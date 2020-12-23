PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: 10 area players to watch the rest of the season

Brandi Lentz, Soph., Westfield

The Pioneers forward has flourished in her new starting role this winter after coming off the bench as a freshman last year. After averaging just 4.5 points per game last season, Lentz currently leads a balanced Pioneers attack with 14.2 points per game. Her size and speed hurts opponents in the paint, including on the glass, as she leads Westfield with 7.8 rebounds per game. Thar hard work has already resulted in back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Adams-Friendship and Wautoma, including a 22-point, 12-rebound performance against the Hornets.

Emily Loging, Soph., Rio

Loging gave Trailways West foes a taste of what was to come last season on her way to earning second team all-league honors alongside Hutzler. She has rolled things over into the 2020-21 campaign. The 6-1 guard, who averaged 10.6 points per game last year, is on that pace so far this season with 10.8 PPG. She’s also making good use of her height, averaging a team-best eight rebounds per game, while also leading the Vikings with 3.8 assists per contest. That duality will be crucial as the Vikings look to work towards the top of the tough Trailways West.

Savannah Manthey, Jr., Pardeeville