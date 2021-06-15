PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Rio girls capture third-straight Div. 3 regional title to lead area contingent

Meanwhile, Hart won the 200 in a time of 23.60 seconds, and also grabbed gold in the high jump with a leading mark of 6-2.

Joining the Rockets’ top pair among area winners were Rio’s Jacob Rowe and Pardeeville’s Devin Seth. Rowe soared to victory in the triple jump as the Vikings senior had a top leap of 40-10½, while the Bulldogs junior was top dog in the long jump at 18-11¾.

Rowe added a fourth-place finish in the 100 (12.04 seconds), and also led off the Vikings’ fourth-place 400 relay. Alongside Eric Eku, who took third in the 200 (24.93), Anthony Treinen and Joseph LaRoche, the group crossed in 49 seconds flat.

The Bulldogs also got a relay through with their 1,600 team of Jackson Preston, Tyler Schommer, Seth and Spencer Smith finishing third in 3:42.32. Coupled with the relay, Smith took second in the 400 (56.50), just ahead of Preston (56.80) and Derek Lindert (57.58), who rounded out the top-four.

Along with the Rockets’ top duo of Hart and Albrecht, junior Owen Jones punched his ticket in a pair of individual events as he took third in the 100 (11.98) and took fourth behind Hart in the 200 (25.34). Ben Schmucki (fourth in the discus, 122-7) and Logan VanderGalien (fourth in the triple jump, 38-11) rounded out the Rockets’ individual qualifiers.