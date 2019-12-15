PREP WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Helmbrecht helps lead Lodi to third-place finish at Bob Downing Scramble

Pioneers, Bulldogs hang tough in Waunakee

The Westfield and Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio wrestling teams held their own against some stiff competition at Saturday’s Waunakee Invitational.

The Pioneers scored 87 points to finish tied for 10th place with Madison East, while the Bulldogs finished closely behind in 12th place with 68 points. The host Warriors held off Holmen to take home the team title with 432.5 points.

Leading the way for Westfield was Mason Peterson, who finished in third place at 195 pounds. Behind Peters, Darren Leibsle finished in sixth place at 152 after earning a pair of decision wins, while Mason Rudolph added a seventh-place finish at 220. Dominic Ferraro (132) and Joey Houle (145) each took eighth for the Pioneers.

Jayden Price paced the Bulldogs as he finished in fourth place at 113 pounds. After dropping his opening match, Price earned a major decision and two pins before falling to Riverdale’s Justice Dilley, 7-0, in the third-place match.

Alex Tenfel (132) and Max Raymond (152) each finished seventh, with the latter picking up a pair of wins, while Max Papp finished eighth at 126.

WAUNAKEE INVITATIONAL