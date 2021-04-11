PREP BOYS SOCCER: Lodi scores early, often en route to 5-1 win over Columbus/Poynette

The Lodi boys soccer team picked up its first win of the season in a big way on Saturday as the Blue Devils coasted to a 5-1 win over Columbus/Poynette in a Capitol Spring Conference game at Lodi High School.

Senior AJ Karls scored a pair of goals while senior Travis Parpart added two assists to help lead Lodi. It didn’t take long for the two to connect as Parpart fed Karls for the opening goal of the game just 1 minute, 18 seconds in for a quick 1-0 lead.

Lodi junior Erick Alsaker doubled the Blue Devils’ lead just over five minutes later at the 7:08 mark and the Blue Devils (1-1-0, 1-1-0 Capitol Spring) made the two-goal advantage hold up until halftime. Looking to add to its tally, Lodi again wasted little time coming out of the break as junior Bailey Clark fired home a pass from senior Brady Ziegler at 47:24 for a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals (2-2-0, 1-1-0) eventually got on the board as they answered shortly after as junior Cole Wright slotted home an assist from Ian Reetz at 52:01 to claw within 3-1. The burst of momentum faded for Columbus Poynette as Lodi scored the game’s final two goals, again in quick success as Ziegler and Karls tickled the twine under a minute apart to cap things off.

Senior goalkeeper Quinn Meinholz made 11 saves for the Cardinals while senior Carson Richter made seven stops between the pipes for the Blue Devils. Lodi returns to action on Monday as it heads to Cambridge/Deerfield, while the Cardinals will hit the pitch again on Tuesday with a league tilt at Wisconsin Heights.

