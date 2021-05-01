PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Area schools shine bright in Pardeeville Bulldog Invite.

Schommer, who took second in the 300 hurdles, ended the night by teaming with Jackson Preston, Devin Seth and Spencer Smith to win the 1,600 relay in 3:52.02. Smith was the only runner to break a minute as he torched the field to win the 400 in 54.53 seconds.

Area foes truly stole the show in the field as Randolph/Cambria-Friesland picked up a pair of wins from Griffin Hart and Ben Schmucki. Hart was the lone jumper to go past 5-10, clearing 6-1 to win the high jump, while Schmucki took home first place in the discus with a top throw of 114-1.

Randolph/Cambria-Friesland also picked up a first-place finish from Jacob Kile as he won the 100-meter dash in 12.43 seconds.

Helping lead the way for the Vikings girls second-place finish was the quartet of Adeline Hutzler, Sarah Hagenow, Courtney Quist and Riley Landsverk as all four notched individual wins. Hagenow got things started as she won the long jump with a top mark of 14-11½ and later finished third in the 100 (14.33)

Hutzler later won the 200 by over a second with a top time of 29.62 seconds, while Quist eked out a win in the discus, topping Dodgeland’s Adrianne Badger by over a foot-and-a-half with a top throw of 87-1. Rounding out the individual event wins was Landsverk, as she won the girls mile with a time of 6:16.19.