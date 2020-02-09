PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville co-op's Preston, Price capture titles at Trailways Conference Tournament

While not a factor in the team race, the Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio wrestling team brought home some hardware from Saturday’s Trailways Conference Tournament.

The Bulldogs had four wrestlers finish on the podium, including a two champions, en route to finishing in seventh place at the 13-team meet at Horicon High School. Pardeeville co-op scored 96 points to finish just behind sixth-place Deerfield (116), while Markesan (232.5) captured the team title ahead of Horicon (197.5) and Orfordville Parkview (149).

“I was really happy with the guys’ performance,” Pardeeville co-op coach Jesse Huset said. “We only took seven of the guys down there and for four of them to make it up on the stand is pretty impressive

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was the duo of Jackson Preston and Jayden Price, who finished first at 106 and 120 pounds. Preston, who improved to 13-1, opened his day with a pin over Markesan’s Edgar Hernandez. The Pardeeville freshman later ground out a 4-0 decision win over Parkview’s Evan Suer to win the league title in his tournament debut.

Huset, who was an assistant for the team last year, worked with Preston previously through the Pardeeville youth program.