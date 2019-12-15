PREP WRESTLING ROUND-UP: Helmbrecht helps lead Lodi to third-place finish at Bob Downing Scramble

The Lodi wrestling team shined in its opening tournament of the season Saturday, piling up seven top-6 finishes en route to a third-place finish in Saturday’s Bob Downing Scramble at Sun Prairie High School. The Blue Devils scored 493 points to edge out Union Grove (486), while Fennimore (731) took home the team title at the 22-team invite.
Leading the way for Lodi was senior Sawyer Helmbrecht, who captured the Blue Devils’ lone individual title at 182 pounds. Helmbrecht cruised his way to the finals with a pin and a convincing 7-0 decision before edging out a 7-5 sudden victory win over Wisconsin Rapids’ Peter Rucker in the championship match.
Along with Helmbrecht, Chandler Curtis added a third-place finish at a 126. The sophomore dropped a 4-3 decision to Manitowoc’s Jordan Craft in the semifinals but rebounded with a pin over Oregon’s Brandon Liddle in 35 seconds in the third-place match.
Senior Colton Nicolay (160), sophomore Wyatt Ripp (285) and freshman Zane Licht (132) each finished fourth, while sophomore Parker Heintz took fifth at 160 and senior Jack Hansen was sixth at 170.
SUN PRAIRIE BOB DOWNING SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Fennimore 731; Wisconsin Rapids 677; Lodi 493; Union Grove 486; Oregon 437; Kenosha Indian Trail 433; Oak Creek 426; Belmont/Platteville 370; Marshall 324; DeForest 314; Sauk Prairie 299; Madison La Follette 292; Manitowoc 290; Grafton 269; Spring Green River Valley 269; Menomonee Falls 268; Sun Prairie 227; Deerfield 211; West Bend West 197; Campbellsport 147; Madison West 87; South Milwaukee 59.
Pioneers, Bulldogs hang tough in Waunakee
The Westfield and Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio wrestling teams held their own against some stiff competition at Saturday’s Waunakee Invitational.
The Pioneers scored 87 points to finish tied for 10th place with Madison East, while the Bulldogs finished closely behind in 12th place with 68 points. The host Warriors held off Holmen to take home the team title with 432.5 points.
Leading the way for Westfield was Mason Peterson, who finished in third place at 195 pounds. Behind Peters, Darren Leibsle finished in sixth place at 152 after earning a pair of decision wins, while Mason Rudolph added a seventh-place finish at 220. Dominic Ferraro (132) and Joey Houle (145) each took eighth for the Pioneers.
Jayden Price paced the Bulldogs as he finished in fourth place at 113 pounds. After dropping his opening match, Price earned a major decision and two pins before falling to Riverdale’s Justice Dilley, 7-0, in the third-place match.
Alex Tenfel (132) and Max Raymond (152) each finished seventh, with the latter picking up a pair of wins, while Max Papp finished eighth at 126.
WAUNAKEE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Waunakee 432.5; Holmen 409.5; Milton 304.5; Muscoda Riverdale 262.5; Watertown 238.5; Monona Grove/McFarland 183.5; Bensenville (Ill.) Fenton 168.5; Juneau Dodgeland 120.5; Jefferson 99; Madison East 87; Westfield 87; Pardeeville co-op 68; Cambridge 49.5; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 49; Baraboo 25.
Hilltoppers finish last in La Crosse
It was a difficult day for the Montello wrestling team Saturday as the Hilltoppers finished last, scoring 17 points at the 11-team La Crosse Invitational. Menomonie took home the team title with 257.5 points, just ahead of La Crosse Aquinas (251) and the host Rangers (237.5).
Leading the way for Montello was Jonathon Goodman, who finished in fifth place at 106 pounds. Spencer Whaley won a pair of matches and finished sixth at 145, improving to 3-5 overall on the year. Dylan Updike took eighth at 113, while Thomas Putz-Huttner (152) and Brandon Loring (182) each took ninth.
LA CROSSE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Menomonie 257.5; La Crosse Aquinas 251; La Crosse Logan/Central 237.5; St. Croix Central 237; Independence/Gilmanton 151.5; Brookwood 107.5; Onalaska/Luther 81.5; DeSoto 71.5; Arcadia 56.5; Boscobel 42; Montello 17.