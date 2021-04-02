PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Brakebush, Lodi's Milne named Co-Area Players of the Year

There can be a lot of flash and pizazz when it comes to scoring points in basketball.

Whether it be an acrobatic layup or a deep 3-pointer, adding points on the scoreboard brings fans to their feet and a level of excitement to the gym.

While it may not be as glamorous, the dirty work on defense plays just as big a factor, as well as an ability to elevate teammates. Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush and Lodi’s Lauryn Milne had both in spades for the Pioneers and Blue Devils this past season garnering the Portage Daily Register’s Area Co-Players of the Year.

It’s the second-straight honor for Brakebush, who became the Pioneers’ third-ever honoree last season. Meanwhile, Milne joins former teammate Alana Gilles, who was the 2018 and 2019 Player of the Year, as the second-ever Lodi recipient.

Both players helped Westfield and Lodi, respectively, rewrite their teams’ history books this past season, especially the Pioneers, who went to the WIAA state tournament for the first time in program history.