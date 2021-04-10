PREP VOLLEYBALL: Columbus wins first regional title since 1994

COLUMBUS — The Columbus High School volleyball team got its opportunity this spring.
The Cardinals took it and ran with it further than any Columbus team since 1994, sweeping Cambridge, 25-20, 25-22, 25-8, on Saturday to win their first WIAA regional title in 27 years.
"They're super proud. They worked really hard this year," Columbus coach Aileen Heller said after her team won Saturday's Division 2 regional championship, noting that they had been eyeing the regional plaque for a while. "Once we started getting some wins, we started looking toward the record and we said, 'Hey, here's our goal, let's get it.' We've got goal one, now the next one is sectionals."
The Cardinals took an abbreviated path to get there, earning a No. 1 seed in the playoffs after an abbreviated regular season that saw them compile an 11-4 record, including going 8-4 in conference play to win a share of the Capitol title. That success earned them a bye on Saturday, when they got an opportunity to watch No. 3 Cambridge beat No. 2 Deerfield in five sets.
The Cardinals didn't need that long once they took the court. They started emphatically, with senior McKenzye Bruss scoring the first point of the day with an ace. She added two more in an opening spurt that saw the Cardinals build up a 7-0 lead before Cambridge's Kayla Roidt ended the run with a kill.
The Blue Jays (1-11) ran off four straight points of their own and stayed within striking distance until nearly erasing the gap down the stretch.
Cambridge pulled within 16-15 and 17-16, but Columbus responded with a four-point run that was capped by another Bruss ace.
The Cardinals held on to a brief lead until a Lauren Henry kill and an Alise Hayes ace gave them a 25-20 win.
Cambridge led early in set two, but a Henry kill tied the match at 5 and the Cardinals took their first lead of the set when a Jordan Link kill made it 6-5. They never trailed the rest of the night.
Link quickly added another kill, while Bruss added two in a stretch that gave them an 11-5 advantage. They led by as many as 21-12 before Cambridge closed the gap again. Following a Henry ace that made it 23-16, the Blue Jays scored five straight points to force a Columbus timeout.
Facing match point, Cambridge's Audrianne Kieler and Saveea Freeland each went to the ground to dig one out in a long rally that pulled the Blue Jays within 24-22. But the Cardinals closed it out once again, claiming a 25-22 win after a Hayes kill.
"We just try to better the ball on our side," Heller said of how Columbus approaches close sets. "I had to take a couple timeouts and bring them back and say, 'OK, what's open? Where are we going to hit the ball.' We do a lot more thinking.
"And our skills are there now, so we're able to play more and think about where to put a ball. We're a shorter team, so we have to be able to think where we need to place it."
With all the momentum on their side, the Cardinals rolled through the third set. Bruss served 10 straight points in an opening flourish that ended with a Holzhueter kill that cut the Cambridge deficit to 10-1.
"We got our momentum going," Heller said. "We started swinging a little harder, serving a little more aggressively."
They didn't let the Blue Jays back in it this time, easing to the finish to earn win their eight straight match, a stretch that also included a regular-season sweep of Cambridge on Thursday.
Bruss had a team-high eight kills and five aces, while tying Molly Kahl for the team lead in assists (7). Henry chipped in 18 digs, while Hannah Fox had 15 digs, Mikenna Boettcher had five kills, and Hayes and Peyton Priem each had a block.
Cambridge's Mayah Holzhueter had a match-high nine kills, while Taylor Stenklyft led all players with 18 assists.
After the sectional brackets are reseeded Sunday, the Cardinals will play their first sectional match in 27 years on Tuesday.
"I think we keep doing what we're doing," Heller said of how they plan to approach the next round. "We'll practice hard and it'll pay off on Tuesday."