Lindsay Drews, Soph., Cambria-Friesland; Genna Garrigan, Sr., Portage; Dylann Harrington, Jr., Lodi; Nellie Kendall, Jr. Montello; Emma Kreuziger, Sr., Portage; Chase Lynch, Jr., Pardeeville; Haley Olson, Jr., Cambria-Friesland; Kayla Staveness, Jr., Rio.
