PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield, Rio receive top seeds in respective regionals

Like the Pioneers, the Vikings will have some familiar faces in their grouping with Trailways West rivals Cambria-Friesland and Fall River making up half of the six-team bracket. Rio, which went 5-2 in league play, took both match-ups with the Hilltoppers while also winning the lone contest against the Pirates in January.

The fifth-seeded Toppers (6-12) and No. 4 Fall River will square off on Feb. 9 in the regional semifinals. Should Rio, which last made the regional final in 2019, hold out it would host the regional final for the first time since 2003 and the first time since the WIAA transitioned from neutral sites in 2012.

Along with the top seeds, three other area squads received No. 3 seeds and earned respective byes to the regional semifinals. Chief among them is Wisconsin Dells, which similar to SCC foe Westfield, was shifted up to Div. 2 after spending the last number of years in D3, where it made its first-ever state appearance in 2018.

The Chiefs, who are 8-1 overall, won’t have an easy opening match-up in their first return to Div. 2 since 2010 following the WIAA’s expansion to five divisions. Wisconsin Dells drew the tall task of facing East Central Conference champion Waupun in its regional semifinal.