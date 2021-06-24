TRACK AND FIELD: Husty's Kuehl grabs gold again in La Crosse, takes triple jump crown

Kuehl was nearly joined at the top of the medal stand by Dodgeland’s Evan Finger and Miranda Firari, but the Trojans twosome narrowly missed the top spot in a combined three events. Finger settled for silver in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, while Firari earned bronze in the pole vault.

As agonizingly close as those finishes were to the gold he coveted, Finger was pleased to not come away empty handed in his third straight state appearance.

“I wish I would have won both of them, but it’s good I performed today and nothing crazy happened. I was just kind of of the belief that I was right on top of my game,” he said. “I was right on my PRs for both of them, so it was good I didn’t blow up and everything did go good.”

The senior was certainly better than good.

Entering seeded second in the 800, Finger cut more than a second off his seed time in the 800, crossing in 1 minute, 56.99 seconds, just behind Durand’s Parker Schneider (1:56.61).

Finger again was forced to play second fiddle to Schneider in the mile, as the Panthers junior vaulted all the way up from his No. 10 seed to win. But Finger did outperform his No. 4 seed, shaving off nearly 10 seconds with a time of 4:27.43.