PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Cambria-Friesland drops second game with loss to Omro

After suffering their first loss of the season on Jan. 4, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team faced another tough test on Saturday against Omro.
The Hilltoppers had their hands full with the Foxes and were ultimately tipped by a late 3-pointer to suffer their second loss of the season with a 60-57 defeat at Cambria-Friesland High School. Senior Griffin Hart scored a game-high 21 points and was one three in double-figures for the Toppers, who lef 12 points at the free throw line.
Those empty trips to the charity stripe came back to hurt Cambria-Friesland (8-2) with the Foxes getting the final laugh. Following a timeout with 25 seconds left, Omro's Isaiah Hubanks canned a 3-pointer to put the Foxes (6-5) in front 59-57.
Sam Joachim then split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to push the advantage to 60-57. The Toppers took a time out and generated a good look at a game-tying triple but it clanged off the iron and Omro's Cade Stachura chased down the rebound to dribble things out.
Stachura matched Hart with 21 points to pace the Foxes, while Kobe Smit and Drake Burmania added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Toppers. Cambria-Friesland will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when it heads to Waupun CWC.
Pumas can't pluck Cardinals
It hasn’t been the easiest star to the year for the Poynette girls basketball team as it entered Saturday still in search of its first win.
The Pumas had their hands full entertaining top-ranked Marshall and they couldn’t keep the Cardinals in their clutches, suffering a 60-36 non-conference loss. Junior Ashia Meister scored a team-high 10 points but was the lone Puma in double-figures against a balanced, veteran Marshall squad.
The Cardinals, No. 1 in Division 3 of the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, soared out of the gates, taking a commanding 41-20 lead over the Pumas at the break. Poynette (0-5) steadily improved over the course of the second half and it held Marshall (12-1) to just 19 points, but it was too little too late.
Senior Megan Reddeman and sophomore Lake Wagner each scored six points for the Pumas, while seniors Anna Luz (15) and Laura Nickel (13) paced the deep Cardinals attack.
Poynette will look to rebound on Tuesday when it hosts rival Lodi.