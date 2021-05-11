PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette struggles to connect in 3-1 loss to Waupun CWC

As basic as it is, the ability to link passes together can make or break any soccer team.
Struggles to connect offensively came back to hurt the Portage/Poynette girls soccer team on Tuesday night as the United failed to find teammates in a 3-1 loss to Waupun CWC in a non-conference tilt at Veterans Memorial Field. Senior Sydney Tobin scored the lone United goal while senior Allie Poches made eight saves in the loss for Portage/Poynette.
Despite suffering a fourth straight loss to open the year, Portage/Poynette coach Kathie Mayne was still encouraged by the United’s effort.
“It’s huge because we definitely needed to get our confidence up, and that’s what’s been killing us in some of our games,” she said. “That’s exactly what we’ve been working on in practice and today we were starting our positions jell together better — better than they have — and that’s why we were starting to see some success.
“But the problem is we need to be able to put the ball in the net; we play around with it too much down there.”
Failure to pull the trigger wasn’t the case for the Crusaders (3-0-1) as they scored in the first five minutes of each half. The latter tally helped break a 1-all deadlock at halftime. In fact, CWC needed just 19 seconds to re-take the lead over the United.
After freshman Abigael Mbah easily drove deep into the United half, she coolly passed the ball to Shelby Buwalda. The junior forward did the rest from there as she dribbled inside the 18-yard box before roofing a right-footed shot past Poches and into the upper right corner for a 2-1 lead.
“That’s huge. Setting the momentum and pace early on in the half, and the game for that matter, the first 10 minutes are so important,” CWC coach Paul Stuebs said. Sometimes it can make or break you and that’s the way soccer goes … You can be controlling the entire game, and then they get a through ball or something like that and you lose 1-0, so you really have to make the most of the opportunities and go from there.”
To an extent, it broke the United (0-4-0) as the momentum quickly escaped Portage/Poynette. The United tried to get some wind back in its sails and created some scoring chances, but Tobin skied a ball out of bounds and later Jamie Shaver couldn’t pull the trigger on a low cross of a corner kick in the 65th minute.
The Crusaders continued to toil away and eventually got their insurance goal in the 78th minute. After an Mbah steal, she raced into the Portage/Poynette 18-yard box and uncorked a right-footed shot off the cross bar. The rebound, however, fell kindly to Elise Ritzema and the sophomore did the rest, calmly slotting home the second-chance into the far right corner for a 3-1 advantage.
Facing a two-goal deficit, Portage/Poynette clawed to get back into things and nearly tickled the twine again, but Tobin saw three chances go awry. That wasn’t the case in the first half as she got a friendly bounce off the inside of the right post with 34 minutes, 43 seconds played in the first half to tie things at 1.
“Sydney’s goal was something we definitely need to get our heads up and to see we can come out and compete in this game; to hang with them as a team, competitively,” Mayne said, noting the improved ball control Tobin has shown this season.
It ultimately didn’t matter however, as the United failed to find their touch.
“Being first to the ball is something we have been working on, but that first touch when we are first to the ball, has to be done to somebody on our team; that’s where we’re really struggling and where you see sometimes in the midfield where they’re like playing kickball out there,” Mayne added.
And even after coming out on the right side of things, Steubs felt the same about the Crusaders, who are looking to make another playoff run after reaching the WIAA Division 4 regional finals in 2019. A dozen players return from that team, and coupled with a bevy of underclassmen, including freshman goalkeeper Mary Doughty — she made eight saves in the win — there’s plenty of room for improvement.
“The confidence is huge and hopefully they can carry that into the future. With that being said, there’s tons and tons of things to work on,” he said.
“This start is huge and we have a lot of underclassmen, too, that have never even played high school soccer before. So it’s a mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen, and the camaraderie so far I’ve been really pleased with, and that’s huge.”
WAUPUN CWC 3, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 1
Waupun CWC 1 2 — 3
Portage/Poynette 1 0 — 1
First half — CWC: Schouten (Vander Werff), 4:03; PP: Tobin, 34:43.
Second half — CWC: Buwalda (Mbah), 45:19; Ritzema, 77:07.
Saves: CWC (Doughty) 8; PP (Poches) 8.
