PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield, Rio receive top seeds in respective regionals

Following a six-year hiatus, the Westfield girls basketball team made its regional final return last year, ultimately falling to Mishicot, 65-49, in a WIAA Division 4 contest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to less teams playing this winter, the WIAA had to recalibrate its divisions, moving some teams up a level in order to still have state tournaments in five divisions.
As a result, the Pioneers got moved back into Div. 3 for the first time since 2017. Despite the change, Westfield looks poised for another run at its first regional title since 2011 after receiving the No. 1 seed in its regional grouping when the WIAA released the postseason brackets on Sunday.
The Pioneers, who are 14-4 overall, including 8-0 in South Central Conference play, are one of two area teams to receive top billing in their respective pod. In Div. 5, Rio was selected as the top seed in its regional after compiling a 10-5 overall mark so far this year.
Westfield, which is joined by fellow SCC foes Adams-Friendship, Wautoma and Nekoosa, will meet either the fifth-seeded Papermakers or No. 5 Omro in the regional semifinals on Feb. 12 after receiving a first-round bye. The Pioneers, who swept all three conference adversaries this season, could meet either the No. 2 Green Devils or third-seeded Hornets in the regional finals on Feb. 13.
Like the Pioneers, the Vikings will have some familiar faces in their grouping with Trailways West rivals Cambria-Friesland and Fall River making up half of the six-team bracket. Rio, which went 5-2 in league play, took both match-ups with the Hilltoppers while also winning the lone contest against the Pirates in January.
The fifth-seeded Toppers (6-12) and No. 4 Fall River will square off on Feb. 9 in the regional semifinals. Should Rio, which last made the regional final in 2019, hold out it would host the regional final for the first time since 2003 and the first time since the WIAA transitioned from neutral sites in 2012.
Along with the top seeds, three other area squads received No. 3 seeds and earned respective byes to the regional semifinals. Chief among them is Wisconsin Dells, which similar to SCC foe Westfield, was shifted up to Div. 2 after spending the last number of years in D3, where it made its first-ever state appearance in 2018.
The Chiefs, who are 8-1 overall, won’t have an easy opening match-up in their first return to Div. 2 since 2010 following the WIAA’s expansion to five divisions. Wisconsin Dells drew the tall task of facing East Central Conference champion Waupun in its regional semifinal.
The Warriors, who are 15-3 overall and ranked No. 5 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, captured six straight regional titles before falling in last year’s regional finals and will be a very difficult out. Should the Chiefs get by their opening test, they would likely face top-seeded Reedsburg.
After Mauston opted out of the postseason, rivals Portage and Baraboo were seeded against one another and will face off for the fourth time this season in the Div. 2 regional quarterfinals. The winner will earn the right to try to upset the Beavers, ranked No. 2 in both the WisSports.net coaches and Associated Press polls. Portage (1-15) hasn’t played since Jan. 23 and has lost nine straight, including a 60-41 defeat at the hands of the T-Birds on Jan. 14.
Along with the Chiefs, Lodi and Pardeeville both received third seeds in their Div. 3 and Div. 4 regional groupings. The Blue Devils, who are 3-9 overall and have dropped their last five straight, will head to No. 2 seed Richland Center.
If Lodi can cage the Hornets (4-9), who are also sliding as they’re in the midst of a 1-6 skid, it would likely face top-seeded Westby.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will head to second-seeded Hillsboro (8-7) for their Div. 4 regional semifinal. Pardeeville had been on a roll, winning seven of eight games following an 0-5 start, but has lost three straight.
If the Dawgs can break loose, they could earn a potential rematch with top seed Princeton/Green Lake, which swept the regular season contests — each by 20-plus points. The Tigersharks (12-5) will have to get past either No. 4 Montello or No. 5 Brookwood first following their Div. 4 regional quarterfinal.
The Hilltoppers (0-16) have been bitten by a difficult schedule this season, something that could benefit them against the slumping Falcons (2-15). Along with Montello, Poynette will have to take the long road as it tries to capture a second straight regional final.
It’s an uphill battle for the Pumas. After capturing a Div. 4 regional title last year for the first time in 25 years, they got shifted into Div. 3 and received the No. 6 seed in their grouping. Despite the low seeding, Poynette (6-7) has played better as of late, winning six of its last eight and will be a difficult out against No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep.
The Phoenix (7-4) and Pumas were scheduled to play twice this regular season but both games were canceled due to COVID-related issues. Should Poynette extinguish Luther Prep, the path won’t get easier in the regional semifinals against No. 2 Marshall (16-3), ranked No. 4 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll.
Rylea Alvin 2.jpg
Adeline Hutzler 2.jpg
Adeline Hutzler 3.jpg
Adeline Hutzler.jpg
Alexis Marble 2.jpg
Alexis Marble.jpg
Ashley Lamke.jpg
Brianne Baird.jpg
Defense.jpg
Emily Loging 2.jpg
Emily Loging.jpg
Emma Freeman
Jorey Buwalda 2.jpg
Jorey Buwalda 3.jpg
Jorey Buwalda 4.jpg
Jorey Buwalda 5.jpg
Jorey Buwalda
Loose ball
Maddie DeVries 2.jpg
Maddie DeVries.jpg
Mya Moldenhauer.jpg
Presley Buwalda 2.jpg
Presley Buwalda.jpg
Rebound 2.jpg
Rebound.jpg
Rylea Alvin
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.