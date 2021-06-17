PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Lodi upsets rival Columbus for regional title; Markesan rallies by cagey Poynette

The Lodi prep baseball team didn’t have the easiest middle of the season, losing seven of 10 games over the final 15 days of May, including a pair of lopsided defeats at the hands of vaunted rival Columbus.

Rather than sulk, the Blue Devils surged into the postseason having won four of their final five games of the regular season, including three straight to head into the playoffs.

All Lodi has done since is keep winning, setting the table for a third meeting with the top-seeded Cardinals in Wednesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional final at Fireman’s Park.

As the old adage goes “Revenge is a dish best served cold,” and it was one one Lodi’s Carson Possehl took to heart. The right-hander held Columbus to just four hits and three unearned runs with five strikeouts in a complete game win as the Blue Devils pulled away for an 8-3 win to capture their first regional title since 2016.

Coupled with his stellar pitching, Possehl went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI while Finn Melchior went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to power the Blue Devils into next Monday’s Div. 2 sectional semifinal against Mt. Horeb at Brodhead.