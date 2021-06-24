PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Rio's Rowe reaches podium, sets new school record in triple jump to cap career at state

“I came out really good and I was expected to get 19th, which is last, but I went out there and didn’t get last,” she said with a massive smile after everything was done.

While she missed the podium, Hutzler was happy to be able to share in her first-ever individual state experience alongside Rowe, as the pair both played basketball this past winter for the Vikings. It was extra special in the fact she closed out her career with her mom, coach Deb Hutzler, right by her side.

“I’m so thankful my mom has been my coach throughout my whole life because it’s made sports better. It’s just been a lot sweeter. A lot harder to give up, but a lot sweeter,” Addie said.

Bulldogs relish in state debut

After being forced to finish the Div. 3 Princeton/Green Lake sectional meet spread across two days thanks to a rain delay, the Pardeeville boys 1,600 relay team hit the UW-La Crosse track for the first time. While it may not have been the best day for the Bulldogs foursome, it was an experience the team of seniors Tyler Schommer and Spencer Smith, and juniors Devin Seth and Derek Lindert won’t forget.

“It means a lot. It really puts a cherry on top of your high school career,” Schommer said.