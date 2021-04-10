PREP VOLLEYBALL: Columbus wins first regional title since 1994

The Blue Jays (1-11) ran off four straight points of their own and stayed within striking distance until nearly erasing the gap down the stretch.

Cambridge pulled within 16-15 and 17-16, but Columbus responded with a four-point run that was capped by another Bruss ace.

The Cardinals held on to a brief lead until a Lauren Henry kill and an Alise Hayes ace gave them a 25-20 win.

Cambridge led early in set two, but a Henry kill tied the match at 5 and the Cardinals took their first lead of the set when a Jordan Link kill made it 6-5. They never trailed the rest of the night.

Link quickly added another kill, while Bruss added two in a stretch that gave them an 11-5 advantage. They led by as many as 21-12 before Cambridge closed the gap again. Following a Henry ace that made it 23-16, the Blue Jays scored five straight points to force a Columbus timeout.

Facing match point, Cambridge's Audrianne Kieler and Saveea Freeland each went to the ground to dig one out in a long rally that pulled the Blue Jays within 24-22. But the Cardinals closed it out once again, claiming a 25-22 win after a Hayes kill.