PREP WRESTLING: Lodi's Curtis, Licht claim titles; Heintz takes second to punch state tickets

RICHLAND CENTER — Following a third-place finish in his WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament debut last season, Chandler Curtis turned in another day at the office on Saturday.
The Lodi junior continued his business-like approach, breezing to three first-period pins en route to the 126-pound championship, helping lead the Blue Devils at the Div. 2 Richland Center sectional. Alongside Curtis, sophomore Zane Licht grabbed gold at 145 while junior Parker Heintz earned a third straight state appearance by finishing second at 113.
The trio helped Lodi finish third as a team 77.5 points behind runners-up Evansville (136) and team champion Prairie du Chien, which earned its place at the team state tournament on Feb. 20 with 166.5 points.
“For those three, what an awesome day,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said.
Curtis (11-1) hardly broke a sweat as he claimed his second straight individual crown. The Blue Devil, ranked No. 3 by WiWrestling.com, logged just 2 minutes, 13 seconds of match time over the course of his three matches.
After pinning Whitewater’s Brian Porcaro in 52 seconds and Dodgeville’s Thomas Lundell (0:50) to reach the finals, Curtis stuck Adams-Friendship’s Jordan Dolata for the second straight weekend, this time in 31 seconds to roll on to next Saturday’s big dance at Adams-Friendship High School.
“Chandler was just business as usual; going out there and dominating. And Zane going out there and getting some revenge from this tournament last year. Putting bonus points on everybody he wrestled, including two of the guys that were ranked he wrestled, and he just rolled,” Endres said.
Curtis added: “That was the plan all along; just get in there, get done as soon as possible and don’t risk anything.”
Not to be outdone, Licht (9-1) commanded his way to the 145 title. Following a second-period pin over Whitewater’s Marcus Deporter in the quarterfinals, the No. 8 ranked grappler ground out a 10-0 major decision over Prairie du Chien’s Luke Kramer.
After failing to place at sectionals last season, Licht made sure not to waste his chance this year behind a statement win. Facing fourth-ranked Austin Schofield, Licht cruised to a dominant 17-1 tech fall win over the Evansville senior and two-time state qualifier.
“It’s kind of nice just knowing I did it this time; didn’t mess around and didn’t get it done,” he said.
“It means a lot just to make it.”
Licht wasn’t alone in having his hands full as Heintz dealt with two stiff tests. After a pin in his quarterfinal contest, Heintz, ranked No. 4, edged out a 5-2 decision over Monroe’s eighth ranked Jack Dubach. Things got taken to another notch in the championship match as Heintz (5-1) drew reigning Div. 2 106-pound state champion Rhett Koenig.
The Prairie du Chien sophomore showed why he’s the top ranked 113 pounder this year as he ground out a 5-2 decision over Heintz, who advanced by rule following his win over Dubach.
Despite the loss, Heintz, who wrestled for the first time all season in last week’s regional, feels good entering the state meet with hopes of a potential rematch against Koenig.
“Every time I’ve wrestled him I’ve gone all six minutes with him and I know I’ve lost in overtime to him once,” Heintz said. “I know I can beat him.”
Endres added: “Now he’s got two tournaments down and he’s going to be wrestling his best next weekend. There’s nobody he can’t beat if he puts it all together for a full six minutes.”
Along with Lodi’s group of state qualifiers, Lodi sophomore Owen Breunig finished in fifth place at 120 pounds. After rallying from 9-1 down to pin Viroqua’s Evan Solberg in the quarterfinals, Breunig (8-4) dropped his next two matches but was able to finish fifth thanks to beating Solberg.
The Blue Devils quartet wasn’t alone in the top six as Pardeeville co-op- sophomore Jackson Preston finished sixth in his state debut. After getting pinned by Wisconsin Dells’ Will Van Dinter in the quarterfinals, Preston rebounded with an 8-7 decision over Evansville’s Max Kaether.
While he got pinned by Dubach in his following match and finished sixth behind Van Dinter by rule, Pardeeville tri-op Jesse Huset sees it as a big stepping stone for Preston.
“He’s going to learn from this. I always tell the kids, ‘When you’re a freshman and sophomore, you get the lumps, but when you’re a junior and senior you give some out,’” he said.
“I’m really excited for him for next year and he even talked to us today about the offseason.”
It was a difficult day for the Bulldogs other qualifier Alex Tenfel was forced to injury forfeit both of his matches. In his 138 pound quarterfinal match against Evansville’s Nick Barmore, the Pardeeville co-op senior got slammed by on his right shoulder and head while getting returned to the mat by Barmore on an escape attempt.
After getting knocked out for a couple seconds, Tenfel eventually came too, but was forced to forfeit and following a 45-minute delay, was stretchered off the mat and to the Richland Hospital. Huset said the move was mainly precautionary after Tenfel said he had a sore neck, and he later returned to cheer on his teammate by the end of the day.
Despite the bittersweet finish to his career, Huset couldn’t have been more proud after seeing Tenfel’s strides from just two years ago.
“I think his sophomore year, when I first started coaching, he was injured all but one match, so I didn’t really get to see him perform,” Huset said. “Last year he was about a .500 wrestler and kind of had some success at the end to peak the right time.
“This year, obviously he didn’t get a lot of matches, but watching him in the room, I knew he was a better wrestler and it obviously shows when you take first at regionals and can compete out here.”
Lodi senior Jacob Benson (182) and junior Dean Finney (132) also failed to place, each dropping both of their matches. With only eight qualifiers per weight class this year, Curtis said the trio just needs to be mindful of their weight and begin getting focused for their quarterfinal matches.
Endres knows that won’t be hard despite only three punching tickets to state.
“There’s a whole team behind them; a lot of people behind the team and it’s going to be a community that we have at state next weekend,” Endres said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.