PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Cambria-Friesland drops second game with loss to Omro

After suffering their first loss of the season on Jan. 4, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team faced another tough test on Saturday against Omro.

The Hilltoppers had their hands full with the Foxes and were ultimately tipped by a late 3-pointer to suffer their second loss of the season with a 60-57 defeat at Cambria-Friesland High School. Senior Griffin Hart scored a game-high 21 points and was one three in double-figures for the Toppers, who lef 12 points at the free throw line.

Those empty trips to the charity stripe came back to hurt Cambria-Friesland (8-2) with the Foxes getting the final laugh. Following a timeout with 25 seconds left, Omro's Isaiah Hubanks canned a 3-pointer to put the Foxes (6-5) in front 59-57.

Sam Joachim then split a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining to push the advantage to 60-57. The Toppers took a time out and generated a good look at a game-tying triple but it clanged off the iron and Omro's Cade Stachura chased down the rebound to dribble things out.

Stachura matched Hart with 21 points to pace the Foxes, while Kobe Smit and Drake Burmania added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Toppers. Cambria-Friesland will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when it heads to Waupun CWC.

