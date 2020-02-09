PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville co-op's Preston, Price capture titles at Trailways Conference Tournament

While not a factor in the team race, the Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio wrestling team brought home some hardware from Saturday’s Trailways Conference Tournament.
The Bulldogs had four wrestlers finish on the podium, including a two champions, en route to finishing in seventh place at the 13-team meet at Horicon High School. Pardeeville co-op scored 96 points to finish just behind sixth-place Deerfield (116), while Markesan (232.5) captured the team title ahead of Horicon (197.5) and Orfordville Parkview (149).
“I was really happy with the guys’ performance,” Pardeeville co-op coach Jesse Huset said. “We only took seven of the guys down there and for four of them to make it up on the stand is pretty impressive
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was the duo of Jackson Preston and Jayden Price, who finished first at 106 and 120 pounds. Preston, who improved to 13-1, opened his day with a pin over Markesan’s Edgar Hernandez. The Pardeeville freshman later ground out a 4-0 decision win over Parkview’s Evan Suer to win the league title in his tournament debut.
Huset, who was an assistant for the team last year, worked with Preston previously through the Pardeeville youth program.
“I knew what kind of talent he would bring to the high school, and with one loss on the varsity side it was really nice to see. He was really excited to get that victory,” Huset said of Pretson, who missed portions of the season due to illness and a family vacation.
Price (20-8) followed up his second place finish last season bringing home the gold at 120 this year. The sophomore rolled to a 10-0 major decision over Horicon’s Austin Zamorano in the quarterfinals before outlasting Markesan’s Carter Newton, 10-6, in the semis. In the finals, Price again edged out a four-point win, grinding out a 4-0 decision over top-seeded Nick McDonough of Deerfield.
“He’s experienced some success but at the end of last year saw some agony of defeat,” Huset said. “He’s worked really hard this year, had a really good mindset and going into that second match against the No. 1 seeded kid was laser focused and got the job done.”
Preston and Price weren’t the only Bulldogs to reach the podium as junior Alex Tenfel finished runner-up at 132 and senior Max Raymond took third at 152. Tenfel picked up a pin and a decision to open up his day but got put on his back by Markesan’s Gavin Campnell in the championship match.
Raymond traded wins and losses to finish 2-2 on the day, but closed out on a high note, pinning Hustisford’s Mason Kolp in 1 minute, 22 seconds to bring home the bronze.
Despite falling short, Huset lauded Tenfel for his improvement throughout the season and Raymond’s ability to bounce back. It was a difficult day for Montello as the Hilltoppers’ duo failed to pick up a win on Saturday. Jonathan Goodman went 0-2 on the day at 113 pounds while Brandon Loring went 0-2 at 182.
Things won’t get any easier for the Bulldogs with next Saturday’s Division 2 Jefferson regional, while Montello will compete in the Div. 3 Markesan sectional. Huset is confident however his group can build off of their success.
“They can kind of see that the work of the season has paid off, and just having them had so much success should keep them motivated,” he said.