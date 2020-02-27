PREP WRESTLING: Lodi's Heintz and Nicolay, Pardeeville co-op's Price advance on Day 1

“I just knew it was big to get an early lead because I feel I can ride anyone out and get away from anyone. I just knew I had to take him down quick and build off that,” Heintz said.

Nicolay (36-12) followed suit in his 152-pound prelim as he steamrolled to a 13-4 major decision over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s Steven Johnson. The senior stepped on the gas from the opening whistle, scoring three takedowns and cutting Johnson loose twice in the first minute for a 6-2 lead.

Nicolay added three more points in the second before tacking on four more in the third to finish things off.

“Bottom and top is okay for me, but on my feet, I feel like I’m one of the best in the state. I feel very confident there, so by cutting him and taking him down like that, building that lead makes it so I don’t have to waste my energy on top and bottom,” Nicolay said.

Endres wasn’t surprised by the high-scoring display from both Heintz and Nicolay, and knows that putting up points will be the simple key for the Lodi foursome Friday.

“It’s just about focusing on scoring points, staying basic and doing the things you’ve been taught,” he said. “Do the things you drill all the time and good things are going to happen.”