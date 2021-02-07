PREP WRESTLING: Lodi's Curtis, Licht claim titles; Heintz takes second to punch state tickets

While he got pinned by Dubach in his following match and finished sixth behind Van Dinter by rule, Pardeeville tri-op Jesse Huset sees it as a big stepping stone for Preston.

“He’s going to learn from this. I always tell the kids, ‘When you’re a freshman and sophomore, you get the lumps, but when you’re a junior and senior you give some out,’” he said.

“I’m really excited for him for next year and he even talked to us today about the offseason.”

It was a difficult day for the Bulldogs other qualifier Alex Tenfel was forced to injury forfeit both of his matches. In his 138 pound quarterfinal match against Evansville’s Nick Barmore, the Pardeeville co-op senior got slammed by on his right shoulder and head while getting returned to the mat by Barmore on an escape attempt.

After getting knocked out for a couple seconds, Tenfel eventually came too, but was forced to forfeit and following a 45-minute delay, was stretchered off the mat and to the Richland Hospital. Huset said the move was mainly precautionary after Tenfel said he had a sore neck, and he later returned to cheer on his teammate by the end of the day.

Despite the bittersweet finish to his career, Huset couldn’t have been more proud after seeing Tenfel’s strides from just two years ago.