PREP WRESTLING: Lodi's Heintz and Nicolay, Pardeeville co-op's Price advance on Day 1

MADISON — Lodi’s Parker Heintz and Colton Nicolay were left with a sour taste in their mouths at the end of the preliminary round of last year’s WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament.
Fast forward one year and both wrestlers were all smiles, they won their tournament openers Thursday night at 106 and 152 pounds to advance to Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Heintz and Nicolay were two of three area individuals to win in the prelims on Thursday, alongside Pardeeville co-op’s Jayden Price.
“It was big just knowing last year I was so close, and now this year finally getting across that line,” Heintz said.
“It was as good of a first round as we could ask for; I thought the guys wrestled well, they prepared well and we’re just excited to have four guys tomorrow morning,” Lodi coach Cody Endres added of the pair, which joined quarterfinalists Chandler Curtis and Sawyer Helmbrecht, who both received a bye on Thursday.
After falling in sudden victory overtime last season, Heintz (35-12) didn’t leave anything to chance, rolling to an 8-0 major decision over Oconto Falls’ Graeson Pankratz. The Blue Devils’ sophomore come out of the gates strong, scoring an early takedown for a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Heintz then chose to start the second period on bottom and notched a reversal and two near-fall points before the final whistle for a 6-0 cushion. Pankratz opted to begin the third neutral, but Heintz took advantage, scoring a fast takedown before riding out the remaining 1 minute, 36 seconds.
“I just knew it was big to get an early lead because I feel I can ride anyone out and get away from anyone. I just knew I had to take him down quick and build off that,” Heintz said.
Nicolay (36-12) followed suit in his 152-pound prelim as he steamrolled to a 13-4 major decision over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s Steven Johnson. The senior stepped on the gas from the opening whistle, scoring three takedowns and cutting Johnson loose twice in the first minute for a 6-2 lead.
Nicolay added three more points in the second before tacking on four more in the third to finish things off.
“Bottom and top is okay for me, but on my feet, I feel like I’m one of the best in the state. I feel very confident there, so by cutting him and taking him down like that, building that lead makes it so I don’t have to waste my energy on top and bottom,” Nicolay said.
Endres wasn’t surprised by the high-scoring display from both Heintz and Nicolay, and knows that putting up points will be the simple key for the Lodi foursome Friday.
“It’s just about focusing on scoring points, staying basic and doing the things you’ve been taught,” he said. “Do the things you drill all the time and good things are going to happen.”
Price will join the Lodi foursome in Friday quarterfinals after the sophomore held off a feisty Brodie Brecke of Port Washington for an 8-5 victory.
“It’s insanely special. This could have been a one-and-done deal, but it definitely makes me feel really good about today and mainly my coaches,” Price said. “We’re able to come back here, wrestle two more matches and possibly get a place. This was the most important match of the tournament so far, so it was really important to me.”
Price (27-9), who is Pardeeville’s first state qualifier since 1997, got off to a strong start against Brecke, racing out to a 4-1 lead after the first period. Things got a little hairy for Price as the second period wore down.
After starting the middle period in the down position, Brecke scored a reversal and two nearfall points to take a 5-4 lead over Price with 21 seconds remaining. Price stayed calm however, notching a reversal of his own with 18 seconds to go.
With momentum on his side, Price started the third in the down position and got another reversal in the opening five seconds of the period for an 8-5 lead. With a three-point cushion, Price bulldogged out the rest of the match and rode down Brecke for the win.
“It’s one of those things where even if they score, and it might look rough, you just have to keep going and keep driving your feet.” he said.
It wasn’t all roses for area qualifiers as Poynette’s James Amacher fell in his state debut at 126 pounds in the Div. 3 preliminaries.
The Pumas’ freshman fought valiantly but was unable to top Shell Lake’s Tyler Schunck, dropping an 11-4 decision. Amacher (30-9) trailed 4-1 after the first period and added an escape midway through the second to trim the gap to 4-2 heading to the third.
Things turned sour after that, as Schunck seized control. Starting the third, Schunck scored a quick escape and added three near-fall points to take a 9-2 lead over Amacher with 1:13 to go. Amacher answered back with a reversal of his own at 1:08 to pull within 9-4, but couldn’t get a turn as Schunck scored a late reversal to finish things.
Poynette will still be represented on Friday as sophomore Cash Stewart and freshman Gunnar Hamre will hit the mats for the Div. 3 120 and 138 pound quarterfinals. The Pumas pair will be joined by Portage’s Jessie Tijerina (138) and sophomores Lowell Arnold (145) and Chase Beckett (106), who will compete in the Div. 2 quarterfinals after receiving byes on Thursday.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.