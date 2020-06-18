COLLEGE BASEBALL: Millard looking to make noise with Rivermen after lost season at Hamline

“It was a lot of disappointment from the team as a whole, because we put in all the work and nothing ever came to be for the season,” Millard said. “We’ll never get to see what this specific team could have done, whether it’s playoffs or in the conference season.”

Millard said this year’s Pipers squad had plenty of motivation and drive after finishing last season 17-22 overall, missing the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoffs for the third straight season. The hard-throwing righty had a sizeable role on last season’s team, making seven relief appearances.

Millard compiled an 0-3 record in 9.2 innings pitched, allowing 14 earned runs on 11 hits and 11 walks. He finished with nine strikeouts, including a season-high 4 in an 11-0 loss to Luther College on March 1.

Those same opportunities weren’t available to Millard early on this season, something he credits to a difficult winter offseason.

“I didn’t pitch very well in live sessions in the cages, so I was really waiting for that opportunity to be able to get on the mound in a game and show I can compete at that level,” he said. “I was really just hoping I could get that, especially before next season, which I wasn’t able to do.”