PREP WRESTLING: Pardeeville co-op's Jackson, Tenfel seize on second chance to reach sectionals

The sting of defeat can oftentimes linger and eat at an athlete’s psyche.
On the other hand, it can instill a drive to improve and be more prepared when the same chance comes around again.
After narrowly missing out on individual sectional appearances last year, Pardeeville tri-op’s Alex Tenfel and Jackson Preston made the most of their second chance at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Jefferson regional. Following matching third-place finishes last season, the Bulldogs’ senior/sophomore duo both claimed individual titles to punch their first-ever sectional tickets. They’ll take the mat this Saturday at Richland Center with a trip to state on the line.
“It’s pretty nice and it’s nice knowing that all the hard work we did this year (paid off) and we improved from last year,” Preston said.
Tenfel added: “It’s just really nice knowing that we improved that much.”
It’s a second-straight season in which the tri-op, which also features Cambria-Friesland and Rio, will be represented at the penultimate meet before state after Jayden Price reached the Kohl Center last year, placing sixth at 113 pounds in Div 2. Tenfel and Preston nearly joined Price at sectionals last season but both settled for bronze at 132 and 106.
After falling in the semifinals to Lodi’s Parker Heintz, Preston won his third-place match but failed to get a wrestleback for second due to his previous loss. Tenfel, on the other hand, responded from a semifinal loss with a win in the third-place match, but got pinned by Portage’s Seth Williams trying to fight back for a runner-up spot.
“We put in all the hard work last year and we only made it to regionals. We didn’t get to make it far, but it was nice to see Jayden make it,” Preston said.
The duo was along for the ride with Price as he reached the podium in his state debut, with Tenfel noting watching his journey “gave us a lot more drive and made us want to get there, pushed ourselves more this year.”
It showed at the Jefferson regional as neither grappler left anything to chance. One of three in his weight class, Tenfel received a bye to the championship match at 138 pounds, where he would face Lakeside Lutheran’s Sam Schmidt.
Tenfel (6-1) never trailed, using a late takedown and three nearfall points to close the second period en route to a 9-1 major decision win.
“I was really pulling for Alex Tenfel the most, being a senior,” Pardeeville co-op coach Jesse Huset said. “Alex is a great kid; he’s the hardest working kid in the room and I can’t ask for anything else. He didn’t get a lot of wrestling this year, so to have him go to another tournament to get some more matches, was really awesome.”
Preston also received the top seed but was forced to wrestle in the semifinals. He made easy work over Columbus’s AJ Pennington with a first-period pin before keeping the foot on the gas against Watertown Luther Prep’s Jason Kehren in the title match.
Like Tenfel, Preston (5-0) took command in the second, opening with a reversal before adding five nearfall points before cruising to an 11-0 major decision. After grinding out matches last season, Huset was pleased with Preston’s ability to get after it and be the aggressor in his two wins.
“To see him pinning kids and getting up early on them, he’s worked a lot on top turning kids, and that obviously gets him those bigger points,” Huset said. “It’s going to be a huge confidence boost for him on Saturday.”
For the second-year head coach, the duo’s work ethic has been the biggest improvement he’s noticed this season. A big part of that is the improved chemistry and growing ranks the Bulldogs have fostered in their wrestling room.
Despite sporting just 11 wrestlers on the high school team, Pardeeville’s practices have had as many as 25 wrestlers. Along with the added competition, for Tenfel it’s been an added benefit to get to wrestle contrasting styles.
“Having that many kids in there, you get to wrestle everyone and learn different things from them. Stuff you’ll see in a match, so you’ll be able to defend it,” he said.
Huset and assistant coach Judd Becker have also had a fair hand in that. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tri-op only wrestled its opening dual of the season — a 44-8 loss to Princeton/Green Lake — with the remainder of meets canceled prior to last weekend’s regional. To help supplant the loss, Huset and Becker held “match nights” where the Bulldogs held live practices.
“No teaching, no nothing. Just nice, short and sweet to get them in the atmosphere where you have to be able to wrestle live for six minutes,” Huset said. “I think that helped because it showed up Saturday, even with our inexperienced kids. They were outwrestling kids better than them, doing the moves we’ve been showing all year long and it showed up on the mat.”
While that didn’t equate to more sectional qualifiers — Chris Reed (120 pounds), Eyob Smith (152) and Landon Manglos (285) each finished in third place — it’s a good testament to where the program is headed. And with Price, who missed much of this year due to a concussion but was pivotal in the room on a daily basis, set to return next year plus, according to Huset, eight to nine freshmen, the Bulldogs should be barking as they venture out onto their own next season with the tri-op dissolving.
In the meantime, Tenfel and Preston are eager to make their sectional debuts, however they may end up at arguably the most difficult sectional in Div. 2.
“I’m excited for the kids I have to wrestle. They’re really good, but I’ve wanted to wrestle them for a while; learn some stuff and I think it’s really cool to wrestle good kids,” Preston said.
“The brackets look really tough, but I’m just looking forward to going there and wrestling,” Tenfel added. “We’ve been working so hard all year for this, so it’s really nice.”
