PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Portage's Beckett going for gold on Saturday

MADISON — Cash Stewart knew the challenge that faced him in Friday night’s 120-pound semifinal match against Weyauwega-Fremont’s Carter Greening.
One year after getting beat by the Indians sophomore in the quarterfinals, the Poynette sophomore returned the favor, pinning the defending Division 3 113-pound state champion on Day 2 of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center. The thrilling upset sends Stewart to Saturday’s 120-pound championship match where he’ll face Boyceville’s Josiah Berg in hopes of capturing the Pumas’ first-ever individual title.
“It feels great. I wasn’t winning the match the whole time, but I kept coming back, wrestling as smart a match as I knew how to,” Stewart said.
Stewart (43-1) hung right with Greening throughout the opening period, trading a reversal and two nearfall points en route to a 4-4 tie. Greening cradled Stewart for two more backpoints to open the second, but the Pumas’ sophomore kept fighting and scored another reversal to knot things back at 6.
Stewart trailed going to the third however, giving up a late caution point and trailed 9-6 after a Greening scramble takedown to start the third. He stayed calm however, and ultimately threw Greening and stuck him in 4 minutes, 43 seconds.
“When I didn’t get the takedown and they awarded it to him, I knew I had to keep going hard and push the pace,” Stewart said.
“Once I threw him, I put him right to his back and I had this feeling that as soon as I got that throw ready, it was go time. Once I got him on his back, I squeezed as hard as I could; I wasn’t going to let him get off.”
After falling to Greening last year, Poynette coach Nate Leu said they came into Friday’s semis with a game plan and stuck to it. The veteran coach also knows that Stewart, who pinned St. Croix Falls’ Mason Will in the quarterfinals, is in a better spot this season, thanks in part to his overseas competition, and you can never count him out.
“He may be down in the third, but he’s still in it; he’s always in it, he didn’t panic and got into a good position to finish it,” he said.
Stewart won’t be alone competing Saturday night as Portage’s Chase Beckett punched his ticket to championship Saturday with an 8-0 major decision win over Maple Northwestern’s Tommy Brown in the Div. 2 106-pound semifinals.
“I’m very proud of myself; all the hardwork I put in was worth it and I’m excited to go out there and wrestle Saturday night,” Beckett said.
The Warriors sophomore was in control throughout the day, starting out his day with a pin over Somers Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill in the quarterfinals. Beckett (44-2) kept the foot on the gas against Brown, taking a 2-0 lead into the second period before pouring things on from there.
After nearly getting a turn in the first, Beckett was able takedown Brown and turn him for three nearfall points.
You have free articles remaining.
“My whole plan was to go out there and wear him down with the arm bar. I could tell it was slowly working because I was able to turn him in the second period,” Beckett said.
Beckett will face a familiar opponent in Saturday’s championship match, facing off with Prairie du Chien freshman Rhett Koenig. The pair met in the Div. 2 Evansville/Albany sectional title match with Beckett grinding out a 3-1 win, but the sophomore knows that doesn’t mean anything.
“It absolutely does (give me confidence), but as I know, past competitions don’t matter. It’s still 0-0 and it’s going to be a good match,” he said.
Portage and Poynette each came close to sending another wrestler each to Saturday’s title matches but fell just short. Portage senior Jessie Tijerina was denied another chance at gold in his final state trip, falling to Ellsworth’s Charlie Stuhl in the Div. 2 138-pound semifinals, 3-2.
Tijerina, who opened the day with a 6-1 decision over Freedom’s Ben Breadel, trailed 2-1 entering the second but scored a late escape to knot the match at 2. Stuhl forced Tijerina to start the final frame on top and ultimately got an escape with 55 seconds left for a3-2 lead.
With time winding down, Tijerina was unable to score and will be forced to battle back for third.
“I think after tomorrow we’ll reflect on it even more, but our focus right now is with the consolation semifinals and trying to get as high on the podium as we can,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
At 138 pounds in Div. 3, Poynette freshman Gunnar Hamre was unable to keep his debut trip to the Kohl Center alive, falling to Coleman’s Karson Casper, 10-4. Hamre, who pinned La Crosse Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove in the quarters, fell behind 7-1 after the first period wasn’t able to overcome the early deficit.
Despite the loss, Leu applauded the freshman’s efforts.
“It’s impressive for him to be able to stand on that podium. It’s still an honor for him and he’s got a lot of wrestling still ahead of him,” he said.
It was a rough night for the Lodi wrestling team as the Blue Devils failed to get any of their three semifinalists through to Saturday night. Seniors Colton Nicolay (152) and Sawyer Helmbrecht (170) each dropped decisions at their respective weight classes, while sophomore Chandler Curtis suffered a pin against defending Div. 2 106-pound champion Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.
After each notching major decision wins in the quarterfinals, Nicolay dropped a 7-0 decision to Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher, while Helmbrecht couldn’t rally past Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Hunter Andersen, 9-6. Lodi sophomore Parker Heintz was able to rally from his quarterfinals loss and put all four Blue Devils in Saturday’s placement matches.
The Lodi foursome will be joined by Pardeeville co-op’s Jayden Price, who bounced back from a quarterfinals loss to guarantee the Bulldogs’ first medalist since 1997. After getting pinned by GET/Mel-Min’s Tanner Andersen, Price pinned Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard in 1 minute to earn his spot in the placement matches.
“It’s just amazing to have that opportunity to work your way back up, even through losses, and keep working. You don’t have to take that loss as a brute hit; you have to just brush it off and go for the next one,” he said.