PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville co-op's Jackson, Tenfel seize on second chance to reach sectionals

“No teaching, no nothing. Just nice, short and sweet to get them in the atmosphere where you have to be able to wrestle live for six minutes,” Huset said. “I think that helped because it showed up Saturday, even with our inexperienced kids. They were outwrestling kids better than them, doing the moves we’ve been showing all year long and it showed up on the mat.”

While that didn’t equate to more sectional qualifiers — Chris Reed (120 pounds), Eyob Smith (152) and Landon Manglos (285) each finished in third place — it’s a good testament to where the program is headed. And with Price, who missed much of this year due to a concussion but was pivotal in the room on a daily basis, set to return next year plus, according to Huset, eight to nine freshmen, the Bulldogs should be barking as they venture out onto their own next season with the tri-op dissolving.

In the meantime, Tenfel and Preston are eager to make their sectional debuts, however they may end up at arguably the most difficult sectional in Div. 2.

“I’m excited for the kids I have to wrestle. They’re really good, but I’ve wanted to wrestle them for a while; learn some stuff and I think it’s really cool to wrestle good kids,” Preston said.

“The brackets look really tough, but I’m just looking forward to going there and wrestling,” Tenfel added. “We’ve been working so hard all year for this, so it’s really nice.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

