PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Brakebush, Lodi's Milne named Co-Area Players of the Year

There can be a lot of flash and pizazz when it comes to scoring points in basketball.
Whether it be an acrobatic layup or a deep 3-pointer, adding points on the scoreboard brings fans to their feet and a level of excitement to the gym.
While it may not be as glamorous, the dirty work on defense plays just as big a factor, as well as an ability to elevate teammates. Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush and Lodi’s Lauryn Milne had both in spades for the Pioneers and Blue Devils this past season garnering the Portage Daily Register’s Area Co-Players of the Year.
It’s the second-straight honor for Brakebush, who became the Pioneers’ third-ever honoree last season. Meanwhile, Milne joins former teammate Alana Gilles, who was the 2018 and 2019 Player of the Year, as the second-ever Lodi recipient.
Both players helped Westfield and Lodi, respectively, rewrite their teams’ history books this past season, especially the Pioneers, who went to the WIAA state tournament for the first time in program history.
Brakebush played a major role in getting the Pioneers to their big dance debut, scoring 13 points and five rebounds in Westfield’s 58-55 win over Amherst in a Div. 3 sectional final. It was just another in a long line of superb performances Brakebush had in a stellar final season of her career, which will continue next year at NCAA Div. III Marian University in Fond du Lac.
Brakebush, who averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and a team-high 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game, scored in double-figures 16 times, including a career-high 33 in Westfield’s 87-36 romp over Mauston on Feb. 2 and put Brakebush at 1,000 points for her career.
She scored 20 or more points four more times, including 31 in a 71-32 win over Fall River and 27 in a season-opening 79-56 loss to Appleton Xavier. Along with her back-to-back Area Player of the Year honors, Brakebush shared the South Central Conference’s Player of the Year recognition for a second consecutive year as the Pioneers won their first league championship in 11 years.
She also garnered Div. 4 honorable mention all-state honors by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association to help Westfield finish the year 20-6 overall.
While Brakebush was the straw that stirred the drink for the Pioneers, Milne played just as crucial a role for the Blue Devils as they claimed their first regional championship in eight season.
The UW-La Crosse commit shined in every category for Lodi. The 5-foot-11 guard led the Blue Devils in both scoring and rebounding with 16.2 points and 8 rebounds per game. As efficient as her scoring and rebounding — she recorded five double-doubles and scored in double-figures in all but two games — Milne had 2.8 assists and a team-best 2.1 steals per game.
Milne tallied 20 or more points four times, including both of the Blue Devils’ final regular season games against Richland Center in the Div. 2 regional semifinal. She poured in a career-high 36 in a 79-78 loss to Poynette and had a team-high 14 points in Lodi’s 41-38 win over Westby that secured the program’s first regional championship since 2013.
A four-time All-Capitol North Conference pick, the last three seasons as a first-teamer, Milne was finally crowned the league’s Player of the Year this season. She also garnered honorable mention All-State honors in Div. 3 by the Associated Press and WBCA.
Both Milne and Brakebush will get one final chance to shine when they compete in the WBCA All-Star Games in their respective divisions on July 14 at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
FIRST TEAM
Adeline Hutzler, Sr., Rio
Hutzler was an imperative part of the Vikings success as she helped lead Rio to its first regional championship since 2006. The guard led the team in scoring with 15 points per game and nearly averaged a double-double with a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. Hutzler, who also led Rio in steals with 3 takeaways per game, as well as 1.8 assists, earned first-team All-Trailways West Conference honors for the first time in her career after scoring in double-figures in all but three games as the Vikings went 13-7 overall. She joins Brakebush and Milne as participants in the upcoming WBCA All-Star Games.
Carly Drew, Fr., Westfield
Making an immediate impact as a freshman is tough but Drew made it look incredibly easy. The all-around guard became the Pioneers’ top scoring threat over the course of the season, leading Westfield in both scoring and rebounding with 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Drew tacked on 2.3 steals and 1.6 assists per game to finish off a statement filled season that included unanimous first-team All-SCC honors.
Savannah Manthey, Jr., Pardeeville
Manthey was a lethal 3-point threat for the Bulldogs as she garnered second-team All-Trailways West Conference honors. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard was the Bulldogs’ top scorer with 15.9 points per game, including a team-high 37 3-pointers and 31.1 3-point shooting percentage. Manthey added 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game to help the Bulldogs to a 7-12 overall mark.
Emily Loging, Soph., Rio
Loging was a great Robin to Hutzler’s Batman for the Vikings. The 6-foot-1 forward added 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a great post presence for the Vikings. 84 of her 92 field goal attempts came inside the 3-point arc for a Trailways West-best .495 field goal percentage. She scored in double-digits 12 times and had four double-doubles to earn second-team all-league honors.
SECOND TEAM
Megan Reddeman, Sr., Poynette
The senior forward was a star all season for the Pumas as she garnered an All-Capitol North second team selection. Reddeman led Poynette in all three statistical categories with 10. 5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists per game.
Dylann Harrington, Jr., Lodi
Harrington added a nice complement to Milne, averaging 10.7 points per game, including a .400 3-point percentage thanks to a team-high 28 made 3s. The 5-8 guard added 3.8 rebounds to go along with 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists per game.
Alyssa Raley, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Raley torched the nets in her final campaign for the Hilltoppers. The 5-8 forward made a league-high 60 3-pointers on 152 attempts, good for a .395 3-point percentage, as she led CF with 12.6 points per game en route to second-team All-Trailways West honors and the Toppers finished the year 7-13.
Emme Urbaniak, Sr., Montello
Urbaniak joined Raley as a second-team all-league pick in the Trailways West. The forward led the Toppers attack as she averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game as Montello went 2-20 on the year.
Brandi Lentz, Soph., Westfield
Lentz turned in a breakout campaign as she tripled her scoring output from her sophomore season with 12.3 points per game. The forward added 6.4 rebounds per game and notched four double-doubles to earn a second-team All-SCC selection.
Cameran Ratz, Jr., Portage
Ratz was a bright spot for a Warriors team that had its fair share of struggles this season. The 5-10 guard led Portage in scoring with 9.7 points per game, including a team-high nine 3-pointers. She scored in double-figures eight times, including a career-high 18 points twice, as Portage went 1-17 on the year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Trista Drew, Jr., Westfield
Sarah Hagenow, Sr., Rio
Sydnie Wheeler, Jr., Pardeeville
Haley Olson, Jr., Cambria-Friesland
Stella Brees, Fr., Portage
Kayla Staveness, Jr., Rio
