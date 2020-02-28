PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Portage's Beckett going for gold on Saturday

“Once I threw him, I put him right to his back and I had this feeling that as soon as I got that throw ready, it was go time. Once I got him on his back, I squeezed as hard as I could; I wasn’t going to let him get off.”

After falling to Greening last year, Poynette coach Nate Leu said they came into Friday’s semis with a game plan and stuck to it. The veteran coach also knows that Stewart, who pinned St. Croix Falls’ Mason Will in the quarterfinals, is in a better spot this season, thanks in part to his overseas competition, and you can never count him out.

“He may be down in the third, but he’s still in it; he’s always in it, he didn’t panic and got into a good position to finish it,” he said.

Stewart won’t be alone competing Saturday night as Portage’s Chase Beckett punched his ticket to championship Saturday with an 8-0 major decision win over Maple Northwestern’s Tommy Brown in the Div. 2 106-pound semifinals.

“I’m very proud of myself; all the hardwork I put in was worth it and I’m excited to go out there and wrestle Saturday night,” Beckett said.