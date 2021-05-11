PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Portage/Poynette struggles to connect in 3-1 loss to Waupun CWC

Facing a two-goal deficit, Portage/Poynette clawed to get back into things and nearly tickled the twine again, but Tobin saw three chances go awry. That wasn’t the case in the first half as she got a friendly bounce off the inside of the right post with 34 minutes, 43 seconds played in the first half to tie things at 1.

“Sydney’s goal was something we definitely need to get our heads up and to see we can come out and compete in this game; to hang with them as a team, competitively,” Mayne said, noting the improved ball control Tobin has shown this season.

It ultimately didn’t matter however, as the United failed to find their touch.

“Being first to the ball is something we have been working on, but that first touch when we are first to the ball, has to be done to somebody on our team; that’s where we’re really struggling and where you see sometimes in the midfield where they’re like playing kickball out there,” Mayne added.