PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Rio girls capture third-straight Div. 3 regional title to lead area contingent

The Rio girls track and field team is no stranger to standout performances in the postseason, especially in recent memory.
The Vikings run of postseason success didn’t slow down at all on Monday as they captured a third consecutive team championship at the WIAA Division 3 Deerfield regional. Rio racked up three event wins among 13 sectional qualifiers to tally a meet-high 115 points, running away from runner-up Markesan (77).
In fact, the Vikings’ girls spearheaded an overall strong day from the area as the likes of Rio, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland and Pardeeville combined for 40 sectional tickets punched. On the boys side, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland led the way with top-4 finishes, including four event wins, as the co-op finished second with 95 points behind team champion Cambridge (134.5).
The RCF girls were eighth (45) and Pardeeville 12th (30), while on the boys side, the Bulldogs (48.5) took eighth, narrowly ahead of the Vikings (38).
Helping lead the Rio girls to victory was the trio of seniors Adeline Hutlzer and Courtney Quist, and sophomore Riley Landsverk, whom all won individual events. Hutzler topped the shot put with a mark of 32 feet, 1 inch, while Quist won the pole vault at 9 feet and Landsverk took the 3,200-meters with a time of 13 minutes, 54.63 seconds.
Along with their event wins, Landsverk was second in the mile (6:02.69) and Quist was runner-up in both the discus (96-2) and triple jump (32-¼). While Rio managed just three wins on the girls side, the Vikings showed immense depth with four top-four relay finishes.
The 800 team of Sarah Hagenow, Maiya Stone, Lillian Cook and Hutzler grabbed silver with a time of 1:57.66, and also finished fourth in the 400 relay (56.45). Meanwhile, the 3,200 team of Kylee Schraufnagel, Simone Cook, Landsverk and Emma Freeman also took second (12:02.10), and the Vikings’ 1,600 relay of Lillian Cook, Freeman, Stone and Bailey Dobbratz took third (4:53.41).
Hagenow and Stone added third-place finishes in the long jump (14-8½) and pole vault (7-6), respectively, and Kayla Staveness took fourth in the discus (90-0).
Joining the Vikings’ group atop the medal stand on the girls side was Pardeeville’s Abigail Breneman, as the Bulldogs junior won the discus with a top throw of 96-3. The Randolph/Cambria-Friesland girls also brought home gold as its 400 relay of Kate Bobholz, Savannah Duckett, McKenzie Kennedy and Leah VanderGalien won in a time of 54.27.
Kennedy and Duckett each added respective runner-up finishes in the 100 hurdles (16.86) and 100 (13.07), while Duckett was third in the 200 (28.61) and Kamber Pekarske took fourth in the mile (6:09.69).
Holding off Pekarske in the mile was Pardeeville’s Raelyn Guenther, who took third in a time of 6:08.34, following a runner-up finish in the two-mile (14:12.43), making her the other Bulldog to join Breneman.
Leading the way on the boys side was the RCF pair of seniors Isaac Albrecht and Griffin Hart, who each took home a pair of gold medals. Albrecht continued to rule over the hurdles as he swept the pair of events in winning times of 15.78 and 41.06 seconds.
Meanwhile, Hart won the 200 in a time of 23.60 seconds, and also grabbed gold in the high jump with a leading mark of 6-2.
Joining the Rockets’ top pair among area winners were Rio’s Jacob Rowe and Pardeeville’s Devin Seth. Rowe soared to victory in the triple jump as the Vikings senior had a top leap of 40-10½, while the Bulldogs junior was top dog in the long jump at 18-11¾.
Rowe added a fourth-place finish in the 100 (12.04 seconds), and also led off the Vikings’ fourth-place 400 relay. Alongside Eric Eku, who took third in the 200 (24.93), Anthony Treinen and Joseph LaRoche, the group crossed in 49 seconds flat.
The Bulldogs also got a relay through with their 1,600 team of Jackson Preston, Tyler Schommer, Seth and Spencer Smith finishing third in 3:42.32. Coupled with the relay, Smith took second in the 400 (56.50), just ahead of Preston (56.80) and Derek Lindert (57.58), who rounded out the top-four.
Along with the Rockets’ top duo of Hart and Albrecht, junior Owen Jones punched his ticket in a pair of individual events as he took third in the 100 (11.98) and took fourth behind Hart in the 200 (25.34). Ben Schmucki (fourth in the discus, 122-7) and Logan VanderGalien (fourth in the triple jump, 38-11) rounded out the Rockets’ individual qualifiers.
RCF also advanced two of its relays, as the 400 group of Aiden Albrecht, Nicholas Katsma, Jacob Kile and Traiton Lininger took third in 48.85 seconds. Meanwhile, the team of Aidan Bobholz, Ross Dzibinski, Andrew Stephenson and Ahren Albrecht opened the night with a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 relay with a time of 9:58.97.
The hefty area contingent will return to action on Thursday at the Div. 3 Princeton/Green Lake sectional at Princeton.
Pioneers Hoffa, relay punch tickets
It was a rough night for the Westfield/Montello track and field team as the Pioneers only advanced one individual and a relay through from the Div. 2 Winneconne regional.
The Pioneers girls team scored 24 points to finish in eighth place out of nine teams and tallied both sectional qualifiers, while the Westfield/Montello boys took ninth with six points.
Leading the way for the Westfield girls was Sidney Hoffa as the sophomore punched her ticket in the 100-meter dash. After placing fifth in the qualifiers, Hoffa worked her way up into the qualifying pool as she took third with a time of 13.25 seconds.
Hoffa also helped punctuate the teams’ 800 relay’s spot at sectionals. Taking off from the table set by senior Bridge Hutchinson, freshman Courtney Alcorta and sophomore Katie Alcorta, Hoffa raced to the finish line in the anchor leg to take fourth with a time of 1:58.58 seconds.
Nathan Barganz produced the best finish for the Pioneers boys as the junior took fifth in the pole vault with a top mark of 9 feet, 6 inches, missing out on sectionals by one spot behind Waupaca’s Ty Seefeldt (10-6). Freshman Braedy Alberts added eighth-place finishes in the discus (104-11) and 200 (25.17) to cap off the scoring for the Westfield/Montello boys.